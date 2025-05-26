For most of my life, I wanted a girl group. I wanted a posse of besties with the reeking desperation of an alcoholic halfway through Good Friday, clawing uselessly at the liquor store door. As you may have guessed, this attitude had a lot to do with why I never managed to click with a clique for long. The answer to “why can’t I seem to get the thing I want so bad?” tends to be hidden in the way you ask the question.

In my defence I thought I was less crushingly obvious about my longing, like the aforementioned sad drunk who thinks acting sober can disguise the smell of dishwasher vodka. And just like the aforementioned sad drunk, I never actually wanted what I was so desperately seeking.

I’ve written before about my years running therapy groups in rehab, and while every person I worked with was unique in their particular experience of addiction there were some almost universal patterns. One thing I noticed was a curious form of amnesia, an inability to think, to remember, to really internalise and know what the consequences of getting drunk or high will be past the quick-and-dirty chemical payoff. I’m not even talking about the high-stakes stuff, like breaking parole conditions or losing custody of your children. I mean the basic, foundational knowing that this is going to be exactly like all the other times. The hangover. The comedown. The shame, guilt and self-loathing. The small, sad mundanity of it. The selling of your soul for something you didn’t even really want, with no returns policy and one hell of an interest penalty.

So, to aid the process of transforming “intellectual knowing” gradually into “felt knowing”, we used to teach a technique called Playing the Tape Forward. As in: don’t stop at thinking “yeah, I’ll probably feel bad if I drink”. That’s piss-weak. That’s a moth trying to spit at a speeding 18-wheeler.

Play the tape forward.

It’s the morning after you relapse. What’s the first thing you notice when you open your eyes? What do you feel in your body? Churning gut, dry mouth, screwdriver-in-the-eyesocket headache? Good start. Keep going. Burning shame? Anxiety clawing up your throat like a frightened tarantula? Yes, and? The utter despair of knowing you can’t trust yourself, can’t promise yourself anything. The disappointment and fear in the eyes of those you love. Or maybe you’re far enough gone that you’ll lie again, tasting the thick, sour evidence of your deception even as you move your mouth unconvincingly. Keep going. Give as much detail as you can. Put yourself in that room. Where are you? What do you see, hear, smell, taste, feel?

What happens next? What always happens next?

What are the consequences in one day, one week? What do you stand to lose?

As I’ve said before, I suspect the vast majority of the people I worked with in that job would have met the diagnostic criteria for ADHD. It’s well-documented that people with ADHD are prone to addiction, and also the kind of impulsivity that tends to get you into a lot of trouble in life if you don’t learn to manage yourself early. Many of my rehab patients had spent time in prison for the kinds of things that were phenomenally stupid actions for broadly intelligent people.

When you’re a clinician that meets as many people as I do, you also learn to pick up ADHD vibes almost intuitively. There’s a way of speaking, thinking, experiencing the world that’s common to everyone who eventually says to me “Oh, yes, and I have an ADHD diagnosis.” Lest you think I’m talking shit (to be fair, I do talk a lot of shit), there have been some really interesting studies on how ADHD writing differs from neurotypical writing, which suggests a particular way of processing and communicating (in case you were wondering … we use a lot more brackets, ellipses, and em dashes — because we have a lot of side thoughts).

Playing the Tape Forward is a handy exercise for everyone, but it’s particularly effective for ADHD brains because we can’t easily do what Dr Russell Barkley calls looking back to look forward. It’s the reason why I lie to myself every single night that I will take the bits and pieces I call “life confetti” out of my car after dinner. The car will cease to exist after I leave it, and if I pause to project the likely consequences forward in time I know this. I usually don’t, because Playing the Tape Forward requires conscious effort and energy. It’s annoying, it’s frustrating, and it seemingly never ends (that’s not entirely true, by the way. You can get internalise and calibrate the thought processes you want to be better at over time, but it’s slow and boring and it’s hard to see the payoff … which are all things we hate).

Now, Playing the Tape Forward is a really helpful exercise for when you know you shouldn’t do something, like buy alcohol or leave your gym bag in the trunk. That’s all we used it for in rehab. But it’s also far more versatile than that. You can use it to think about what an experience is probably going to be like, even if you’ve never had it before. Your brain makes quick assumptions — it has to, in order to stop you going mad. But if you make yourself put in the work, you can get useful information to sense-check your own mind.

Most importantly, you can Play the Tape Forward to think about whether you actually want the things you think you want.

I started to realise the true value of Playing the Tape Forward when I was finally freed of my longing for a clique of besties by (ahem) actually spending a big chunk of time with a clique of besties and trying to blend in.

