Painting With Lightning

Katrina Donham
1h

I've been thinking a lot about the individual and collective traumas due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last couple of months. What you've said here really articulates what I've been ruminating and you've also put more shape to it through your expertise and knowledge. Unfortunately, I've lost long-time friends because of their held anger about those years and the government's handling of it. But, I've found in my own small community that we are all on the same page when it comes to rebuilding. We are connecting with one another, and it's through that human connection that we are also healing, both individually and collectively. It's beautiful, and I feel very lucky to have made a home in the middle of such a warm and welcoming neighborhood. Thank you for speaking to the elephant in the room, Skye. I always look forward to your posts!

Paul White
2h

You certainly haven't wasted your time with this one. Really appreciate everything you said here. And it needs to be said. Thank you.

