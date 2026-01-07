The phrase “We need to talk about …” has surely reached the end of its natural lifespan. It always was more cliche than compelling and more signalling than substance — yes, even before the current algal-bloom of perpetual hot takes.

So please forgive me this small sin, this drop in a sickly ocean that hardly needs more attempts at virality. But we need to talk about the kind of Gender Wars content that masquerades as hard-hitting, “honest” feminist commentary and memes while demonstrating all the hallmarks of a pathological trauma response.

DSM-V

Exhibit 1.3-4 Diagnostic Criteria for PTSD

Criterion 14b: “Persistent and exaggerated negative beliefs or expectations about oneself, others, or the world (e.g., “No one can be trusted,” “The world is completely dangerous”) …

When you’re browsing the Internet, trauma-driven content can look a little like this:

Or this:

Or this:

Before I go any further, this one’s going to need a hell of a solid disclaimer … so here goes nothing.

Salutations, I’m Skye and I’m a psychotherapist. I have a couple of specialisations (addictions, ADHD, suicide bereavement) but right now the bulk of my clinical practice involves working with sexual trauma. I’ve been doing this almost a decade, and I’m licensed to officially diagnose PTSD (i.e. insurance companies and government departments are obliged, for the most part, to accept my clinical opinion).

I’m also a person with what’s coyly labelled lived experience of sexual trauma in the therapyslop lexicon (though I don’t owe that particular story to anyone and I’m unlikely to ever tell it).

Please keep this in mind, lest you read this piece and feel compelled to accuse me of minimising the unfathomable human misery caused by sexual harm. You would be not only wrong, but wrong in a way that is ugly, graceless and stupid.

Maybe it’s just me?

I wonder if perhaps I’m only seeing this stuff because increasingly we’re corralled into personalised online silos and shown what keeps us engaged (enraged?) Surely most people never see things like this:

Or God forbid, this. Typed out and overlaid on a sunset mountain range like an insipid aspirational quote about living your truth:

I’m always reading things about sexual assault and trauma because of work, and the algorithms are only getting smarter. So, usually I shrug stuff like this off as people on the internet have fringe views and are not representative of the populace, then go do something more interesting like look at pictures of really fat bears.

But at the same time…

This stuff isn’t exactly hidden down in the dark, sweaty folds of the Internet: it’s on mainstream TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and it’s popular. Hell, there are bestselling Substacks making bank off the central premise that all men are abusers simply by virtue of being born with outies. The ‘good’ ones are not truly decent, merely lacking in opportunities. Never be alone with a man. Never trust one. Certainly never marry one. You know what they’re like. Yes, all men.

When capitalism gets in on the act, you know an attitude’s gone truly mainstream:

If you take issue with all this, if you push back in one of these forums and say something like:

“Hey, you know men are … just … people, right? Of course dangerous men exist and often evade justice, and obviously that’s not OK. Of course you should take appropriate precautions with your safety. Of course fear and anger are reasonable responses if you’ve been betrayed or traumatised. Of course the genders are differently socialised, and that has all sorts of implications which cause a lot of heartache. But men are just. People. Some good, some bad, most mediocre (because most of us are) and all different in fundamental ways (because all of us are). Just people.”

Even this softly-softly approach will be shot down, usually with the most pithy of playground insults: you are a “pick-me”. Or worse, you must be too stupid and uneducated to understand the systemic and socially-mediated ways in which gendered violence is perpetuated. You are brainwashed by the patriarchy, and hence deserve a kind of patronising, contemptuously icy pity.

Let me be very, very clear: I am better informed about gendered violence and the bloody human shrapnel it leaves behind than all but a very select group of specialists. There is nothing anyone can teach me about it that will surprise or shock me any longer, and if anything I think both the prevalence and the seriousness of sexual harm in the modern world is frequently understated.

Certainly, the extent to which women and girls are subjected to unwanted (and often predatory) sexual advances is difficult for most men to genuinely even begin to grasp.

The vast majority of sexual offending and violence is, indeed, perpetrated by men and an alternate universe where 50+ women sought out an unconscious male to abuse (as per the face-meltingly repugnant Gisèle Pelicot case) would be Opposite World indeed.

I deal every day with the consequences of abusive, predatory, narcissistic and selfish men. I will carry the atrocities I have been entrusted with bearing witness to inside of me forever, until the day they put me in the ground and it all goes back to the mud.

I do not sleep well, and my attitudes around justice and punishment for offenders are probably medieval enough to warrant cancellation in most polite circles.

And yet.

I hate seeing stuff like the images above with the intensity of a reactor core because this kind of content cannot arise from a healthy mind. It’s the trauma response of the creator, legitimised through engagement and likes, and it keeps everyone who engages with it trapped in trauma-brain thinking.

What do I mean by “trapped in trauma-brain”?

When you have been betrayed and violated by another human being — especially another human being you trusted, as is often the way — you have an unfathomable task ahead of you. In many ways an impossible one, and bitterly unfair.

You must find a way to heal what has been mortally wounded in you, and you cannot do this in isolation any more than you can survive being gutshot alone in the snow. Yet the place that has sustained the most damage is the thread that binds you to humanity. Your capacity to trust others, to feel safe with them, to turn towards them, and also your ability to feel worthy of that belonging and closeness. The things you need are very the things you cannot easily tolerate, which drive inchoate terror and/or shutdown:

You were harmed by a person.

People no longer feel safe to trust.

To heal you need to trust at least some people, at least a little, for them to get close enough to help.

But people are no longer safe.

Especially not people who share characteristics with the person who harmed you. Never again.

Writing off half the human populace as irredeemably unsafe because of the actions of one (or even many) of their number is understandable under the circumstances but it is still a trauma response.

The thing about trauma responses is that they feel entirely logical and real. They feel like truth. They are not, and treating them as such will get in the way of your own healing over time.

A dear friend of mine lost her house (and everything it contained) in a flood a few years back. Every time it rained after that, she had terrible panic attacks and flashbacks. She was too scared to drive if the forecast showed there would be even a chance of rain. She checked weather apps obsessively and had a spreadsheet comparing the main five. She almost lost her job because she kept clocking out to run home whenever the sky turned dark. She’d started looking at countries with the lowest rainfall per year and considering moving to places in literal drought conditions, while also trying (with little success) to remember that this was objectively insane. What had happened to her was an extreme event she would (in all probability) never experience again.

I think anybody that would blame and belittle a person for getting to this point of compulsive obsession doesn’t really understand trauma. Extreme experiences produce extreme responses, and it was normal (and to a certain extent inevitable) for my friend’s life to revolve around rainfall for a time given what she survived.

Eventually she sought therapy, and I’m pleased to report that she’s doing great after a course of EMDR.

But imagine for a moment if she’d jumped online, and people in mainstream social media spaces were only too happy to tell her that actually, your attitude is the correct one. Everyone else is naive and wrong, water is scary and we should avoid it at all costs. Just look at how many drownings occur every year. Adverse weather events are getting more intense…

Imagine that the people in these spaces swapped headlines and memes about flooding deaths, and wrote thinkpieces about how every gutter and culvert is just a watery corpse chute in disguise waiting to swallow you whole.

That would be widely understood as insanity: my friend would be gently encouraged to get help, leave these spaces, and find a way to exist in the world again without fear running her life.

Anyone who suffers trauma at the hands of another human being deserves that same mix of compassion, encouragement and reality-checking: what happened to you was monstrously wrong, about the worst wrong one person can ever do to another. But most people — most men — are fundamentally decent, if flawed.

Sadly, this is complicated by the reality that a not-zero number of women have no sense of what you might call the good masculine. They have never seen it in action, they have no idea how it feels to be close to it. When I ask who the good men in their lives are they answer things like: “I think it’s what Jesus is meant to be like,” or “I heard my friend’s Dad say he was proud of her once, and that’s when I realised not all fathers are like mine.”