I won’t bore you with the details: it’s not classy to dunk on other women (which, ironically, is a stance that immediately set me at odds with the other women in this story). But if I’d spent some time as a young woman actually thinking about what life in a clique would be like (you know, the bit immediately before and after all the smiling brunch selfies I hissed at like Gollum) it would have quickly cured me of the longing, and I could have transferred my energy towards getting something I actually wanted.

(Of course, humans tend to want the longing more than they actually want the thing, … and since anticipation involves dopamine, ADHDers are particularly melancholy piners. But that’s a story for another day).

At the end of my week with the clique, I realised that being truly accepted by them longterm would have meant:

Going along with whatever the group decided, no matter my individual preferences or energy levels.

Monitoring my volume levels and excitement carefully.

Avoiding making jokes and never interrupting.

Being careful not to talk too much about any unconventional interests or hobbies.

Agreeing with the group consensus wherever possible.

Thinking carefully about how I present myself in terms of style and fashion, prioritising fitting in over expression.

Working hard to remember social norms (replying in a timely manner to messages, being careful with turn-taking during conversations, reciprocating thoughtfully, having good time management).

I’m trying not to be bitchy (and probably failing, because I was not treated particularly kindly throughout this experience though I tried my best to manage it with grace). But before you call me a pick-me, (1) I’m too old to be “picked” by anyone, this story is dated enough to be a period drama, and (2) I’m not saying all female friend groups are bitchy mean-girl caricatures. I’m saying that female bonding, more than male bonding, involves loyalty to the group. The group is the most important entity, and maintaining harmony and bonding within the group is the highest aim. Think the trio of besties in the latest season of The White Lotus, and the price each woman individually paid (willingly) because they gained more from being part of the group than they did being able to express parts of themselves.

Smarter people than me have studied this and written about it: neurotypical little girls quickly learn to connect over sameness. The correct thing to say is, “Oh, Hannah Montana is my favourite movie too!” not “OK but have you SEEN The Empire Strikes Back? Sure, it’s a little silly that the AT-ATs have legs instead of wheels but SO COOL.”

Look, I can appreciate that a lot of being popular involves making an effort to fit in and being appropriately polite and mindful of others. I’ve written before about how all life is masking.

There’s a reasonable argument to be made that I never had many friends because I’m a rude chaotic bitch. But still, I would have been far better served if I’d played the tape forward, thought about that, and made a conscious decision to stop wanting what I didn’t want to pay for.

Whatever you think you want, whatever you’re longing for, have you thought about what life would really be like if you got it? What you’d be prepared to sacrifice, or perform? Perhaps you have. Perhaps you’ve wasted your time reading all this, in which case I apologise and wish you well and hope it was at least entertaining.

If not, you owe it to yourself to really think about it. All brains, but particularly ADHD brains, are not good at ascertaining what will really make them happy and content (and that’s before you marinate them in 24/7 marketing and deep fry them in 2am TikToks).

Perhaps you want to “make it” in this writing game. Be the next Mel Robbins or something (I’d say the next Joan Didion, but I’m pretty sure she was simply concerned with being herself, which is exactly why she’s so enviable, but I digress). The quickest way to feel better about not being a bestselling pop-psych celebrity is, perhaps, to think about what your life would actually be like as a bestselling pop-psych celebrity. You’d need a single big idea at a time (possibly plagiarised). You’d need to write what your publisher tells you. You’d need to become a brand, something with its own life and ideas, something that would very probably crush whatever makes you you to death. You’d be dealing with nonstop criticism, as anyone existing in a public space attracts negative attention as well as adulation. You’d need to give up anything you love that’s time-consuming. You’d need to watch your opinions scrupulously. You’d live in a glass box.

External validation is worse for most of us than dishwasher vodka. It feeds something in the human spirit without limits or end, leaves no space for art, smothers love, burns the capacity for genuine curiosity and exploration.

I remember reading a couple of papers my therapist wrote once, and being absolutely gobsmacked. I knew this person was smart. Obviously. I couldn’t respect them enough to work with them if I they didn’t have a formidable intellect and the ability to at least match my brand of provocatively spiky sparring. But … damn. I remember saying to him: “What the fuck are you doing in here, in this quiet little room, on an average Monday morning in this one-horse town listening to my bullshit. You could be doing anything you want.”

I remember how his eyes twinkled as he said, “But I am.”

Tobias Tullias/Unsplash

You can support my writing by:

❤️ Liking this post (it’s free dopamine).

💬 Leaving a comment if you loved it, hated it, or (even better) have a question about it.

➡️ Sharing or restacking this post if you think it might be helpful to others.

😍 Becoming a subscriber!

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.