I’m gonna let you in on a little secret.

Your therapist doesn’t want you to get better.

I should know: I am one. It’s an open secret throughout the industry (much like how psychics swap cold-reading tips while assuring one another wink-wink nudge-nudge that it’s all about “helping people grieve”). We laugh about unconscious processes and attachment work in the break room over coffee varietals the chumps we call patients — sorry, clients — probably couldn’t pronounce, let alone afford.

I mean, come on. If you get better — stop crying all the time, leave that abusive relationship, learn to cope with overwhelm without drinking it away or punching it away or screaming it away or fucking it away or trying to cut it out with a blade — who’s going to keep me in lattes and Louboutins? A girl’s gotta eat.

This is me, if you even care.

Don’t get me wrong, your therapist definitely cares about you. Oh yes. They don’t want you to end your life or anything (the definition of a dead-end income stream). They just want you unwell indefinitely, so they can continue to profit from your pain.

Increasingly, the boomers are onto us — and it’s a real worry, the way they ask their adult kids “Are you still seeing that shrink?” when they go home for the holidays. My hands shake now when I see the first snowflakes appear: what if this is the year it finally gets so bad I can’t make my Lexus payments? Some nights, especially around Christmas, I can only sleep by hugging my Birkin.

But to be honest I’m surprised more people haven’t twigged. After all, some patients spend months — years, even — in therapy.

Does that sound like something that’s working?

It’s almost as if these patients haven’t got decades’ worth of embedded dysfunction to unwind and unlearn in foundational areas of the mind. Almost as if being traumatised through violence or horror or rape or neglect as a kid (the stuff Shengold calls soul murder) leaves a lasting impression. Almost as though it takes longer to begin to understand yourself and what’s happened to you than it does to read The Let Them Theory or watch the TherapyJeff back catalogue.

Surely it’s obvious. Surely nobody in 2026 really believes the health industry has any interest in your healing. But then, not everyone’s as smart or as cunning as we are. I have to keep reminding myself of that.

After all, only a true master of Machiavellian genius would choose a career in psychotherapy. At the cost of an average house deposit and just three to six years of your life, it’s possible to command a salary of less than half of what you’re capable of earning in almost any other job if you’re resilient and intelligent enough to make it through the training. And that’s only the beginning.

Just imagine the power and prestige we enjoy every day as we deftly steer our patients away from insight and skilfully encourage cyclical rumination. Think about the rush I get from pretending to care about the desolate, dissociated girls that leave patches of terrified tears all over my couch cushions.

Sometimes it’s blood, because they were so frightened and overwhelmed at having to tell me about the worst thing that ever happened to them that they clawed holes in their own flesh in the waiting room. I keep a fresh stack of Benjamins handy just for wiping up spills though, so it’s chill. And I give the poor suckers just the right amount of comfort to keep them coming back (but not so much that they’ll ever feel OK again, obviously).

The highlight reel of career glory burns hot for a therapist. It’s hard to describe the glamour involved in coaxing a psychotic person into handing over a box cutter, or receiving a salaciously violent sexual gratification voicemail. Why yes! I was out all night again, I humblebrag after spending midnight to 4am playing Kafkaesque, viscerally enraging phone tag with “crisis services”. I particularly enjoy the threat of serious legal consequences if someone under my care harms themselves and I have failed to be adequately psychic around this eventuality. It’s empowering to dance the fine, sharp line between breaching confidentiality by involving the police and professional negligence by failing to involve the police.

It’s deliciously good fun watching my 24-month waitlist stretch ever longer as I deliberately string my patients along, sabotaging their attempts at independence like the archetypal devouring mother. Curse you, I think, as a patient tells me they flushed their stash of suicide pills down the toilet because for the first time in a decade they think life really might be good for something.

There’s nothing I hate more than hearing that someone who was too scared to leave the house a year ago just got a job, or that someone who couldn’t ever imagine letting a man touch her again is pregnant to the love of her life. If it wouldn’t give the game away I’d hiss like an angry cat, or a vampire in an old horror movie when the curtains fly open.

Also me.

They’re happening way too frequently as my career progresses, these ‘positive changes’. It all seems to be picking up speed … and honestly? I’m scared, man. People are getting well and leaving, and eventually there won’t be any more people needing therapy. Surely any minute now we’ll cure all the major depression and bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, it’s been hundreds of years (and ChatGPT is getting smarter every day).

Trauma and bereavement might follow. No more suicide. No more desperate human aching. Farewell existential crises, arrivederci despair.

What happens the day there’s no more suffering? What will become of the therapists?

So the next time you’re tempted to point out to someone that their therapist probably doesn’t want them getting better, don’t. And if you’re ever keen to push this narrative about the therapy industry as a whole, please think carefully. There’s so much at stake.

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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.