Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cole Rom's avatar
Cole Rom
Apr 9

Thank you so much for writing about this, Skye. It's the words I didn't know I needed to read. I often try to exhume too much of my trauma at times, for the sake of the art, of putting it on the page, or because I think it needs that witnessing for myself to be free of it. But I usually end up feeling the opposite, exposed and raw and not in a good way. Some things can be sacred or private, including this old pain. I also recently started writing beautiful creative short stories that do have those traces of my story and it has been truly wonderful. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Jai's avatar
Jai
Apr 11

Brilliant. Emotional. Thank you. 🥹💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture