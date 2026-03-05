Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
4d

Excellent post, as usual. I just had occasion to be the support guy for an 18-year-old student who seemed merely like a guy with an attitude problem, but a hallway convo with him revealed a whole world of hurt and a surprising vulnerability. Mr. defiant too-cool-for-school had tears in his eyes. Life was much more complicated for him than I would ever have guessed.

I love your writing. It really helps me understand people in my world.

And hey, just found this posted in a random comment thread about nothing in particular, no idea who generated it, thought you might like it. I have memorized it. It actually reads like something you would write:

"I regret to inform you that personal growth rarely comes from acquiring new knowledge and almost always from:

- getting humiliated

- showing up terrified and doing it anyway

- admitting you might be the problem"

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
wildflux's avatar
wildflux
4d

I am not a therapist, but my own (autistic) experience of what my favorite therapists do: ask clarifying questions. I love to be asked clarifying questions, even when I’m really, really upset. I feel like the person who is listening to me really wants to understand, and it helps me sort through what I’m feeling and understand it better myself.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture