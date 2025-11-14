Painting With Lightning

lou J
15m

Thank you. I needed this. Suicide has been far too much of my story or rather the story around me. And now there’s a new one that leaves me staggering

You probably know by now that the Hebrew word “yahrzeit” is a word you can use for “anniversary of a death” and yahrzeit candles are a way to remember those who have died. Yahrzeits are acknowledged at. The end of temple services when the names of the deceased are read aloud together with their relationship to living temple members. Means a lot.

Side note: we also need a word for our children’s in-laws. Hebrew also has a word for that: machatunim. We have struck gold with our machatunim, traveling with them for a month in France recently, seeing the homeland of my son’s father-in-law.

I suppose I want to add that Alice In Chains was part of my landscape/soundscape here. Saw them frequently in the early days, would see them walking the streets regularly as they were all neighbors. Layne’s girlfriend cut my hair, and Layne’s family took on someone that matters immensely to me. Damned I miss him.

Best.

Louise Whelan
1h

I experienced similar loss 29 years ago and then again 24 years ago. It’s always there and sometimes i read something like your piece and it stops me in my tracks - you absolutely got it perfectly spot on. Thank you.

This bit.

“Life since has been good to me, but I won’t ever be the same again. I am diminished, paler and smaller. It’s not something fixable, and to say this is neither catastrophizing nor bitterness. It is not shame, rage or despair. It simply is.”

