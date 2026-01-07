Painting With Lightning

Kyle MacDougall
2d

I agree. My only slight quibble is that I think sexual assault against men is vastly underreported and underestimated, because when a man experiences sexual assault, he's less likely to even label what happened to him as "sexual assault" or put it into that category (compared to a woman in similar circumstances)...much less open up about it or report it to the authorities.

I myself have experienced sexual assault from two different women on two different occasions. No, I'm not suggesting that my personal experience is indicative of the experiences of men in general. Anecdotes are not societal trends. But I do think the average person would be much less likely to label what happened to me as "sexual assault", simply because I'm a man and because the offenders were women. If you kept the situation the same but reversed the genders in the story, I think it's far more likely that people would call it assault. I think the threshold for what constitutes "assault" in the average person's mind is significantly lower for female victims than it is for male victims.

This might seem like whataboutism or changing the subject, but I think it matters, because the more one-sided people believe sexual assault is, the more likely they are to feel justified in believing "it's all men" or "it's most men" or "it's a large minority of men", and the more likely they are to evangelize others into believing the same thing.

2d

"I think both the prevalence and the seriousness of sexual harm in the modern world is frequently understated."

You're not wrong, and the most fascinating undercurrent about this phenomenon (I've seen an uptick in it as well) is that the more the topic of sexual abuse and trauma is reduced into caustic jokes and glib one-liners, the less serious the problem of it is taken.

I had this theory that I started workshopping (in the loosest sense of the word) when Robin Williams committed suicide, when every talking head and media outlet was saying in unison, "We need to talk more about suicide. We need to have a discussion about depression.", that the more these things are talked about, the less serious the topic of suicide and depression became. Yes, everyone was talking about it, but it never felt as if it was ever taken seriously. No substantial, national conversations were had on the topic so far as I'm aware. Certainly no one wanted to address the underlying societal issues we face that facilitate depression and suicide (probably because if we addressed the problem, we'd have to change things... for the better! Scary thought.) No progress has been made in ameliorating the issue and as of 2025 depression rates remain at historical records and the internet has become so censorious you can't even say the word suicide on many platforms. How the hell are you supposed to have a frank discussion about a topic you can't even name?

Point is, I see the same thing happen here. Yes, sexual abuse and the resulting trauma is a gravely serious topic, but instead of discussing it like adults, it's being boiled down to snippy zingers (with that distinctly Millennial snark) and commercialized into taglines. There's probably something to be said about the infantilization of society in all of this (i.e. "Oh, you can't talk about suicide/rape, that's a dirty word!") but that's a topic for another day.

Great read.

