Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives, as well as access to my Ask a Neurodiverse Therapist Anything subscriber chat. Cheaper than a therapy app and written by a real live human!

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Painting With Lightning

Reflections, musings and practical tips on neurodiversity, trauma and creativity. Like therapy, if your therapist was someone you'd actually want to grab a drink with.

People

Skye Sclera

@skyesclera
Skye Sclera's avatar
Hello, I'm Skye: psychotherapist, writer, and prolific pourer of musings on neurodiversity, therapy, trauma, creativity and mental health. Hit the subscribe button if you're into a bit of all that!
© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture