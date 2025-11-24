“The name you give a thing changes how you relate to and understand that thing.”

I call this Rule Two of psychotherapy (Rule One being nobody does anything at all unless they’re getting something out of it, even if that something isn’t clear and/or appears objectively insane).

Rule Two explains why the entire elder Millennial generation got unrealistically sunny ideas about what “happy pills” (SSRIs) were likely to do for them. It’s why there aren’t many politicians or accountants named Cristabelle (and conversely, strippers called Karen or Susan).

It’s also at least partly why ADHD continues to be spoken about with a furtive eyeroll in many mental health sectors. It really is a ridiculous name, focused on the trivial inconvenience of “inattention” not the grim life-and-death struggle of trying to survive with a baked potato instead of a working executive functioning system.

On a related note, Rule Two explains why people find such solace in diagnostic labelling (the Rumpelstiltskin Effect). One’s very experience of suffering can change depending on what you call it (and therefore how you understand and relate to it).

When you take the power of your own vocabulary seriously, you can utilise it in ways that aid healing and vitality. You can also start being purposeful about avoiding counterproductive language, which brings me to something that’s been grinding around in my guts like a tapeworm, irritating but ignorable for a time.

A while back I noticed a trend online for serious, upsetting or adult terms to be replaced with cutesy little monikers. I’m talking grape instead of rape. Corn instead of porn. Smex or seggs for sex, unalived for dead, PDF for pedophile. I assumed it was a weird Internet subculture thing, and expected it to fade out quickly.

I was wrong.

It seems to have started on Reddit, where it remains most ubiquitous (from what I can tell). But at some point it escaped containment, metastasized, and started infecting mainstream thinking and discourse. I see it in content from otherwise (apparently) serious mental health practitioners, as well as posts from influencers and laypeople. I see it in video, reels, notes and longform, everywhere from Facebook to Substack.

I will be only mildly surprised if I start seeing it in academic abstracts (“Hardcore Corn Use and Shrexual Violence: A Thematic Analysis of Literature In the Field”).

I’m told by some that the euphemisms are nothing worth stressing over. Sure they’re a little silly, but nobody actually takes them seriously. It’s all just a failsafe to avoid tripping content moderation filters, which don’t like rude or controversial words. That’s a problem in and of itself (which I’ll come back to another day) but also … I don’t believe it. For one thing it looks to have kicked off on Reddit, which frankly does not appear to give a single fuck about anything (I once stumbled into an entire subreddit that was just people uploading photos of themselves sticking pencils in their urethras).

Besides, other people offer a different explanation: that it’s all about safety, not algorithmic seduction. It’s a courtesy measure to avoid triggering PTSD responses in people who have experienced trauma around sex, betrayal, abuse, violence and death.

And surely that’s a good thing. What’s so wrong with making the world easier to navigate for suffering people? Survivors who deserve compassion and gentleness, who have had to survive horrors unbearable enough to fracture the psyche?

Who can argue against such a thing?

Well … lord help me, but I’m about to.

A BRIEF INTERLUDE…

Please understand that I am fiercely aligned with the well-meaning protectiveness behind grape and corn and even seggs. The reasoning is noble, and this entire topic occupies a soft spot close to my heart.

I also understand what it’s like to have to regularly contend with triggering language on a personal level. I could not read, say, or hear the word ‘died’ for at least six months in my youth without feeling … unpleasantly disturbed, to put it mildly.

I am not particularly fearful or delicate, by the way. Not that it matters in the grand scheme of things, but I am really, really bored of people who have no idea insinuating that only silly crybabies are vulnerable to the indignity of PTSD, a malaise that consumes tender and tough alike. This is simply the embarrassing reality of being traumatised: brain go brrrr when someone tells you their fucking phone battery “died”.

If you’ve experienced trauma yourself, you’ll be very aware of just how many reminders there are in the world waiting to tip you into fight-flight-freeze. Plenty of popular media centres around violence, sex and death, to say nothing of the specific people, places and things that will be upsetting in regards to your particular experience (taxis, maybe … or the smell of alcohol, or a building you have to pass on the way to work, or the sound of an ambulance, or being touched from behind unexpectedly).

Most people doing the work of healing from PTSD go through a period of avoiding things they’re not yet ready to confront, that will likely be too overwhelming just yet. It’s an important phase of recovery: attempting to encounter only very mild triggers in order to practice staying grounded in the present and therefore teach the brain that the thing is not happening again.

It’s much easier to do this when the triggering thing involves 2/10 intensity, not 9/10. Avoiding 9/10 is prudent.

But for one thing, language is very seldom a 9/10, at least not the kind of language you’re going to find in an Am I The Asshole post about whether it’s a red flag that your boyfriend likes kids movies (this is the only, only context in which it is socially acceptable to use the phrase let’s have shrex, by the way).

“This is the part where you run away!”

But more importantly, the main reason I can’t stand grape and corn and unalive and PDF is because the more you avoid calling something what it is, the more you give it power over you.

Especially if you choose a childlike euphemism that invariably puts you in a young, dependent mindset and moves you further away from the adult strength, confidence and power you absolutely must reclaim and embody if you are to have any chance of healing.

What trauma survivors usually need most isn’t cushioning from reality. It’s having at least some ability to choose how to interact with the world, and how much, and in what ways. It’s being encouraged to plan and prepare, to think and decide with agency.

All other roads lead to madness (worse madness, anyway).

Let’s imagine for a second how my own experiences with trauma might have gone if everyone was really careful never to use the words dead or died around me again. If there were no clothes hangers, and rope was nope, and suicide was … I don’t know, YOLO or something. Let’s say a friend asks to borrow my charger, because their phone battery is “pepsi”.

That’s a trigger with extra steps. You’re making me do a bunch of mental work for my own flashback in that scenario:

Pepsi? Huh? Oh, they don’t want to say “dead”. Because dead might be upsetting. Because I have disturbing memories and they’re trying to be considerate. Right. Now I guess I need to make sure I don’t look upset, since they went to the trouble of Not Reminding Me. Even though I am absolutely reminded, because by not using the word you’re still making me aware of the word (and that it is a Bad Scary Word) but in a way that insults my intelligence. And I can’t really be butthurt about it because you’re trying to be nice, and I do appreciate that. Thanks, I guess?

I wonder if perhaps these euphemisms are nothing more or less than manifestations of trauma-brain: synonymous with pathological (if understandable) attempts to control and police the external in an attempt to soothe the chaotic rage, fear and sadness within. The world must change, because I’m scared I can’t.

The loss of trust in self, others, and the world so often found in trauma, packaged up in emoji form.

After all, what is trauma but profound inability to bear and process the knowledge of what happened to you? What is recovery but having the words to say it, making a picture from the fragments, piecing yourself together, and being able to look at what you find and realise you survived?

The name you give a thing changes how you relate to and understand that thing.

