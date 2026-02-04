Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
20hEdited

"Once someone knows where I stand, it will twist the perception of every single thing I write, every idea I have, and nothing will ever be considered on its own merits again."

I can relate. At the university, basically all my colleagues are lefties. I'm not a "righty", mostly what I am is a committed non-partisan. I've always thought that partisanship was silly, on the level of being a devotee to a football team (not a psychologist here, but I suspect the impulse for sports-team fanaticism and political-party fanaticism is the exact same thing). I never talk about my personal political views at work, because to even raise questions about their premises is bound to raise hackles. I could be the annoying apostate, but to what end? Just like you, nothing I'd say about anything, political or otherwise, would be considered on its merits anymore. At best I'd be the guy who hasn't taken the proper side, as they believe all good people now must do.

One concern I have is that some of these colleagues hold particular students in great contempt because of their professed Christianity, or because they are suspected (or known) Trump supporters. At a happy hour last Friday, one colleague was sharing the appalling news that one of our 4th-year students was seen wearing a Charlie Kirk T-shirt, egads! This student, who I know very well, is brilliant. She's an Honors student, plays sax in the marching band, and she's a joy to have in a studio because of her positive energy. But my colleagues view her with suspicion, like she's some kind of enemy infiltrator.

It's just such a bad vibe, these political bigotries starting to affect the relationships between faculty and students.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
1d

Thank you for writing this. I have been thinking about this recently and was actually discussing it with another therapist-Substacker the other day.

I've always been wary of talking about politics and religion in therapy. I've had to talk about religion, because I'm deeply religious and my "issues" have often been religion-related (not least because I had religious OCD for a while). It was scary to raise these ideas ten or fifteen years ago; in the current political climate, it's terrifying. From off-hand remarks, I think my current therapist assumes I share certain views with her that I don't share and I feel uncomfortable about that.

Lately I've been thinking idly of changing therapists, not because of anything bad, just because I would like to try a different therapy modality, but having to find a Jewish-friendly therapist in the current climate is scary, particularly as I have a number of pragmatic criteria too (particularly cost). In reality, changing therapist when I have a new and demanding baby might not be the best idea, but it's upsetting that I'm even having to think like this.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Skye Sclera and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture