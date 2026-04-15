Your Therapist Doesn't Want You Getting Better
Why heal people when you can keep right on selling the cure?
I’m gonna let you in on a little secret.
Your therapist doesn’t want you to get better.
I should know: I am one. It’s an open secret throughout the industry (much like how psychics swap cold-reading tips while assuring one another wink-wink nudge-nudge that it’s all about “helping people grieve”). We laugh about unconscious processes and attachment work in the break room over coffee varietals the chumps we call patients — sorry, clients — probably couldn’t pronounce, let alone afford.
I mean, come on. If you get better — stop crying all the time, leave that abusive relationship, learn to cope with overwhelm without drinking it away or punching it away or screaming it away or fucking it away or trying to cut it out with a blade — who’s going to keep me in lattes and Louboutins? A girl’s gotta eat.
Don’t get me wrong, your therapist definitely cares about you. Oh yes. They don’t want you to end your life or anything (the definition of a dead-end income stream). They just want you unwell indefinitely, so they can continue to profit from your pain.
Increasingly, the boomers are onto us — and it’s a real worry, the way they ask their adult kids “Are you still seeing that shrink?” when they go home for the holidays. My hands shake now when I see the first snowflakes appear: what if this is the year it finally gets so bad I can’t make my Lexus payments? Some nights, especially around Christmas, I can only sleep by hugging my Birkin.
But to be honest I’m surprised more people haven’t twigged. After all, some patients spend months — years, even — in therapy.
Does that sound like something that’s working?
It’s almost as if these patients haven’t got decades’ worth of embedded dysfunction to unwind and unlearn in foundational areas of the mind. Almost as if being traumatised through violence or horror or rape or neglect as a kid (the stuff Shengold calls soul murder) leaves a lasting impression. Almost as though it takes longer to begin to understand yourself and what’s happened to you than it does to read The Let Them Theory or watch the TherapyJeff back catalogue.
Surely it’s obvious. Surely nobody in 2026 really believes the health industry has any interest in your healing. But then, not everyone’s as smart or as cunning as we are. I have to keep reminding myself of that.
After all, only a true master of Machiavellian genius would choose a career in psychotherapy. At the cost of an average house deposit and just three to six years of your life, it’s possible to command a salary of less than half of what you’re capable of earning in almost any other job if you’re resilient and intelligent enough to make it through the training. And that’s only the beginning.
Just imagine the power and prestige we enjoy every day as we deftly steer our patients away from insight and skilfully encourage cyclical rumination. Think about the rush I get from pretending to care about the desolate, dissociated girls that leave patches of terrified tears all over my couch cushions.
Sometimes it’s blood, because they were so frightened and overwhelmed at having to tell me about the worst thing that ever happened to them that they clawed holes in their own flesh in the waiting room. I keep a fresh stack of Benjamins handy just for wiping up spills though, so it’s chill. And I give the poor suckers just the right amount of comfort to keep them coming back (but not so much that they’ll ever feel OK again, obviously).
The highlight reel of career glory burns hot for a therapist. It’s hard to describe the glamour involved in coaxing a psychotic person into handing over a box cutter, or receiving a salaciously violent sexual gratification voicemail. Why yes! I was out all night again, I humblebrag after spending midnight to 4am playing Kafkaesque, viscerally enraging phone tag with “crisis services”. I particularly enjoy the threat of serious legal consequences if someone under my care harms themselves and I have failed to be adequately psychic around this eventuality. It’s empowering to dance the fine, sharp line between breaching confidentiality by involving the police and professional negligence by failing to involve the police.
It’s deliciously good fun watching my 24-month waitlist stretch ever longer as I deliberately string my patients along, sabotaging their attempts at independence like the archetypal devouring mother. Curse you, I think, as a patient tells me they flushed their stash of suicide pills down the toilet because for the first time in a decade they think life really might be good for something.
There’s nothing I hate more than hearing that someone who was too scared to leave the house a year ago just got a job, or that someone who couldn’t ever imagine letting a man touch her again is pregnant to the love of her life. If it wouldn’t give the game away I’d hiss like an angry cat, or a vampire in an old horror movie when the curtains fly open.
They’re happening way too frequently as my career progresses, these ‘positive changes’. It all seems to be picking up speed … and honestly? I’m scared, man. People are getting well and leaving, and eventually there won’t be any more people needing therapy. Surely any minute now we’ll cure all the major depression and bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, it’s been hundreds of years (and ChatGPT is getting smarter every day).
Trauma and bereavement might follow. No more suicide. No more desperate human aching. Farewell existential crises, arrivederci despair.
What happens the day there’s no more suffering? What will become of the therapists?
So the next time you’re tempted to point out to someone that their therapist probably doesn’t want them getting better, don’t. And if you’re ever keen to push this narrative about the therapy industry as a whole, please think carefully. There’s so much at stake.
To be clear, I have never even touched a pair of Louboutins.
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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.
This post was written and edited without the use of AI.
Um. I think you were being sarcastic. I did not like reading this. It felt spiky. I am sorry you are having the experience of hearing people say negative things about you or your profession that are untrue. I can see how that is painful. Regarding what you wrote:
I have been in therapy most of my life. My consistent experience is that individual therapists do want me to get better, but the mental health system and the profession are very much constructed to keep me in treatment. Part of this is money, not individual greed, but institutional capitalism. Part of it is risk aversion and the legal system: therapists tend to overprescribe treatment, especially non-drug therapies that aren’t viewed as having risks (even though they do). Part of it is Psychology’s refusal to acknowledge or take seriously other forms of care, such as religion. Part of it is our society’s obsession with self-perfection. There are a lot of painful experiences that therapy just doesn’t improve, but it seems impossible for society to admit that there is no cure for many forms of suffering. I dunno, I probably could come up with more parts if I thought about it. In sum, I do feel like there is enormous pressure for me to be in therapy and stay in therapy, whether or not the therapy actually benefits me at all, but I mostly don’t think it because my therapists are motivated by greed or vanity. (I know a couple who are motivated by ego, but they are the exception.)
I think when people get cynical about therapy has more to do with the system than the individual therapists, but it’s hard to take out your rage on a system. And I do think therapists bear some responsibility for trying to challenge that system—it is not enough to be well-meaning and genuinely want your patients to get better if you are at the same time defaulting to answering every problem or even most problems with more therapy and/or more prescriptions. (I am not saying you personally do this, only that it is a pattern I have observed in my therapists who are often good and caring and non-selfish professionals.) I wish more therapists would say, “maybe it’s time to try something else” even to patients who really are not doing well. Therapy is—or should be—just one approach among many to treating suffering, and many of us patients need someone else to tell us that.
I actually had a very good therapist. Worked with me for a couple of years, then told me to try a big dose of magic mushrooms because she thought I was "ready" and many of her other clients "improved more after hero-dosing shrooms than in five years of therapy." She used them herself to treat her chronic fatigue syndrome.
Anyway, I took the mushrooms, and after that I booked fewer appointments and I eventually stopped.