Why is it always 2am?

“Nothing good ever happens after 2am,” my father used to tell me as I sipped rotgut energy drinks and shambled through “helping” him at the boatyard on Sunday mornings. He never said it with unkindness — just resigned disappointment that I was just as dumb as him in his own misspent youth.

I always think of that statement in the 2am times as I wait alone in the dark, sipping coffee to keep myself alert. I cannot — must not — fall asleep. Besides, I’m probably awake for the day anyway. I watch the stubbornly dark square of my phone, unlocking the screen periodically “just in case”. I set a timer for ten minutes, and read something to try and distract myself. It is not possible to distract myself very well in this situation, because I am a human being not a tarantula.

The alarm buzzes. 3am. I pick up my phone, and hit redial.

“Crisis Triage, how can I help?”

“It’s Skye again. Someone was supposed to phone me back urgently over an hour ago. Can you please put me through to someone who can help? Right now.”

The calltaker gives me the standard disclaimer in an irritated monotone: “If you have imminent concerns for someone’s safety you need to phone the police, we are a mental health service.” A lengthy pause. “And please stop calling back, we need to keep the line clear.”

I try to keep the worst of the edge out of my voice. “As I have explained to you twice already, I have called the police. The police send me back to you.” I am sounding slightly deranged at this point. “It’s been an hour. I have no idea if this person is even still alive. Please.”

Silence. Lo-o-o-ong silence. Then:

“If you have imminent concerns for someone’s safety, you need to phone the police. We are a mental health service...”

I stab the End Call button. I do not phone the police, who have also asked me to stop calling unless I have “new information” (news of a death, I suppose).

I have been a practicing psychotherapist just shy of ten years, and this scenario plays out with depressing regularity. In those ten years, I have never yet been able to get a useful response at the other end of the phone when I receive a desperate (or worse, resigned) message from a client in the wee small hours. The time of the dark night of the soul.

In my more cynical moments, I wonder if there’s anyone on the “crisis team” beyond the person answering the phone, who exists simply to ensure clinicians have ticked off the “inform the authorities” box and are therefore protected in the worst-case scenario.

But phone them I must. Because if the worst happens and I have not “followed process”, no matter how pointless and infuriating, not only do I have to reckon with my own “what-ifs” and “if-onlys” (the weight of which I know intimately well) but the inevitable crush injuries as organisational risk mitigation does a bellyflop on my career.

Correct action: call crisis and police back and forth, all night. Fail to do this, and risk legal, financial and personal ruin. Attempt to manage the situation myself, try and do something that might actually be useful (e.g. talking the person down over the phone, informing family to try and get them safely to a hospital) and … risk legal, financial and personal ruin.

What is ethical, what is sane, what is right, matters little in the face of “official process”, and this is the nature of taking government money to practice. Increasingly, it’s starting to feel like the proverbial 30 pieces of silver.

It’s a small example of the wider reason why I’m giving up working in “the system.”

As I mentioned in my piece last week on working with sexual violence survivors, I contract to a government-run nonprofit to perform onboarding psych assessments. Before someone can access funded therapy through the service, they need to meet with an assessor and talk about what’s happened to them and what they struggle with in their day-to-day life as a result.

My task is to make a comprehensive case for why they fit the criteria for funded therapy, write a summary on what I am qualified to diagnose (and make notes for the psychiatrist on what I’m not), and write a suggested treatment plan for whichever clinician ends up seeing them.

It’s unusual for a psychotherapist to be qualified to diagnose, and it’s a role I worked very hard towards. Sadly (and ironically) the thing that drove me to pursue it has become the very thing that has made it utterly untenable to continue. Working within a system that receives government money is a Kafkaesque nightmare. An increasingly ridiculous, confusing, degrading ritual of hoop-jumping, box-ticking, great snowdrifts of paperwork and criminal amounts of wasted time and money.

I began this work to better support people through a system that’s incredibly hard to navigate and demands what frequently borders on unsafe:

Oh, you were abused as a child and need therapy? We’d be happy to help! We’ll completely fund it. You just need to tell someone you’ve never met before about the worst thing that ever happened to you, even though it took you 20 years to even admit it to yourself and you literally can’t do it without becoming distressed to the point of catatonia. That’s going to be too hard and dangerous for you? You’re going to have nightmares about it for days and struggle to concentrate? You’ll be non-functional and lose your job? You’ll be at risk of relapsing into self-harm/anorexia/bulimia/addiction/suicidality? We understand. Unfortunately, if you can’t do it you are just too high-risk for us to help you. Sorry! You’re welcome to reapply again when you’re more stable. Oh, you need therapy to become stable enough to re-engage and try again? In that case, you’ll need to call our crisis line.

Yes, there’s a case to be made about accountability of taxpayer funds and tracking insurance payouts and what-have-you.

But the need to provide this bureaucratic oversight is wasteful on a cosmic scale.

In order to prevent the possibility of unethical or incompetent professionals “taking advantage” of funding by treating unsuitable patients or not working effectively (which requirements for professional body audits and ongoing learning should take care of) hundreds of people are employed to check and double check for such malingering and malfeasance. There are uncountable hours of assessing and measuring and accountability and overviewing and Powerpoints and Official Guidelines and system design and accountants and stuff I don’t even know about.

All to demonstrate that funds are not being wasted.

