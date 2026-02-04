I’ve had a number of people say variations of the same thing to me this past week, both online and in person. Essentially some version of this:

I think I need therapy, but I don’t think I’d be able to talk openly in therapy because of my beliefs.

Beliefs, in this context, means something rather specific.

These people (all of whom seem thoughtful and genuine, by the way) aren’t wary of being scorned in therapy because they self-identify as ‘Jedi’, read literotica, or love Italian brainrot non-ironically. They’re concerned because they hold the kind of painfully centrist views that will nevertheless get them mobbed and torn apart in floridly insane (but increasingly loud and visible) segments of society.

They also feel therapy belongs to that segment, and they are not welcome. Perhaps they’re conservative-leaning, or Christian, or Jewish, or even (God forbid) still working out what exactly they think about some of the complex, charged issues that define our times. You know, the kinds of things the therapeutic space is really useful for exploring.

Six or so interactions is not, in isolation, any kind of solid dataset. I’m also well aware that how a person imagines a theoretical ‘authority figure’ will respond to them tends to be more a clue to their inner world and history as opposed to anything grounded in truth. Maybe it’s paranoia, maybe it’s Maybelline.

However, I’ve experienced several other convergences along these lines this week.

For one thing, I spent a few hours attempting to critique Richard Hanania’s new anti-therapy “study”. I may finish this at some point, but had to stop because I could smell burning plastic and think I may have genuinely melted some important synapses upstairs. I’m not going to link to it. But essentially, in addition to trying to prove (in bad faith, imo) that therapy is the cause of worsening mental health outcomes, Hanania also essentially posited that therapy belongs to the left.And whatever one might say about the man’s study design skills and questionable ethical fluidity, you don’t get to that level of public commentary without a proper knack for seeing which way the wind is blowing.

Finally, I’ve seen a bunch of the below sentiment on TherapyTok recently (which I genuinely try very hard to avoid, but apparently this is my Hotel California). All of these statements were posted by popular influencers claiming to be licensed professionals:

“Therapists who ‘don’t get political’ should be stripped of their licences. The Code of Ethics MANDATES advocacy at a systemic and societal level. This is basic professionalism.”

“The attitude that ‘you need to take responsibility for your mental health’ is straight-up fascism.”

“Our field cannot be where people go to have their complicity managed.”

Therapists tend to be solidly left-of-centre, that’s hardly a secret. But apparently I got a mad discount on therapy school fees because I also emerged qualified to function as a policy expert, philosopher, lobbyist, activist, ethicist, priest, judge, jury and executioner.

Where’s the unconditional positive regard here? That whole thing about finding something loveable and fundamentally worthy in every single person if you sit with them long enough? Or can you only ethically share therapeutic space with a rape survivor if they put their pronouns in their email signature?

At the same time … there’s something to all this. I’ll never forget the glorious and terrible morning in therapy school when we were asked what our ‘hard lines’ were in terms of patient groups we would not take on. A few wet-toilet-paper souls proudly proclaimed that they had none: there was nobody they wouldn’t allow to sit alone with them for 50 minutes (presumably in a soundproof room). We watched their egos disintegrate in real time as the ethics lecturer rattled off a list of theoretical “patients” too grim to reproduce in print (“pedophile who plans to continue offending” wasn’t the worst of it).

The point was immediate and obvious. You absolutely do have hard lines, and you need to know what they are or you’re a danger to everyone.

If practitioners want to close their doors to people whose views they find offensive, there’s a case to be made that they’ve got every right to.

And yet.

Please consider supporting my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

The income I receive allows me to take time away from my practice to do work that’s important but generally unpaid. This includes research, training, running support groups and treatment development work.

I want to play a game.

Let’s assume for a moment it’s all true.

There are no grey areas, complex issues, or unintended consequences at play politically or socially in 2026. Just Good People and Bad People, like pre-Disney Star Wars. There’s no room for nuance, no space for relating, no sense in reaching across the divide. Contact is complicity. Because people believe stuff you don’t agree with simply because they are hateful, stupid, insane, or a combination of all three.

Let’s assume that’s true.

Now. In this theoretical scenario, please tell me how it would be beneficial to bar this group of absolutely terrible people from accessing therapeutic self-improvement?

If you truly believe people who think differently to you are insane, insane people tend to benefit from therapy in ways that make them less insane. If you truly believe people who think differently to you are bad, bad people tend to benefit from therapy in ways that make them less bad.

Pop culture doesn’t particularly teach us this, by the way. Attending therapy in TV or film tends to lead to two distinct conclusions depending on the genre:

A tidy growth arc and successful healing (maybe with some tearful setbacks thrown in for good measure, not dissimilar to a Cobra Kai training montage). The therapist turns out to be the serial killer.

I’ve never seen, for example, a good depiction of doing therapy with someone who meets the clinical criteria for Antisocial Personality Disorder (what a layperson might call psychopathy). It wouldn’t be very compelling, it would look like a complete failure to the untrained, contaminated eye that has seen far too many fictional examples of transformatively ‘tidy’ therapy. But if as a practitioner you can manage to shift a violent, impulsive, dangerous person even a single degree off-course … your actions have real meaning. Serious trauma will be prevented as a result even if that person continues being violent, impulsive and dangerous at 99% capacity. This is the real shit.

This is all to say that if you really believe ‘it’s not a difference of opinion issue, it’s a morality issue’, the last thing you should be saying is vapid right-on shit like “therapists who treat conservatives without attempting to convert them are ViOlaTinG Th3 EthiCs CoDE.”

If you do, you are not on the side of making the world better, you are in favour of what makes you feel better.

Back to reality

Having ended that thought experiment, I want to be very clear that it’s not at all what I believe.

I’m not going to tell you how I vote or any of my sociopolitical stances, at least not today. Not because I’m a coward or complicit, but because it’s an instant Rorschach test. Once someone knows where I stand, it will twist the perception of every single thing I write, every idea I have, and nothing will ever be considered on its own merits again.

I will share that I know, love, work with, and deeply respect people across a very colourful spectrum of religions, identifications, beliefs, diagnoses, sufferings and strengths. I read people with a variety of viewpoints, and I try to be open to having my mind changed. If you only consume media to confirm what you already think, you’re giving up on growth for the sake of high-fiving yourself for the rest of your life.

Based.

I spend a lot of time with people in their best and worst moments. And the more time you spend with people, the more secrets and fears and histories and hangups and traumas and knowledge you collect like wildflowers, the more you come to understand that you understand nothing.

The only thing you know anything about that’s worth a damn is your own particular experience of being yourself (and the more you learn to extend grace to others on that basis).

And just in case none of this convinces you, and you’re prepping a comment about how I’m Basically Hitler for believing everyone should have access to good mental healthcare … two things. (1): I won’t reply because I don’t even have time to reply to the people I like, and (2): are you really sure it won’t be you one day?

What makes you so confident you’ll never find yourself at the mercy of the mob for wrongthink, having to choose between your own integrity and being chewed up, spat out and cut off? Not everyone needs therapy. But therapy needs to be for everyone.

If you enjoyed reading this, please consider supporting my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

I am deeply grateful for the generosity and goodwill of my subscribers, whose support allows me to continue writing and expand my focus into important areas of psychotherapeutic work for which I do not receive funding. Since I gave up my public system work for ethical (and sanity) reasons, Substack has become an increasingly important part of my income.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.

Commenting limited to paid subs on this one because I suspect it will get negative attention, and if you want to call me names you can pony up for the privilege. It’s for a good cause.

You may also enjoy: