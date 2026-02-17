Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ParadoxicallyChristian's avatar
ParadoxicallyChristian
4d

Thank you so much for writing this.

I can't put into words strong enough how hard it is to work through things when you have no concrete "memories".

Some of the worst things that happened to me happened when I was really, really small.

I still have trouble believing that they happened. I tell my therapist all the time...what if I'm making it up? It's maddening.

I have to hold separate the things that I know for a fact... feelings, smells, sounds, places on my body that shut down and have no sensation when I'm afraid...and the stories around the cause. I hold the stories with less conviction.

I know that medically, I started getting UTIs all of a sudden after being potty trained for years. I know that I apparently got a horrible painful case of oral thrush when I was small.

I know when I'm working through hard things, it's like I'm still a small child. I genuinely don't have words to convey what happened. My therapist asked me to describe something like it was a movie or TV, and that part of me didn't know what those were. My heart shattered at that realization.

I'm probably never going to truly know everything that happened to me. But every time I can take one of those hard shadow things and catch it and give it form, a part of me settles.

So thank you for sharing and explaining the why putting words around what I experienced helps me process it . I'm sorry you were raped. Paltry words for such a huge horrible thing. ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
4d

Skye-thank you for writing this. You are only the second person I've ever encountered who seems to see "repressed memories" (the quotes are only because I don't really know what term to use, they're not a signal that I'm being insulting or flip) this way. Another friend of mine with a very traumatic childhood is the only other one.

We've talked about how we don't think there are . . "truly, deeply" totally forgotten memories that can come roaring back after years of "not existing at all." Forgive me; this is hard to explain.

Instead, it seems something like this:

1. The memory is there, but it gets "mis-tagged" and put into a category of "normal thing, not traumatic thing, not thing that stands out enough to remember except that it flits across your brain the way you remember you first car out of the blue randomly"

or

2. It's as if my brain "forgets" to "be traumatized." Or my brain forgets the true nature of the memory, that true nature being something really awful. It's not as if I "totally forgot event A happened." I didn't really totally forget, though sometimes, yeah, I forget and have to be reminded. And then something changes, and I think to myself, "Umm.. . how did I forget what this was all these years? Did I know that it was horrible at the time? How did I spend years not knowing/feeling it for what it was?"

Which leads to "am I nuts?"

This is all so, so hard to articulate, and I'm really good at expressing myself. I fail here. But comparing these memories to floaters in the eye that you only notice when the background changes *arrested me on the spot* when I read it. It was exactly, perfectly right.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Skye Sclera and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture