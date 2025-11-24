Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

wildflux
4d

It’s strange how our culture now glorifies being hyper controlling and sensitive. I feel like this is a new thing, because when I was a kid being a “princess” was frowned upon. If something disturbed you or made you uncomfortable, you were mocked if you complained about it. Now it’s a flex? Weird.

I wonder if it’s because many people often have so few actual needs in their lives anymore—or at least, not ones that can be articulated. After a traumatic loss, or if you don’t have enough food to eat, or when anything serious is going on, “trigger words” tend to be the least of our worries. It’s not as though controlling what word someone uses will bring a loved one back, or put food on the table, right? I get the sense that the people who are obsessed about using the correct word are aware that giant, gaping holes can be torn in their lives, but are not actually dealing with those holes. SO maybe trying to control words is a way to control the anxiety around that possibility.

Here’s another idea: As a culture, we are pretty lousy at talking about sex and death. The problem with liberalism / universalism is that we don’t have the shared values or significance anymore that used to help us put words to these experiences. What sex and death mean to a religious person is different from a secular person; what they mean to one ethnicity is different from the next; and all these people might live next door and attend the same school or work. We’ve individualized the significance of these experiences to such an extent that maybe it was only a matter of time before people started making up their own words. Maybe there is something profound here about the dissolution of our shared meaning-making, a new Tower of Babel emerging on the internet.

Or maybe I’m just still sleepy! LOL!

John Stalmach
4d

I've run into a couple of these words recently, and the response was "Huh?" I do get the use of such words to get around comment moderation algorithms, but as you said, Reddit would not be a likely source of a need for avoiding moderation.

I do understand the problems for those who suffer from the various mental illnesses, but as a generational thing, and a male thing, many of those diagnoses in my opinion reflect a softening of the culture. Particularly for men, the idea in the past was "suck it up" and "deal with it."

PTSD used to be reserved for those who had been in combat, with bullets whizzing and friends dying beside you. I personally never had to deal with that (a long story) but the men in my life who did rarely talked about it.

On a completely different tangent, as a writer and editor, I use what I call the "Bonk" method, reading a line or paragraph until I hit a "Bonk." I fix the problem and go on. These "new" words would be real "Bonks" for me. Better to tell it like it is, a song title that helps show where I stand in the generations.

Which brings me to the increasing use of the f or f-ing words in current writing. Seems most prevalent with younger women writers. And by younger, I mean those below 50; in another year, that will move up to 60. Age has its perspective.

It bothers me. First, in my generation only drunken sailors or drill sergeants used those words frequently. Second, it degrades the true experience of what the words stand for, and which I knew with both of my wives.

But then I'm a man of a generation that "dealt with it," so I usually just ignore it...until I reach a point where I have to let off some steam.

Keep up your good work. I had read some of your earlier work and was aware of the occasional f-bomb, but I subscribed anyway.

