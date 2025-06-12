Painting With Lightning
We Can Never Go Home Again
Why we’re collectively — still — really fucked up by the pandemic, and worse off for not being able to acknowledge that in a meaningful way.
8 hrs ago
•
Skye Sclera
23
Painting With Lightning
We Can Never Go Home Again
9
One Weird Trick to Quit Stupid, Timewasting Content
Seriously though, try it. You've got nothing to lose except 4.5 hours every day of your single, finite and utterly unrepeatable lifespan.
Jun 1
•
Skye Sclera
204
Painting With Lightning
One Weird Trick to Quit Stupid, Timewasting Content
20
May 2025
Longing for Something? Play the Tape Forward
Human brains are notoriously bad at knowing what will make them happy, even before you marinate them in 24/7 marketing and deep fry them in 2am TikToks…
May 26
•
Skye Sclera
16
Painting With Lightning
Longing for Something? Play the Tape Forward
2
Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Survival at sea has a lot in common with holding oneself through life's most painful experiences. To get through in one piece, you need to know when to…
May 17
•
Skye Sclera
17
Painting With Lightning
Should I Stay or Should I Go?
9
The Drama of the Deaf Mother
Musings on the compulsion to write, the longing to be seen, growing up neurodiverse, and the danger of playing "Look, Mom!" all your life.
May 11
•
Skye Sclera
9
Painting With Lightning
The Drama of the Deaf Mother
5
Life Won't Wait Forever. Neither Should You.
There's something you're not doing that you probably should be. If you've tried all the tips and tricks, and you're still Not Doing the Thing, maybe…
May 2
•
Skye Sclera
13
Painting With Lightning
Life Won't Wait Forever. Neither Should You.
7
April 2025
In Praise of Masking
Let's stop treating "masking" as a blanket negative, and start thinking about how to balance our individual differences against the health and strength…
Apr 23
•
Skye Sclera
17
Painting With Lightning
In Praise of Masking
13
When your kid is officially "different"
A break from regular programming.
Apr 15
•
Skye Sclera
23
Painting With Lightning
When your kid is officially "different"
22
Catalysts: The Science of Art & Trauma
While it might not be possible or wise to try and transform trauma into art, it’s entirely within your power to USE it in your art. But only if you want…
Apr 9
•
Skye Sclera
7
Painting With Lightning
Catalysts: The Science of Art & Trauma
7
Alchemy: the Science of Art & Trauma
It is a great untruth that real art is always, only, and ever about dark things. But there's a seed of something useful and real at the core of the lie.
Apr 2
•
Skye Sclera
10
Painting With Lightning
Alchemy: the Science of Art & Trauma
11
March 2025
The Care & Feeding of Your Adult Child
So you're the reluctant owner of an ADHD toddler-brain. Here's how to get the most out of your excitable, creative, chaotic tendencies.
Mar 24
•
Skye Sclera
24
Painting With Lightning
The Care & Feeding of Your Adult Child
10
Adult Children: It's Not Cute Anymore
Why do we think of ADHD traits as needing to be "managed" while ASD traits are generally embraced and celebrated?
Mar 18
•
Skye Sclera
106
Painting With Lightning
Adult Children: It's Not Cute Anymore
46
