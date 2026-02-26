Ever opened up about something you’re struggling with, or disclosed something awful that happened to you, and triggered the following automated response?

“You should really talk to a therapist about this.”

Uh-oh! You’ve hit an emotional support paywall.

The loneliness epidemic has plenty of contributing factors, many of which have been fermenting away in the corner for a long, long time. Bowling Alone was written a quarter of a century ago, and ‘third spaces’ have been quietly disappearing for three generations at least.

Modern tech innovations that cut out the need for social interaction have a lot to do with why we’re so cooked, as does the inherent overwhelm of a 24-hour news cycle, the panopticon of social media, and the tendency for the human animal to make poor short-term choices to avoid even the mildest discomfort. As societies get more consumer-driven, the people in them become more self-focused (and more mentally unwell). And don’t forget Covid (even though we all want to).

You couldn’t have designed a more perfect experiment to get the populace addicted to solo dopamine activities and painfully avoidant about spending time with other humans. From what I’m seeing, we never returned to ‘normal’ where group activities, hobbies, regular socialising and ‘going out’ are concerned. I may never attend a party again unless it’s a psychotherapy gathering, and (spoiler alert) they are exactly as much fun as you imagine.

But we’ve got an even bigger problem than bed rotting and outsourcing thinking to ChatGPT: the emotional support paywall.

Therapy Culture and Unintended Consequences

As my old man used to say, “the road to Hell is paved with good intentions.” If you pay people to cull cobras, unscrupulous souls will start breeding them to collect more money (or so the legend goes).

Helpful solutions have a nasty way of creating negative unintended consequences.

Once we go too far in the good work of destigmatizing certain mental health diagnoses (for example, by depicting ADHD as a desirably quirky art hoe thing instead of a chronic lifelong disorder) you start incentivising people to identify with the diagnosis. You get an epidemic of self-diagnosis. You get people psych-shopping (and not getting the BPD or bipolar disorder treatment they really need).

And when therapy hits the mainstream hard enough to become something everyone should be doing, the answer to every issue from florid psychosis to normative married bickering, all of us get worse at being human with one another.

That’s for the professionals. You wouldn’t try and perform a tracheotomy or sew someone’s finger back on as a layperson would you? No? Then don’t sit with the grieving mother and offer your quiet, heartfelt compassion. Don’t drop off groceries for your friend with depression so severe he can’t trust himself to turn on the car, and spend time with him, and talk to him like a normal person. It’s OK to stay away if you feel awkward and unsettled and unsure — in fact, it’s best for everyone if you stay home.

Don’t think about it too much, just order UberEats again and scroll TikTok until it’s time for therapy (where you’ll be validated for refusing to perform emotional labour like the empowered unit of consumption you are).

Emotional Labour

If caring for others is emotional labour, and we’re increasingly paywalling human connection … I suppose that makes therapists kind of like emotional prostitutes.

Don’t yell at me, I can assure you I dislike this thought more than you. But it fits disturbingly well as a metaphor for current times: fewer people than ever are getting married, finding love, or even having regular sex, but cheer up — we have OnlyFans now and it’s never been more socially acceptable to read literotica on the train.

It’s almost the thing you want, the attachment you need on a level inked into your DNA. That’s why it works so well.

And it’s safe! As long as you have money, CarmenStorm_xox will never give you up nor let you down. You’ll never see how disappointing and mediocre you fear you are reflected back in her eyes, because she isn’t real (and neither are you, in your interactions with her). You give up something (a small fee) to risk nothing, while gaining something that will draw your attention away from your lack.

The same goes for a lot of what passes for therapy in 2026.

The loneliness epidemic means … well, loneliness. Fewer friends and more family estrangement. Generally speaking, we’re more alone and unwell than ever, but it’s OK — you can get something approximating the connection and support you crave for a fee.

Pick your preference from a lineup of kind faces, impressive titles and flowery bios. Maybe it’s me. Give me your grief, your trauma, your longing, your shame. Tell me your secrets, tell me your fears, show me where it hurts, tell me your nightmares, let me see where you’re most alive and I’ll unbandage what has necrotised.

But you do realise that whatever’s happened to you … you need friends at least as much as you need me, right? People to love. Interests to share. That kind of conversation where the air feels electric with vitality. Someone to tell the repetitive minutiae of your day. Someone to excitedly call when you have good news.

I believe in what I do, though belief really isn’t the right word. The transformative potential of therapy, at least under the right conditions, is a given to the extent that saying I believe in it is like saying I believe in sunsets or river stones. But therapy’s rise in popularity, its transformation into a badge of goodness and its co-opting into a culture that claims to value empathy and kindness but scorns the labour involved in love deeply disturbs me. Too much cure is poison.

Therapy is becoming more popular as emotional support and care are becoming more scarce, and these two things feed into one another. If grief is an issue only ‘for the professionals’, then you’re going to increasingly come up against “Imma stop you there” when you need a shoulder to cry on, when you need someone to see you in your moment of greatest human frailty. People get anxious and uncertain around emotions. People get resentful and snotty about being expected to perform emotional labour for you. The few people who are prepared to be human with humans get increasingly sought out and burnt out, because we are collectively starving and scratching in the dust, drinking the last few puddles dry.

Look, some issues and presentation do need professional intervention. Many, many such cases. I’m also mindful that plenty of people who really would benefit from help are the same people who think they shouldn’t be struggling so much ‘for no reason’ and should just try harder.

I have no desire to go back to the bad old days when nobody would date you if you were in therapy. I was there, it sucked. But I’m told by the kids that now nobody will date you unless you’re in therapy. I'm not sure that’s any better.

The loneliness epidemic is everyone’s problem and it’s going to need mass buy-in to fix. Yes, there are huge systemic factors against us, I talk about that a bit more here:

But as we used to say in rehab, it isn’t your fault you have this problem but it is your responsibility to solve it. Complaining about the loneliness epidemic is like complaining about traffic. YOU are traffic.

Some things are obvious. Be the change you want to see. Decide to stop frittering your time away on addictive things that make you scattered and distant. Commit to seeing your friends more regularly. Practice talking to people. Join some groups. Get some social hobbies. Choose what’s good for you over what’s easy but will make make you feel worse about yourself. Do this as often as you can.

Some things are less obvious, and I’m going to talk about them in a Part Two of this post.

Resisting the Emotional Paywall

Next week, I’m going to outline and teach some ‘therapist skills’ that aren’t actually therapist skills but good relational skills.

Things anyone can get better at.

I’ve been unnecessarily scathing in this piece, because I know exactly what it’s like to hit the emotional support paywall when you’re at the end of your ability to keep living and just need one fucking person to respond to you like you’re a human being not an envelope full of anthrax. But I believe this is largely a skill issue, not an intent issue. Plenty of folks really want to be skilled emotional labourers but lack the confidence and practice to offer something meaningful to people in pain.

Think of it like an emotional first-aid course, the kind of stuff anyone should know for the wellbeing and safety of everyone. You don’t have to know how to stitch a major trauma, but you do need to know what to do until the ambulance arrives. Any idiot can apply a sticking plaster or an ice pack, and any idiot can also learn the relational equivalent of these skills.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.