That doesn’t mean it is rare, by the way. If you come from a dysfunctional family unit and encounter no male teachers, coaches or mentors (an increasingly common experience) there’s very little to disabuse you (so to speak) of the notion that there is no good masculine. Perhaps modernity has killed it, or perhaps it never existed in the first place.

This is especially bad not only because when a man harms you it’s simply more evidence, not a terrible anomaly, but because the world is full of protective, thoughtful, interesting, warm and well-meaning men, and it is a tragedy to never know the good masculine.

That said, nobody has to do anything.

You can choose who you let near you, on whatever criteria you choose. That’s the deal with life, you sit down at the table with your cards and you decide what you’re willing to play for and what hands you’d rather avoid.

Whether you’ve experienced gendered violence or not, if you wish to avoid half the planet based on how strongly sexual violence offending skews male you can choose this. By doing so you’ll miss out on a lot, but you would indeed lessen the odds that you will be retraumatised (that said, I can assure you that no group of “safe” humans exists regardless of gender, background, or even the results of an ‘official background check’).

But for the sake of your own wellbeing, I would encourage owning that choice and not extrapolating your experience out to a really pathological, depressing conclusion as per the images above. “Trusting men feels like too big a risk for me, so I am choosing not to” is agentic, at least.

Trauma-driven content, however, includes none of this nuance. It simply amplifies (and often monetises) the processes of a traumatised brain (“all men are [insert negative slur of choice here]”). It confirms your worst fears, and tells you you’re right to be afraid.

It’s simply the way the world is. Stay away. Beware.

When I see trauma-driven content, I have two strong responses.

Firstly, I feel (believe it or not) a significant amount of compassion towards the person that created it, whoever they are. I think about just how badly hurt and let down and despairing you’d have to be to reach this point. I wonder how they were harmed. I run through the litany of stories and scenes inked into my brain. I think of all the women and girls that have sat on my couch and cried, or stared dead-eyed at the floor. I am painfully aware of the both the prevalence and banality of evil, how it crushes and consumes and poisons.

I think of my own experiences and how they have shaped me, and I can entirely understand why these articles and memes exist. What was done to me is not just in my memories but in the cells of my body. I am speaking neither poetically nor catastrophically in this, I mean very simply that it is part of who I am. If you could remove it by surgery or sorcery I would wink out of existence in my current form. This is not about being broken or damaged, words I have little time for, but it is about being changed beyond recognition, even in healing.

Second I feel really disturbed, and the wrongness of it kind of swishes around in my guts. Because I picture all the men I have loved who have impacted my life in profoundly meaningful and powerful ways. I think of how their goodness has shaped me every bit as potently as the harm done by evil men. If you want to call me a pick-me for that, then as per Rohan Ghostwind’s primer on vice signalling, fuck me up: I’m a pick-me.

I am a pick-me for my grandfather, who smelled of sawdust and linseed and took me on long, long drives out of the city as a kid just to look at horses. Unbelievably gentle yet wiry-strong, a fierce protector, a safe port in any storm, always bent over a lathe or tinkering with an engine, hands covered in scars, making me warm milk and honey before bedtime. I will miss him for the rest of my life.

I am a pick-me for my father, who understands me wordlessly and whose knees and back are completely shot from forty years’ building and painting and measuring and patching: the cost of building me a life better than his. One with an education, and proper food, and more than two pairs of pants. I asked him once if he has any regrets, his eyes went very red and his voice cracked a bit when he said he wished he had been able to give my mother a happier, easier life.

I am a pick-me for all the men who have found their way to my clinic and trusted me with themselves (many of them also survivors of sexual abuse). I am a pick-me for the two male therapists who helped me, back when I was young and scared and angry.

I am a pick-me for my best friend of almost two decades, who stood by my side on my wedding day. I am a pick-me for my husband, one of the most prolifically generous, patient, warm and funny people I’ve met in my life: the kind of person who can go into hospital and come out with three new friends (true story).

I am a pick-me for my tiny son, who stepped on a snail yesterday by accident and cried as he brought me the squashed, sad little bolus of its body.

There is so much horror and evil in the world. There is so much blindingly beautiful goodness in the world. May we always remember that both exist.

