Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel G's avatar
Rachel G
Apr 15

This is beautiful, Skye. Your love for your child is so apparent through these heartfelt words. The last line says it all.

Being a parent is, IMO, the most heartbreaking assignment in the world. We can handle our own suffering, but knowing we’ve created a being that will suffer, perhaps because of us, can feel so unbearable.

In writing about your experience you gave us all- and yourself- the gift of connection. You’re not alone. You are building community here, among people who share your pain, and heartache, and yes- “other”-ness. 💓 Misfits perhaps, but misfits in solidarity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Ray Katharine Cohen's avatar
Ray Katharine Cohen
Apr 15

Oh Skye. Been here, still here many days, sitting with those questions, dark feelings and fears, and at the same time the simplicity of who they are, the love. Thank you for writing it so honestly and purely. The weight of what we burdened them with is so heavy sometimes. Sitting with you there, reaching out a hand if you want one to hold. I know I do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Skye Sclera and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture