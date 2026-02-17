“Recovered memories have been debunked”, or so the research tells us. But how do you measure what can’t be acknowledged?

And if recovered memories aren’t real, how do you explain what happened to me?

This is a true story.

I know there’s no reason for you to believe I’m telling the truth, or even to believe that I’m real. People make things up for money, validation, notoriety. People tell outrageous lies, especially online. But I promise, for whatever my word is worth, that what I’m about to describe really happened.

Nearly 20 years ago, I remembered something that by all rights and all sense I should never, ever have forgotten.

I have to get out of here.

I can’t say what it was that made me remember. But remember I did, and suddenly I wasn’t having a chill catchup at a sake bar with ‘friends from out of town’. I was sitting directly opposite someone who’d done about the worst thing it’s possible to do to another human. To me.

The air felt oppressively thick all of a sudden, heavy with oily heat and umami. The drunk chatter in the room become simultaneously overstimulating and weirdly muffled. Mumbling excuses, I grabbed and stumbled my way out of the sticky booth and ran for the door. I remember that the air outside was blessedly cold, even though it reeked of diesel exhaust and cigarettes. Smell and taste are always more vivid, almost solid sensations as the membrane between traumatic memory and conscious awareness breaks. I know that now.

I remember pulling out my phone. Everything felt blurry but terrifying in a sort of untethered, diffuse way — like that archetypal dream where you’re running for your life but can only move in slow motion. Struggling to hold my phone steady, I fired off a message to a friend: “I think [name] did something to me.”

I paced as I waited for a response, growing increasingly disturbed. Round and round, biting my nails, tasting bile, shaking my head to try and banish the images. I wasn’t scared of him — far from it. I wanted to kill that motherfucker so badly my shoulders bunched and itched with icy rage. No, I was struggling to breathe because none of this made any sense.

What the fuck was I doing here? Somehow I had accepted the event invite, gotten dressed up, put on lipstick, sent polite messages about running late, said I was looking forward to seeing him.

I told my rapist I was looking forward to seeing him. I told my rapist I was looking forward to seeing him.

I can never do anything about this, I realised. How could I explain even that one message to the police, let alone two years of group chats and friendly banter? What would I say about how much time had passed? That I forgot what happened and suddenly remembered? That’s insane. It’s not even true that I “forgot”, not really … that’s just the closest thing to an explanation I can manage with the language and concepts I have.

I didn’t simply “remember”, I remembered that I’d always known.

Like a floater in the corner of my eye, always there but impossible to look at directly, dancing and slipping away. Dissolved by the mind, over and over, to keep the picture clear.

The final horror came in my friend’s response: “I know he did. You already told me, the night it happened. Don’t you remember?”

There are excellent reasons for treading with abundant caution around the concept of “recovered memories”.

We’ve got Recovered Memory Therapy to thank for some of the worst excesses of the Satanic Panic scandal of the 1990s because — by deeply unfortunate coincidence — the techniques used by therapists to “recover” memories appeared to work so well because they were highly effective at creating false memories.

That bears repeating.

An entire therapeutic modality had no utility beyond making people form memories of abuse that never happened.

Fantasy victims and villains were created, and the aftermath of their imaginary crimes had very real consequences for ‘survivor’ and ‘perpetrator’ alike. Innocent people went to prison, and as for their accusers … well, let’s just say that memories don’t have to be true in order to traumatise you. If you believe something really happened to you, then it did (at least as far as your mind is concerned). Even if nobody ever touched you. Even if you’ve never even met them.

It’s one of the most egregious examples of iatrogenic harm in psychotherapy’s history, and that’s saying rather a lot for a profession that once claimed to be able to electrocute the gay out of you.

Very often, the memory capture of traumatic events involves a labyrinth of contradictions, paradoxes, missing pieces and shifting pathways. We can see this even from a cursory glance at the diagnostic criteria: in PTSD, one may be ambushed by memories so vivid as to be almost photographic, accompanied by powerful sensory input. Traumatic memories are essentially time travel: the body remains static — in a meeting, in a car, in a restaurant — as the mind re-experiences the past it cannot process and digest.

At the same time, one may be entirely unable to recall key elements of the trauma. Narratives can be constructed only from fragments, frequently out of sequence and missing detail that makes the entire recollection sound disingenuous. The second-most terrible truth I confront regularly in my work is that the more profoundly one is traumatised, the less believable one tends to sound under cross-examination.

