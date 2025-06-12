Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

May 2025

Longing for Something? Play the Tape Forward
Human brains are notoriously bad at knowing what will make them happy, even before you marinate them in 24/7 marketing and deep fry them in 2am TikToks…
  
Skye Sclera
2
Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Survival at sea has a lot in common with holding oneself through life's most painful experiences. To get through in one piece, you need to know when to…
  
Skye Sclera
9
The Drama of the Deaf Mother
Musings on the compulsion to write, the longing to be seen, growing up neurodiverse, and the danger of playing "Look, Mom!" all your life.
  
Skye Sclera
5
Life Won't Wait Forever. Neither Should You.
There's something you're not doing that you probably should be. If you've tried all the tips and tricks, and you're still Not Doing the Thing, maybe…
  
Skye Sclera
7

April 2025

In Praise of Masking
Let's stop treating "masking" as a blanket negative, and start thinking about how to balance our individual differences against the health and strength…
  
Skye Sclera
13
When your kid is officially "different"
A break from regular programming.
  
Skye Sclera
22
Catalysts: The Science of Art & Trauma
While it might not be possible or wise to try and transform trauma into art, it’s entirely within your power to USE it in your art. But only if you want…
  
Skye Sclera
7
Alchemy: the Science of Art & Trauma
It is a great untruth that real art is always, only, and ever about dark things. But there's a seed of something useful and real at the core of the lie.
  
Skye Sclera
11

March 2025

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture