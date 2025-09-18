Trigger warnings are notoriously ineffective or even counter-productive, as confirmed by research. Here’s what might be helpful instead, if you’ve clicked through to this piece and it’s a topic you find painful because of your own experiences: think about what you’re going to do once you finish reading (whether you make it all the way to the end or bail early for whatever reason). If you’re at risk of falling into the Big Awful a plan helps, because you can’t make one when your neurons are fried. Click through to a stack you love and read something uplifting. Splash some cold water on your face. Make yourself a warm drink. Look at pictures of cats. Change rooms.

The specifics aren’t important, what matters is that your nervous system gets the message: what happened to us is over. We are in the present now. We can see and feel the present-day things around us. We can make choices. We can think our thoughts. We can move in and out of unpleasant feeling-states without getting lost.

Now. Onward.

Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating. The bulk of my work concerns supporting people who have experienced sexual assault and are struggling with the aftermath. Think flashbacks, nightmares, avoiding people/places/things that might remind you of what happened. Think serious challenges with trust and intimacy. Think getting psychically trapped in terrible memories — the kind you’ll do anything to get away from, like an animal gnawing its own foot off to escape a snare.

If someone is suffering significant ill-effects following sexual assault (even if this happened many years earlier) and are likely to benefit from psychotherapeutic support, the non-profit I contract to will fund it. One of my roles is doing psych assessments to ensure people are a good fit for therapy, as well as giving some basic treatment recommendations for whoever works with them. This means I see a lot of people compared to someone doing pure private practice. It also means I can draw links to at least some patterns regarding survivors and offenders, and the circumstances under which sexual crime takes place.

Broadly, here’s what I’ve noticed.

Firstly, a sizeable amount of sexual violence can be attributed to a small group of prolific, malignant predators — and unfortunately, in my experience, these individuals rarely face justice. They’re highly adept at choosing who to target: those who are isolated, those who have nobody to tell, those who have no frame of reference to even understand what’s happened to them. Often those who are too young, unwell, complex or fragile to be believed — even if they happen to have a safe, protective, loving presence in their life to confide in (which of course they never do, this is the point). Worse, perps of this kind know precisely how to confuse, dominate and terrify their victims with a potent cocktail of warm affection tempered with cold menace, and laced with plausible deniability.

Think violent force, followed by abrupt tenderness (“I’m so honoured you chose me for your first time”). Think blades and bruises in the dark, followed by vehement denial and wounded confusion at dawn.

Those unlucky enough to cross paths with these sub-humans are almost never keen to report what happened, usually because the perps threaten (with shark-eyed sincerity) to kill them if they ever “lie about what happened between us”. Often, survivors feel great shame around staying silent, as they’re well aware they are one among many — not the first nor the last by far. These beings (I hesitate to call them men) leave a long trail of shattered lives and violated bodies behind them wherever they go. The survivors are understandably (sensibly) terrified to risk the gaze of this kind of evil, let alone its ire.

Frankly, the existence of these entities should frighten and concern us all. But — oddly —they rarely seem to feature in discussions of sexual violence. Most rapists aren’t moustache-twirling villains, as the cliche goes, they’re friends and family members. So the discourse focuses almost entirely on rape culture, sexual entitlement, affirmative consent and the like, with little to say about the reality that dangerous serial offenders exist. They are deliberate and malignant, and I know it’s not trendy to talk like this, but there really are moustache-twirling villains. Sadism and psychopathy exist, and both are hard to spot and remarkably treatment-resistant.

Admittedly, there’s a solid point to be made that these individuals almost never look like moustache-twirling villains. Sure, some advertise their disposition openly with gang insignia and facial tattoos, signalling danger like a poison arrow frog. But just as often, they cosplay as mild-mannered family men (yes, they’re often married), or goofy-but-harmless junior football coaches. Assistant pastors. “Good Feminist Allies”. No, I’m not making this up to be edgy, any position that offers the protective cover of respectability inevitably attracts people who leverage that trust to victimise the innocent in a way that is predatory, deliberate and sadistic.

I always laugh (darkly) when someone asks me if I think so-and-so (OK, 80%+ of the time it’s Trump) is a clinical psychopath. Firstly, because they’re not actually asking me anything, they’re only posing the question to deliver their own opinion. Secondly, because as if I would know. A sadist or psychopath will only reveal their true nature precisely when they mean to: usually the moment just before the jaws close around your throat. I could give you my best guess, but I’m not going to stake much on my guesswork because I know my limitations. An intelligent psychopath can read people (and fool people) a hundred times better than the smartest therapist. Read some Robert Hare if you don’t believe me: he’s THE psychopath guy, and all he could reliably say about the “distinguishing features” of these predators is that often they come across as sweet sad-sausage people. Harmless, until you feel the reptilian bite of too-late.

So, to recap. A small minority of predators are horribly prolific and probably account for the majority of sexual crime. But what about the rest of it? Well, dear reader, the answer to that is deeply unpleasant. So I’m going to do what I often do when something is disturbing, and soften the impact by wrapping it in analogy.

But first, I implore you…

Now. Back to the analogy at hand.

The Last Psychiatrist had this bit where he mentioned a thought experiment he (she?) heard on the radio. It’s crass and jarring, but I do have a point in mentioning it (I promise) so stay with me. Anyway, the shock-jock asks his horrible little D-grade celeb guests a truly gross theoretical question: “If you could rape someone and give them a drug so that they would forget afterwards, would you do it?”

Revoltingly (and predictably) a not-zero number of people said “Yes.” No memory means no trauma, and therefore no lasting harm done (or so the reasoning goes).

Except, as the Good Doctor points out: if you’re one of those people who answered “Yes”, assuming you’re just an average utilitarian and not Hannibal Lector, you’re going to need to think logistics. Are you going to be able to have sex with someone while they struggle and cry and beg? How? Vodka? Earplugs? Gas station pills?

That wasn’t what the “Yes” cretins were imagining, of course. They weren’t thinking about like, rape-rape, they were imagining the halfhearted resistance buildup in a porno: “Oh, I really shouldn’t” *flips hair* *flops out boob* *trips and falls into the washing machine seductively*. They likely weren’t thinking about the theoretical woman involved as a real, breathing, thinking, feeling, experiencing being. Someone with a favourite food and a mom and a digestive tract and a life every bit as colourful and intense and meaningful and valuable as their own.

No.

She (it?) is nothing more than a vaguely imagined warm body in this scenario, blurry round the edges. A bit-part in a sexy resistance fantasy, not someone scared witless and silent with shock, like a sparrow slowly dying after hitting a window.

I’m not a man, but I’ve talked to a lot of men and women about sex, sexual assault, consent, and where things get complex and confusing and awful. For what it’s worth, I’ve worked with people who’ve been sexually assaulted by male and female perpetrators. So, I say this next bit while aware I’m inevitably deeply ignorant of some things, but informed enough to perhaps have something worth saying.

There’s a sizeable minority of men (and woman, though this is less common) who have had sex with someone and have absolutely no idea that the person they were with experienced this as something they didn’t want and didn’t consent to. The survivors I see in my practice who relate to this — many, many of them — tell me they don’t want to prosecute, that they are genuinely certain this person (often someone they trusted and liked) hasn’t a clue what the experience was like for them. This may simply be rationalisation, a defence against an impossible-to-bear truth, but I don’t imagine this is so 100% of the time.

The survivors were usually teenagers or young adults when this happened to them, sometimes intoxicated (but just as often shy, anxious and inexperienced) and they completely froze up in terror. The other party involved then failed to clock what was happening — for any number of reasons, but generally because (in being focused on the endgame, so to speak) they failed to notice (whether ignorantly or at least semi-deliberately) the essential humanity and subjectivity of the other person involved. The survivor may not have been crying and struggling, as per the analogy above, but the cognitive narcissistic horror The Last Psychiatrist pointed out remains salient: they simply weren’t capable of recognising the other person’s subjectivity in that moment. Or willing to do so.

Sometimes, I think about these two categories of offender and wonder which frightens me more. Obviously they’re not completely distinct, which complicates matters. But still, I wonder. Is it scarier to meet a shark wearing human skin up close, and know that they exist? Or is it worse to realise someone you trusted and liked (if not loved) isn’t really capable of acknowledging the full subjectivity of other human beings under certain circumstances, and is therefore capable of anything?

Often — like, mundanely frequently, as common as pigeon shit in a city park — abusers are shielded (if not aided and abetted) by the survivor’s own family.

Cliches become cliches because they proliferate: the mother standing by her rapist boyfriend, maligning her own child as a liar and fantasist despite the man’s conviction and imprisonment. The matriarch who named a dead uncle to the police instead of the living culprit, avoiding a worse scandal at the cost of a small girl’s belief in protective love (and ensuring a predator never faced justice, and continued to have access to children). The parents who said nothing upon being told — did not flinch, betrayed no feeling — but continued to invite the predator over for drinks every Friday. Those who insist the survivor “make nice” for Christmas, or because “it was all so long ago.”

Swallow the burning coal and be sure to choke it down quietly, lest you disturb the mirror-still water that conceals a midden of buried, dark things cast into the depths over generations. We are a normal family. We are a normal family. We are a normal family.

That people sacrifice their own flesh and blood on the altar of keeping the peace is something I cannot easily square with my understanding of humanity. Yes, I know why it happens on an intellectual level. I would probably find compassion for anyone prepared to acknowledge that they have been ignorant (if not complicit) in the serious harm of someone they were responsible for protecting, and seek what atonement may be possible. But I have come to believe perhaps there are some things that are not meant to be understood. The mothers who sell their daughters. The fathers who film their slumber parties.

I especially cannot understand since becoming a parent. If I found out somebody had hurt my son in this way, I would ask them round for cocktails only to put glyphosate in their negroni and bury them under a partially completed highway. This is not a metaphor.

There’s much more I could say, but these are some opening thoughts about working in this particular field which not many people have insight into. Admittedly, it’s a significant departure from my usual work and I’m not sure how it will land. But if there’s enough interest, I’ll write a follow-up piece in relation to why survivors often do not disclose what’s happened to them for many years, why stereotypes about how survivors look and act do serious damage to peoples’ willingness to come forward, reflections on the criminal justice process, and what I believe about the “false memory” phenomenon.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.

