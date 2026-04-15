Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wildflux's avatar
wildflux
1dEdited

Um. I think you were being sarcastic. I did not like reading this. It felt spiky. I am sorry you are having the experience of hearing people say negative things about you or your profession that are untrue. I can see how that is painful. Regarding what you wrote:

I have been in therapy most of my life. My consistent experience is that individual therapists do want me to get better, but the mental health system and the profession are very much constructed to keep me in treatment. Part of this is money, not individual greed, but institutional capitalism. Part of it is risk aversion and the legal system: therapists tend to overprescribe treatment, especially non-drug therapies that aren’t viewed as having risks (even though they do). Part of it is Psychology’s refusal to acknowledge or take seriously other forms of care, such as religion. Part of it is our society’s obsession with self-perfection. There are a lot of painful experiences that therapy just doesn’t improve, but it seems impossible for society to admit that there is no cure for many forms of suffering. I dunno, I probably could come up with more parts if I thought about it. In sum, I do feel like there is enormous pressure for me to be in therapy and stay in therapy, whether or not the therapy actually benefits me at all, but I mostly don’t think it because my therapists are motivated by greed or vanity. (I know a couple who are motivated by ego, but they are the exception.)

I think when people get cynical about therapy has more to do with the system than the individual therapists, but it’s hard to take out your rage on a system. And I do think therapists bear some responsibility for trying to challenge that system—it is not enough to be well-meaning and genuinely want your patients to get better if you are at the same time defaulting to answering every problem or even most problems with more therapy and/or more prescriptions. (I am not saying you personally do this, only that it is a pattern I have observed in my therapists who are often good and caring and non-selfish professionals.) I wish more therapists would say, “maybe it’s time to try something else” even to patients who really are not doing well. Therapy is—or should be—just one approach among many to treating suffering, and many of us patients need someone else to tell us that.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
Meghan Bell's avatar
Meghan Bell
1d

I actually had a very good therapist. Worked with me for a couple of years, then told me to try a big dose of magic mushrooms because she thought I was "ready" and many of her other clients "improved more after hero-dosing shrooms than in five years of therapy." She used them herself to treat her chronic fatigue syndrome.

Anyway, I took the mushrooms, and after that I booked fewer appointments and I eventually stopped.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Skye Sclera and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture