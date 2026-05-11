Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD
6d

There is so much to love about this piece, including that it grabbed me from beginning to end. Like drop everything and read it now.

It’s incredibly honest, human, and doesn’t fall for the feminist trap of female superiority, moral innocence, or purity narratives. Complicity and self-preservation in systems that will devour you is a normal reaction to threat. You understand that systems are filled with people who sense, suspect, minimise, rationalise, and look away because the incentives for disrupting the social order are unbearably high, which is why predators can keep doing what they want.

I love that you refuse innocence. You implicate yourself in the same human tendencies toward denial, self-preservation, and looking away that allow predatory systems to survive instead of positioning yourself outside them as morally pure. Excellent all the way through.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Skye Sclera and others
wildflux's avatar
wildflux
5d

Ugh, I’m so sorry.

You could write an entire piece on how having a documented history of mental illness makes legal justice inaccessible, especially if you are a woman. It is scary and infuriating and humiliating to know that if someone abuses me, I don’t have the same legal options available to me because of my history: even if the facts are entirely on my side and my mental illness is irrelevant, a good lawyer will use it to tear me to pieces. I have been advised in the past not to report people who have abused me—I have been advised to appease them even—because I “will never win a court case”. It makes you feel like less of a person to be told you will never win a court case, no matter how innocent or victimized you are. And then, later on, the same men will say, “If it was so bad, why didn’t you sue?” I don’t feel like a full citizen, tbh; I know that sounds dramatic, but I feel like the justice system is there to serve other people, not me.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture