At risk of sounding like a particularly derivative and cliched therapy-bot, I want to start by saying it’s not your fault.

Nearly all ADHDers think about motivation wrong, because we’re taught about motivation in a way that’s not particularly compatible with our brains. This isn’t helped by “motivation” being elevated to a sort of morality/purity status symbol in modern society, akin to how installing an outdoor pizza oven somehow catapults you to upper middle-class.

A self-motivated person is a worthwhile person (a “winner”, if we’re going to be crass about it). And conversely, the bit that doesn’t get said out loud quite as often: a person who struggles with self-motivation is a loser, and a socially tainted loser at that. You don’t want to hang out with them, if you want to succeed. You want to be around other self-starters, because remember: you are the sum of the five most successful people you spend your time with, we all have the same amount of hours in the day, make goals not excuses, blah blah blah LinkedIn LinkedIn TedX #grindset #killme.

So if (like me) you’ve been diagnosed with a disorder that by definition involves struggles with motivation, this means you are (according to the prevailing narrative) officially Not A Good Person. Even worse, feeling like a Bad Person means you’re very likely to take at least a few spins round the shame spiral drain.

Neurotypical motivational advice

Most neurotypical motivation advice (which is pretty much all motivation advice in the world, because the world is made up of a majority to which we do not belong) boils down to a few key categories. Firstly, using neurotypical tips and tools, i.e:

Buy a planner.

Buy a notebook.

Use a calendar.

Download a productivity app.

Secondly, using the motivation-as-virtue trope to strong-arm and guilt people into “being better”. Think Jordan Petersen before he turned into a werewolf:

Try harder.

Take more responsibility.

Grow up.

Lift weights (for some reason, not that its bad advice on its own).

Not only is this not a particularly useful approach for ADHD people because of the aforementioned shame-spiral issue, but also: (1) try harder is never the answer, that’s Rule 1 of ADHD, and (2) many of us have this fun quirk where if we’re shamed for not something, or told we “should” do it, there is absolutely no way we’re going to do it. Even if it’s good for us. Even if we were already planning on doing it anyway.

All ADHDers (big call, but I’m making it) have lived through some version of this scenario dozens if not hundreds of times: