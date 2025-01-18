“If you want to work on your art, work on your life.”

- Chekhov

There’s an old episode of South Park I’ve always related to, even though it aired about 25 years before my ADHD diagnosis. I doubt I’d even heard the term ‘ADHD’ at that point in my life, or even ADD … certainly, I was far too young to be watching South Park.

I digress.

The episode in question, “Gnomes”, centres around the titular gremlins who are (for reasons initially unknown) stealing the underpants of the South Park townspeople (yikes, that plot summary sounded better in my head). Anyway, as it transpires, the gnomes are nicking the knickers as part of a top secret business plan, which they share with the South Park boys. The plan has three phases:

Phase 1: Collect underpants

Phase 2: ???

Phase 3: Profit.

Now, fortunately I have not been a victim of childhood-underpants-thievery … that’s not why I related to the episode, before you send me condolences and book recommendations on trauma. No, the reason it stuck with me, as a scabby-kneed schoolkid in 1998, was because the Underpants Gnomes captured something about how my brain functioned. Namely, the bit that was always going wrong. I had plenty of great ideas: stories I wanted to write, pictures I wanted to draw, cool characters, neat scripts. I collected ideas as prolifically as the Underpants Gnomes pilfered undies, and I knew I could do something with them that would have an awesome payoff. I dreamed of being a writer, to the point of being relentlessly bullied for my earnestness. I knew I wasn’t total shit, either, even if I wasn’t exactly shit hot.

But something mysterious, terrible, and inevitable would happen between Phase 1 and Phase 3.

The ‘cool ideas’ corner of my brain increasingly resembled a hoarder’s nest as I grew into my teens and beyond. Teetering stacks, cluttered surfaces, favourites long forgotten beneath the chaos. Dead flies, cobwebs, a solid inch of dust.

Almost nothing made it out of the “ideas room” into the “production” room, much less the “completed” room. I really started to doubt whether these rooms actually existed for me. Maybe all I have is dead ends full of creative corpses.

Creativity as a process

I’m going to keep hammering this point, because it’s important and it took me far, far too long to figure it out. Creating is a process.

Jeff and Julie Crabtree, who have made a pretty stellar attempt at studying the enigma of creativity, both the thinking and the doing, split the process into three phases.

Phase 1: I see.

Phase 2: I think.

Phase 3: I make.

If you’re like me, and you’d be living a very baller life if you had a dollar for every time you’ve heard the words “why didn’t you think!?”, you can probably begin to grasp the origins of the ADHD-creativity dilemma. We are creative Underpants Gnomes, with question marks and confusion where Phase 2 should be.

Fortunately, according to the Crabtrees (who are much smarter on this stuff than I am, “ moving towards creative discovery and recovery is a teachable, trackable process.”

Phase 1: I See

The phase of perception, where something is felt, recognised, or revealed

Us ADHDers tend to be very, very good at Phase 1. With little ability to visually filter, we notice everything and we ping off in a hundred different directions, making connections and seeing patterns. We collect ideas.

Phase 2: I Think

The phase of discovery, where something is interpreted, known, or found out

The Crabtrees describe focusing as crucial to the second step of the creative process, the act of “filtering”, where we decide what to pay attention to.

Oh dear.