Especially complex and horrific are the cases of people subjected to sexual abuse as very young children, who have no context or language with which to understand what has happened beyond embodied experiencing. Before you have a mental model for a thing, you have no ability to translate it into something meaningful. You can neither understand it nor explain it, even if you have a deeply intuitive, wordless sense of wrongness.

It’s like looking at one of those AI images of nothing:

Memory in trauma is, inherently, unreliable. Less a body of evidence and more a burnt-out skeleton: missing connective tissue, fragile in parts, unyielding in others, and concealing at least as much as it reveals.

Under such conditions, the certainty of both ‘sides’ of the recovered memory debate is a curiosity of sorts: the kind of mystery that points to trauma dynamics playing out in the discourse itself. The need for assurance around what is real, the creeping dread at the thought of not being able to trust our own minds.

Remembering what you’ve always known

To consider the question, “Are recovered memories real?” it’s useful to think of the issue as two questions concealed within one. Generally both are grouped together, argued as a package deal. They shouldn’t be.

When you break them apart, they look like this:

Is it possible for a trauma survivor to lose access, whether temporarily or permanently, to the memory of what happened to them? If so, can these memories be deliberately recovered during the course of therapeutic work, by the use of particular techniques and expert intervention?

When people say ‘recovered memories have been debunked”, they are usually (and often unintentionally) referring only to the second question in the sequence, and in this they are almost certainly correct. “Recovered Memory Therapy” doesn’t work. There is no known method by which a therapist can play mind-detective to ‘uncover’ repressed memories, and digging around in someone’s brain in this way risks introducing foreign contaminants.

It is malpractice even to try:

“For 15 years, I’ve sat on national review panels, where I examine and consult on licensing and malpractice claims against therapists and behavioral health clinicians. I’ve seen countless license actions and malpractice lawsuits against therapists who used recovered memory techniques, believing they were doing good; in every case I’ve ever seen, the therapists lost, their actions deemed damaging, harmful, and contrary to industry practice.” - Dr David J. Ley

Rather comprehensive. However, this still leaves us with the first question: Is it possible for a trauma survivor to lose access to the memory of what happened to them?

Just because we can’t retrieve memories doesn’t negate the issue of whether or not they can be lost in the first place, or whether such a ‘loss’ should be considered a phenomena distinct from ordinary forgetting or misremembering.

Many experts, including Dr Ley quoted above, disagree that there is any evidence whatsoever for the repression of traumatic memories. They are of the opinion that while we may suddenly recall things from the past, this isn’t fundamentally any different to forgetting someone from high school until you run into them at the grocery store (invariably when you look like shit). Mercifully, we don’t remember every bad thing that ever happened to us, but that doesn’t mean we ‘blocked it out’.

But as you’ve probably gathered by now, I disagree with Dr Ley about trauma memory repression. Realising you told someone who helped themselves to your body that you’re looking forward to seeing them tends to do that.

I don’t like putting the gore of my life on the altar of the algorithm, but I do need to add two more important details to the story because they’re relevant to the point I’m going to try and make.

1: the memory I recovered definitely happened.

The first dismissive criticism people who recover memories come up against is notoriously difficult to disprove:

“How can you know for sure this isn’t a false memory?”

Well, for one thing I wasn’t doing any kind of recovered memory therapy: I was necking a Kirin and thinking about ordering a prawn skewer. Nobody had even suggested the idea of repressed memories to me, I’d never really thought about the concept in much the same way that I don’t really think about lattice structures or the Fibonacci sequence.

But more importantly, I know for certain it happened because I confronted the person who did it (later, via message, safe from the possibility of impulsively enacting justice Old Testament style in a room full of witnesses). He was stupid enough to confirm it, and cretinous enough to add something along the lines of “Well how do you think I feel? I only did it because nobody loves me.”

2: the repression occurred under quite specific conditions.

A very atypical set of circumstances had occurred in my life just prior to the assault. Things which made me vulnerable to predation in the first place, and also (I believe) factors that increased the likelihood of something like this getting memory-holed.

I’d just lost my brother to suicide, and in the aftermath I also lost a lot of other things: any sense of my parents as the people they once were. My ability to do much of anything other than play Elder Scrolls: Oblivion for 15-hour stretches. A long-term relationship (the kind of breakup that tears half your psyche out because you met as kids and grew into one another like two saplings). Then gradually over a few months, pretty much all my remaining friends. Some of them moved after finishing university (this included both the friend who assaulted me and the one I told about it afterwards). Others cut me off out of respect to my ex, and the rest weren’t keen to watch me circle the drain for long.

When you’re alone like that, really alone, you start to starve emotionally. Truly, there’s no more shame in desperation for connection than there is in ravenous hunger when you’re starving. It’s absolutely primal. You’ll eat dirt to make it stop.

Essentially, I think trauma repression happens in the absence of relational holding

A subscriber contributed the following on a previous post about the nature of trauma, which helped me solidify my thinking around all this:

“To paraphrase Mark Epstein, “Trauma is when a terrible thing happens to you that is not relationally held … e.g., there are no other real people and possibly not even cultural narratives to help you make sense of your suffering in a way that makes it livable—that is what creates trauma. Or that’s what makes the most sense to me, anyway. I’ve had objectively severe “terrible things” happen like injuries and significant losses, but they didn’t leave any trauma because my culture expected me to suffer, provided a narrative that more or less fit my experience and met my needs, and the people in my life were supportive. Whereas I’ve had objectively minor “terrible things” devastate me for decades because no one could even comprehend why they hurt me so badly—I couldn’t comprehend myself—and therefore no way of incorporating the experiences or the ways they changed me into my life.”

There is a demonstrable link between relational holding and the likelihood of experiencing post-traumatic symptomology (including really unusual stuff around memory formation and retention). I believe there is also very probably a connection between lack of relational holding and the ability to remember what you know, particularly in relation to sexual violence.

In my case, the memory came back after about a year of solid, supportive weekly psychotherapy. I’d also made close friends with my housemates, and reconnected with a group of old friends again (hence the reason I was in the sake bar to begin with). I had meaningful work to occupy me, my family were gradually beginning to resemble living human beings again against all odds, and life occasionally felt like it might be good for something.

In other words: once I had people holding me up, in their presence I could begin to bear the full weight of what had happened without breaking. I could finally remember what I had always known. Through a long chain of interlinked people, the poison of unbearable things can be slowly diluted.

Sceptical researchers cite the high number of psychotherapists that believe in recovered memories (up to 90% according to some studies) as a cause for serious concern — and to be clear, it is serious indeed if those clinicians are attempting to actively ‘bring back’ memories. But I tend to believe this simply reflects something we see in the practice room that’s very hard to prove in a research setting. People tell us, unprompted, that they’ve remembered terrible things. Usually once they settle into a strong therapeutic alliance and have built up a good foundation of internal safety. I’ve heard a number of stories similar to my own from my patients — without suggestion, without encouragement, without ever mentioning the cursed words ‘repressed memories’.

Admirable attempts have been made to study repression using prospective research, which involved identifying and tracking people who experienced a traumatic event and following up with them periodically to see if they still remembered the trauma. Researchers discovered pretty much exactly what you’d expect: these people would really like to forget what happened to them, but they can’t.

However, it’s not unreasonable to assume that people who are willing to be included in a follow-up study after going through something nightmarish are likely to be high-functioning. You have to consent to being studied, and the first thing researchers usually have to do in order to pass ethics approval involves discounting anybody likely to be harmed in the course of the research (i.e. the most vulnerable, mentally unwell participants, who would logically be the most likely to repress their memories). If trauma survivors are in a position to be identified as prospective study participants, that also means they’re in contact with relevant authorities (police, victim support, medical professionals, etc). Whatever happened to them is not an unbearably shameful, frightening secret that they hold alone.

In other words, the people in these ‘debunking’ studies are likely to be relationally held to at least some extent. So if there’s a link between relational holding and the likelihood of memory repression, these studies are unlikely to capture the phenomenon.

We don’t have solid research supporting recovered memories. I accept that. I have little more to go on than my own experience and a reasonably informed hunch.

But it’s reasonable to point out just how hard is to measure something that may or may not be hidden in someone’s consciousness. After all, they’re the only one who can experience that consciousness. An eye cannot see itself.

In fact, eye floaters are about the closest you can get to seeing your own eye. They’re caused by clumps of cells or gel buildup in the vitreous fluid of your eyeballs, and when you manage to fix a floater in your vision for a brief second what you’re actually seeing is the shadow it casts across your retina. That’s why floaters are so noticeable when you look up at the sky towards the sunlight.

Sometimes, even when something’s hidden in the part of you that sees … it leaves a shadow.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.

If you’ve ever experienced something like what I describe in this article, and you’re willing to talk about it for a future research project that will hopefully either prove or disprove my hypothesis, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com.