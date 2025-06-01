It’s not your fault.

That’s the first thing we used to teach in rehab … and since we’re talking addiction, let’s start there.

It’s not your fault. Not exactly, anyway.

That glass square in your pocket you can’t stop looking at, a thousand times a day? It’s designed that way. It’s stimulation when you’re bored. It’s distraction when you’re anxious. It’s a foolproof way to almost never have to feel something uncomfortable too deeply, or for too long. It’s an upper, a downer, and an anaesthetic all in one. It simulates social fulfilment effectively enough that you don’t realise you’re starving, like a bellyfull of Styrofoam.

It’s not your fault you’re addicted. But it is your responsibility to do something about it if you want a better life.

I’ve written before about how the best thing you can do for yourself, your loved ones, your creative practice, and humanity as a whole is fire your smartphone into the sun.

But since I wrote that piece, I’ve stumbled across a technique that’s been more helpful than anything else in seriously cutting down the time I spend on my phone.

It’s weird, and a little stupid. But as the saying goes: if it’s stupid and it works, it ain’t stupid.

Naming the Mind Killer

It began with a serious commitment, back when I first found out I was pregnant, that I was going to be on my phone as little as possible around my son. It’s not great for connection, relating, consistency, responsiveness, attachment, and all the other things a growing brain needs. People much smarter and more articulate than me have written about this. But purely practically, my son hates it when I am on my phone, with a fury and resentment reserved for no other activity. He’ll try to slap it out of my hand if I take more than a brief moment, and I can’t exactly blame him. I feel the same when I’m with someone on a rare social outing and they whip out their wee portal to elsewhere, while I’m sitting there waiting alone like a chump.

Worst of all, I’m sure I’ve done it to plenty of other people, too.

That’s the most interesting (and terrible) thing for me about faffing around on your phone in company: how immediately you can notice your own narcissism if you reflect on the reciprocal dynamics. When someone else does it to you, it feels hideous. But when you do it, it’s Not The Same! You’re just checking something quickly, and it’s no big deal because you would never intend to make someone feel alone and ignored!

Advice few therapists will give you: as soon as you realise you’re playing “It’s Different When I Do It”, put the ball down. Then go home, and take time to seriously reflect on the reality that you are but one human, not the main character in a world of NPCs.

The Rules of the Game

Somehow, through a glorious combination of luck and good intentions, I stumbled upon One Weird Trick That Actually Works in massively cutting down my phone use. Because I’m always chatting to my aforementioned small person, and I’m also trying not to be on my phone around him ideally ever, at some stage I started articulating what it is I’m doing on my phone out loud if I pick it up in front of him. “Just a second bud, I’m just telling Uncle Steve we’re running late. Hey, can you grab your shoes?”

Over time, I realised this was (miraculously) making it very difficult to consume any of the ridiculous slop that lands algorithmically in my lap and appeals to the most primitive bits of my brain. Why? Because doing so meant I’d have to say out loud one (or all) of the following:

“Hang on sweetie, Momma’s just…

…watching a Generic Therapy Reel on gaslighting/narcissism/attachment that misuses all the terms and makes her want to bang her head on the kitchen counter.”

…watching an elder Millennial woman with terrible Botox putting on “early 2000s makeup” while krumping to In Da Club.”

…watching some influencer with a lot of bad wigs doing a one-woman skit show about a British nursery.”

…watching an ad for “lip plumper gloss” that seems to work by inducing an allergic reaction.”

…reading a Sabrina Carpenter thinkpiece, even though she doesn’t know who Sabrina Carpenter is (and is pretty sure she wouldn’t have strong feelings about her either way if she did).”

…reading endless online shitfights about neurodiversity with comments that are infuriating, upsetting, stupid, really fucking stupid and — occasionally —informative. Which makes the whole thing a sort of grotesque intermittent-reward slot machine that runs on emotions and time instead of money.”

…watching videos of dead children in war zones, which is in no way going to impact her capacity to be a thoughtful, calm parent who firmly holds boundaries today.”

…watching a hairdresser put turquoise and magenta stripes into peoples’ hair, even though she doesn’t know any of these people and isn’t interested in having coloured hair.”

…watching people wash really dirty rugs that are always painfully fugly when they’re clean, which leads to the weirdest combo of satisfaction and frustration … and she knows this, and yet here we are again.”

…trying to leave a comment on a misinformed, inflammatory and wildly popular Substack, only to realise that commenting is restricted to paid subs … and actually considering for a moment whether it’s worth ten bucks to the enemy to try and make a point that is absolutely going to be ignored and/or deleted anyway.”

…watching a snarky “stitch incoming” dunk on somebody who expressed the wrong political view, and who is probably now unemployed and/or homeless as a result.”

…watching somebody free a baby monkey from a plastic bottle who almost definitely put that baby monkey in there in the first place for Internet fame.”

…watching a “Top 5 Things You’re Doing Wrong as a Parent” reel, knowing it’s absolutely going to be either wrong, stupid, or both … yet compelled to have a look just in case it’s different this time.

…reading a “Top 5 Things You’re Doing Wrong as a Writer” article, knowing it’s absolutely going to be either wrong, stupid, or both … yet compelled to have a look just in case it’s different this time.

…reading yet another blackpill piece about how AI is going to eat humanity alive by the end of the year and spit out the bones, which means we’re looking down the barrel of a future that will make The Road look like Teletubbyland. Sweet dreams, summer child.”

Your algorithm-generated slop will probably have a different flavour to mine, but hopefully you can recognise what I’m talking about. There’s a particular feeling to the kind of addictive content that gets (and keeps) you stuck staring into that little glass square. You can almost feel your synapses slowly corroding as you scroll slack-jawed through it, the way you can feel a can of Monster eating away at your guts. And if you’re honest with yourself, you know full well you won’t remember anything you’ve watched or read an hour from now, let alone tomorrow.

If that isn’t addiction I don’t know what is, and I’m literally qualified in addiction (for whatever qualifications are worth these days).

So. If you want to stop, here’s how:

Make it a habit to say everything you’re doing on your phone OUT LOUD.

Do it whether you’re alone or not, quietly under your breath if you must. Don’t worry about looking stupid. If you’re in company, you owe it to that company to tell them what’s more important than connecting with them and respecting their time. If you’re alone, who gives a damn?

If you’re in line waiting for coffee, or on the subway, and don’t want to sound like a crazy person … you’re missing the point. You are behaving like a crazy person already. You’re pissing your one wild and precious life against the wall and getting nothing for it. Stop scrolling and read a book, if you must do something to pass the time. Better yet, observe your surroundings. Build your capacity for boredom. Check in with your senses. Stretch that flabby brain.

Why it works

Look, you can skip this bit if you like. I write for people who generally have short attention spans, even though I’m a huge proponent of the wonders of neuroplasticity and trying to improve one’s shortcomings. If there’s one big criticism I have of a lot of current ADHD discourse, it’s noticing how easy it becomes to take adult diagnosis as the endgame (i.e. I have RSD, that’s why it’s hard for me to make friends! I have time blindness, that’s why it’s so hard for me to be on time!) Understanding these things is a comma (or an em dash, if you like), not a fullstop. It’s information that you use to find smarter workarounds.

As smart workarounds go, this One Weird Trick seems to work reasonably well for most people but particularly well for ADHDers, because we have deficiencies in the way we internally monologue. We generally don’t “talk” to ourselves as effectively or efficiently as neurotypical folks, which is why we often need to speak to ourselves out loud when we’re trying to remember something or need to give ourselves a pep talk.

Essentially, most normal-developing children begin by saying everything they’re thinking out loud (for example, my cousin’s daughter will say “Not allowed up here!” as she climbs onto the bench). Over time, when development proceeds as per the norm, this thinking-out-loud becomes an internal thing. Not so much for the ADHD child. I talked to myself until I was at least school age, always in secret, always afraid that this meant there was something wrong with me because “talking to yourself is a sign of insanity” (I mean I was right, just not in the way I feared). I still do it when I have a tough decision to make, or I am trying to figure something tricky out.

Also, because the brain thinks in words, when we’re hearing or reading words it’s hard for the brain to form thoughts even if you are good at internal speech. You can use this knowledge positively if you have the kind of insomnia caused by racing thoughts: listening to a podcast you’ve heard before (so it’s interesting, but not too interesting) at a volume you can only just hear does wonders for many insomniacs. When the brain’s following words, it can’t easily form thoughts: it’s like trying to do math while someone yells random numbers at you.

TLDR:

Taking the time to speak aloud helps you think your thoughts and act with intention — the thing that’s missing when one gets sucked into the addictive scroll cycle.

As weird as it sounds, articulating what you’re doing on your phone helps you create off-ramps when you need them, if only because of how ridiculous so much addictive algorithmic content is. We don’t talk to ourselves well internally where our phones are concerned … but fortunately, externally works just fine.

Use what works. Weird or not.

