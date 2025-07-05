Painting With Lightning

Sarah Horne's avatar
Sarah Horne
I enjoy your writing style! It’s very good. 😊

I can appreciate that the world is heavily edited. Human bodies edited, faux perfect lives sold to us as achievable life goals.

But the idea that an explosion in ADHD diagnoses might be because we are being sold lifestyles that aren’t real, is a thin line to tread, especially when written by a person themselves diagnosed with ADHD!

The line that “diagnosis is not an exact science,” suggests a potential bias leaning towards many new cases being misdiagnosed? Again, that’s a potentially precarious place to be in! It suggests your diagnosis was spot on and has helped you — but others may just be a case of feeling like they need 10 different side hustles and a spotless house.

I can imagine many people diagnosed with ADHD feeling threatened with a seeming explosion of cases. It might threaten the validity of the condition.

And while you might have a worthy point here for some new cases, I think there are plenty of other areas to take into account too, and then there’s the suggestion that cases really aren’t exploding at all — we are just getting better at diagnosis.

So that would be a tremendous thing, that now there is the help for these people. I’m 50, and have diagnosed myself as being on the ADHD spectrum just this year. It’s a relief because I’ve never fitted in, and I’ve had all these quirky idiosyncrasies and stumbling blocks and suddenly there’s a really decent explanation.

Interestingly, according to one study, diagnoses were around two times higher in the most deprived areas. I wonder what correlations might be drawn from that, whether diet, poor sleep, and environmental factors, might be at play. Etc. There is also a strong genetic component.

So whilst it’s possible that some people think they have ADHD simply because they don’t fit in to an unreal version of the world sold to us by the media and online, it’s still possible there are other factors at play too!

Might there be potential correlations with a rise in various vaccines, too? And could Covid brain fog contribute to a rise in ADHD-like symptoms? Etc. I’d be asking questions like these, too!

