Painting With Lightning

Awais Aftab
15h

Psychiatrist's reaction to you... Yikes!

Your central thesis is spot on.

Here's how I think of it. "Psychopathology" (or whatever one wishes to call it) is shaped by interactions between one's experiences (spanning the full range of all sorts of uncomfortable, invalidating, neglectful, abusive, life-threatening experiences), the learning environment and behavioral reinforcement, temperament, physiological influences, one's agency, and complicated feedback loops among all these over the course of one's life. The more one focuses on this interactive conceptualization, the less it matters what counts as trauma and what psychopathological presentations get to be called trauma-related disorders. To the extent that we do want to care about having trauma-specific diagnostic categories, something like PTSD and cPTSD makes sense, otherwise we are just talking about the adversity-psychopathology relationship which is transdiagnostic.

wildflux
16h

My favorite definition of trauma comes from Mark Epstein: “Trauma is when a terrible thing happens to you that is not relationally held.” (paraphrased)

I think terrible describes how something is subjectively experienced, and it’s stupid to compare terribles. That doesn’t mean everyone’s narrative is automatically credible. People do claim things were terrible that subjectively weren’t for various reasons (social cred, etc). But “small things” can be just as terrible as “big things” depending on a person’s age, circumstance, and idiosyncratic experiences.

When a terrible experience is not relationally held—e.g., there are no other real people and possibly not even cultural narratives to help you make sense of your suffering in a way that makes it livable—that is what creates trauma. Or that’s what makes the most sense to me, anyway. I’ve had objectively severe “terrible things” happen like injuries and significant losses, but they didn’t leave any trauma because my culture expected me to suffer, provided a narrative that more or less fit my experience and met my needs, and the people in my life were supportive. Whereas I’ve had objectively minor “terrible things” devastate me for decades because no one could even comprehend why they hurt me so badly—I couldn’t comprehend myself—and therefore no way of incorporating the experiences or the ways they changed me into my life.

