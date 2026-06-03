One of my most unpopular opinions amongst my peers (and I have many) is that therapists really should do a bit more for free.

Not like, extra unpaid hours of report writing or creatively fellating insurance agencies. No. I mean the bit where you show a little of what you have to offer to your patients without forcing them to go through the whole expensive 50-minute appointment rigmarole only to realise it’s not going to work out.

Some practitioners do brief intro calls or a first-session discount. Others maintain an online presence, and as much as I hate therapyslop I’ll grudgingly admit there are some very good examples of therapists making useful information available at scale. At the very least, if you dub yourself ‘The Divine Shaman’ and make dancing TikToks with a ring light, nobody can act surprised when your Healing Circle turns out to be just another sex cult.

So today, since I make a point of trying to improve things I complain about, I’m going to give you a Tik-Tokable bit of therapist insight you can have for free:

People-pleasing has very little to do with other people.

It’s all about you.

Let me explain before the yelling starts…

A ‘people pleaser’, at least in the therapyslop lexicon, basically refers to someone who compulsively prioritises others at their own expense. Sometimes (but not always) when you come across it online it’s linked to concepts like female socialisation and/or the ‘fawn’ response to potential threat. More about that in a moment.

First off, it’s important to note that ‘pleasing people’ and ‘being a people pleaser’ are only tangentially related as concepts (even though they share the same words).

It is possible to please a lot of people without being a people pleaser.

If you’re someone who genuinely loves hosting parties, giving thoughtful gifts and prioritising social connections, you’re not a ‘people pleaser’: you’re just doing something you enjoy and are probably quite good at. You do not intuit and serve out of compulsion (possibly with a secret bud of resentment slowly unfurling in your heart). You probably don’t find it existentially unsettling or forbidden to prioritise yourself, you simply get a kick out of being consistently thoughtful and socially generous. A lot of people probably like you, because humans tend to be drawn to the kind of effervescent, infectious energy that’s released by a person doing stuff they love.

It is also very possible to be a people pleaser and please nobody.

My Nonna, God bless her, was a master at this around Christmas time. There is no ‘festive magic’ worth the haze of angry, bitter-almond-scented stress that clings to every surface when someone simultaneously has to make everything perfect (and will not allow anyone to help) while also becoming increasingly tearful and rageful at the unfairness of having so much to do all on my own. It is acid rain to the nervous system of all who come into contact with it, a sort of contagious pitting and fraying. I love the woman an unreasonable amount … but the Christmas I was alone in Vietnam with gastro, openly weeping in a squat toilet, had a kind of sweet peace to it by comparison.

I’ve gotten to watch a lot of people-pleasing close up, because it’s not just Nonna. The branches of my family tree are veritably heaving with quiet, agreeable women and yes-dear husbands … and it’s usually about much more than “doing nice things for your loved ones.” I’m massively simplifying things here. But speaking very broadly, compulsive doing-for-others arises in a couple of ways: