Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wildflux's avatar
wildflux
5d

Caveat: I think this is written for non-autistic people. Because this is not useful advice for autistic people, or at least, not this autistic person. That’s not to say that we don’t need to find social connections and support networks outside of therapy—we do. But it looks a lot different from neurotypical relationship building.

Therapy is a good solution to meeting some of my core social needs. I need a relationship that is more consistent, less emotional, and less demanding than any reciprocal relationship can be. I tend to focus on interesting content in interactions and not people. But I don’t want to be a bad person, so I try really hard in my “real” friendships to be reciprocal and person-focused. But it’s draining and honestly sometimes I do feel closer to my therapist. Because me feeling close to someone is me talking for 45 minutes non-stop about whatever obscure topic is sparking my interest, and most people don’t expect the response to “Hey, how are you?” to be a deep-dive into Lacan or Bonhoeffer or whatever is on my mind today.

I realize of course I’m privileged to be able to go to therapy regularly, plus I do actually do real therapy, so it’s not an ideal situation logistically or financially. I do think it’s important for me and other autistic folks to figure out how to get our social needs met outside of professional relationships, and I’m working on that a lot right now in various group settings. I just wanted to chime in because following neurotypical therapeutic advice for relationship building has been incredibly demoralizing and damaging for me personally, because it just doesn’t work or produce good results and I end up feeling broken and therapists get frustrated with me. Now that I understand that, I’m slowly working on autistic-friendly strategies for more social interaction, which is going much better!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
6d

This brought to mind a bit in the 1986 movie, "Crocodile Dundee" when he was in NYC and his friend said she had to see her therapist. His response was, "What, you don't have any mates to talk to?" The gap between "sophisticated society" and "primitive society" implied then seems to have simply grown larger with more technology. And maybe we need to back track and rediscover the benefits of living in a Christian society rather than the decidedly post-Christian world we're in now.

Loving, showing concern and supporting another is something we as Christians are supposed to be doing, because God in Christ first loved us. Looked at in this light, it no longer becomes "emotional labour" but the natural response to being loved by God. That shouldn't require professionals.

But when the number of active Christians shrinks, through neglect or outright open attack, the result is a growing number of hurting individuals who can't get help except from professionals. And thank God for them. They are likely overwhelmed, and prospects for things getting better are not that good.

The separation of society into smaller and smaller groups we see happening all around is likely intentional on both political and spiritual levels. Maybe an antidote is a line from a 1970 song: "If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with." It definitely had a sexual connotation then, but it doesn't have to. Of course, you have to physically BE with someone to show them love; screens just won't cut it. That is a challenge for everyone living now.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture