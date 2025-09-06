Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

Ladies and gentlemen. Fellas and fellesses. People of unspecified gender and origin, and all creatures great and small: I’m begging you. For the love of all things true and good and beautiful: please, please stop calling ADHD a “superpower”.

I’ve tried to be reasonable so far about this. I’ve worked hard to hedge my bets and be less abrasive when I talk about it. You tend to get good at playing nice, when you’ve got a mind where reactivity is always in the next building — the one on fire, forever threatening to char your relationships and health and employment into a smouldering carcinogenic mass.

People don’t believe me when I tell them I’m like this, because I’m generally an OK human with an average life and not a raging psycho. This is the result of many years and an eye-watering amount of money spent learning to self-manage since adolescence, and has nothing to do with my natural constitution. Nobody sees how much effort goes into maintaining equilibrium: the work of pouring water on live coals, the re-connecting of burnt-out wires, the holding of the centre. But if my particular experience of ADHD involves any superpower at all, it’s Bruce Banner’s ability to keep the Hulk at bay.

The Hulk, uncontained and volatile, is not something you want living inside you. The Hulk is an unstoppable force of pure, ungovernable chaos. It’ll pop out unbidden and tear up everything in sight, then stubbornly refuse to appear when it’s needed most. The Hulk will destroy the people you love as indiscriminately as your enemies — and when it’s all over and you come to, it will be your hands covered in gore. And they will call it a superpower, even as you weep for all that cannot be fixed and the ways in which you have disgraced yourself.

I only ever seem to read about ADHD like it’s something enviable, admirable and adorable. I’m a cute little potato person, tee-hee! I’m a creative powerhouse, and my hyperfocus is over 9000! I’m not disordered, I’m just more passionate, feeling, sensitive, authentic, interesting and free-spirited than all the other boring basic bitches.

Am I the only one who thinks this is absolutely insane?

I can understand why people don’t tend to write unflinchingly about the grim reality of living with ADHD. I’m attempting to do it on about a level 2/10 intensity, and I’m still rather apprehensive about it. While I want neither validation nor sympathy, as I’ve outlined before there’s this weird gatekeeping thing that happens with suffering where only certain types are deemed “bad enough to exist”.

Also, too much honesty attracts inevitable unkindnesses: “Wow, how are you a therapist if you’ve behaved so horribly!” “I bet you’re one of those fake ADHDers who is actually a raging narcissist.” “That sounds intense, are you sure you don’t really have bipolar or BPD?” “I feel sorry for your clients.” “I’m worried about your safety to practice!”

To be clear: as much as I dislike living with my disorder and broadly agree with Dr Russell Barkley’s description of it as chronic, degenerative diabetes of the brain requiring lifelong treatment, my experience still lies at the soft end of suffering. I’m not having to survive psychosis, bipolar disorder, severe PTSD or BPD — there but for the grace of God go I, and all that. That kind of suffering I may understand something about if only due to my line of work, but I haven’t felt it from the inside. I consider myself very, very lucky in this, in spite of the limitations I wish I didn’t have.

And limitations there are: limitations define a disorder. Relabel it a “different neurotype” all you want, I can appreciate the wish to give the thing a more neutral label. But those at the forefront of ADHD research like Dr Russell Barkley, who I guarantee understands the thing far better than anyone writing on Substack, tend to agitate for the opposite. If anything, ADHD needs a far more serious label in order to emphasise just how badly your life is going to go if you don’t take it seriously.

I appreciate that those with my diagnosis tend to have a flair for creative exaggeration, but a cursory Google will tell you:

As many as 50% of people with ADHD will meet the criteria for a substance use disorder at some stage in their lives.

We’re five times more likely to attempt suicide, and about twice as likely to die by suicide.

We’re also five times more likely to spend time in prison.

We die 7-9 years earlier than the general population on average due to chronic challenges with impulsivity and making healthy choices, as well as the aforementioned high rates of addiction and suicidality.

And that’s just the big guns: the stuff that’s easy to track statistically and compile quantitatively. In any list of ADHD’s challenges, you’ll find something vague about social difficulties and a tendency to have poor-quality relationships. I find this a rather bloodless description given that socialising with ADHD can often be charitably described as a mass casualty event.

While I do believe that ADHD typically comes with some “gifts” – usually the creativity sparked by a combination of impulsive thinking and emotional sensitivity – the disorder inherently involves serious barriers to doing anything meaningful with said gifts. And personally, there are a lot of days I’d swap everything I have that even vaguely resembles giftedness for the simple, life-giving ability to relate and converse with the relative ease of a normal person.

Most therapists find their way into the profession because they’re interested in people but deficient in their ability to relate to them, and I am no different. The therapeutic endeavour involves getting very close to another, but in a very particular way (which is deeply real in one sense, but also exists outside of normal relating). I can sit in the therapist’s chair because the frame, roles, and shared task are clear. What I am there to do is very specific, and my “stuff” – thoughts, feelings, wonderings, etc – exists in the room only to help us make meaning together.

I can do this. I appear to be able to do it at least reasonably well, given how my career has progressed.

However I cannot (for example) easily talk to people like a normal human at parties. I cannot go away for a weekend with a group of women without a separate Whatsapp group forming that I’m not part of. Let me be clear: I am not an idiot. ADHD is not a disease of knowing what to do, it’s a disease of doing what you know in the moment. I am perfectly aware that interrupting, getting too excited or emotional, raving on about something I’m interested in for too long, talking too fast, joking too enthusiastically, blurting out intrusive questions and the like will not endear me to people. I know, I know, I know.

I leave for the night, and think “Yikes, that was not my best work,” but it actually is.

Imagine that for a moment. You are a reasonably smart person with a lot of theoretical knowledge in social skills, trapped in the body of an idiot fratboy six beers deep. Somewhere inside, a part of you knows you should have shut up ten minutes ago, but it’s the barely-audible croak of someone locked in an underground basement, screamed hoarse.

“And that’s why ADHD is NOT a superpower, man!”

This, alone, is a small annoyance. Much like a single papercut stings but you quickly move on. Unfortunately, the brain’s executive functioning system is involved in just about everything we do that’s more sophisticated than “lizard” setting, so ADHD quickly becomes proverbial death by a thousand cuts.

ADHD is treatable but not curable, and untreated ADHD is living ugly and stupid. It’s missing deadlines and losing jobs (or having to jump before you’re pushed). It’s late payments and hefty penalties. It’s doing ridiculous, impulsive shit and ending up in the hospital (“HOW are you so smart and yet THIS fucking stupid?”). It’s going to dangerous places with unsafe people. It’s being notoriously unreliable, even when consistency is the quality you value above all others. It’s riding your motorcycle drunk.

It’s having nothing but an onion and a bottle of ketchup in the fridge for weeks. It’s shattered knees and slipped disks and an ankle like a wonky grocery cart wheel. It’s checking what your pals are up to and seeing the “Add Friend” button. It’s being self-aware enough to know you’ve just massively insulted someone, but not self-aware enough to know what you did. It’s being someone who’s prickly and irritable, easily annoyed, a hair-trigger from the kind of rage vomit that will ensure the person spewed on never wants to get anywhere near you again (and fair enough).

To be clear: I am not a victim. The people I harmed and let down when I was undiagnosed and untreated through my impulsivity, dysregulation, reactivity, unreliability and lack of awareness are. But for what it’s worth, I don’t like being like this. If I had the power to change my factory settings I would. I’ve spent a lot of time, effort and money trying to do just that — and while I’ve done well in some areas I’ve simply had to accept others, and grieve that there are certain endeavours and experiences that simply are not meant for me. Nothing is worth the risk of bringing the Hulk too close to the surface.

I have worked hard over the course of my life to try and become a person capable of leaving the world better than I found it. I have even come to enjoy some of my quirks, through being blessed by having people around me that love me for them. I am grateful and lucky beyond measure.

But I have to continue working hard for the rest of my life if I want to stay ahead of my own latent malignancy. Taking my medication, learning and improving, fighting hard to master and manage the chaos. I will never be normal. There’s no story arc where Bruce Banner fully integrates with the Hulk and learns to just hang out with the Avengers in green-mode. Just the bit of the movie where he meditates a lot, has a few trusted people around, and keeps life very small and manageable despite whatever potential and brilliance he might have to offer.

ADHD is many things. But it is not a superpower.

