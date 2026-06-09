The most beautiful woman in the world was a patient of mine once, way back when I was a student therapist. True story.

I’m not exaggerating: I’m talking about the type of beauty you only see once in a lifetime, the kind that I would dismiss as AI-generated ridiculousness in a photograph had I not seen it with my own two eyes (and I saw plenty of models and celebrities when I worked in entertainment). I met her in a therapeutic community (the House) for severe mental illness and drug addiction: as you can perhaps imagine (or perhaps not, but I’ll explain shortly) life had not been at all kind to her.

You needn’t worry how she feels about me writing this, by the way, because the most beautiful woman in the world knew what she looked like only in the most abstract, intellectual sense. She’d never recognise herself in my words if she read them (and not only because I’ll be changing a bunch of identifying details).

The thing about working with someone in a therapeutic community, where they live and work and exercise and eat alongside a large group of peers (and, during daylight hours, a team of clinicians) is that you get an incredibly rare opportunity to observe them ‘in the wild’ (or in captivity, at least). You have regular therapy sessions and groups with them, sure. But you see also them mopping floors and cooking breakfast and chatting with people (or trying to). You watch their friendships and rivalries, see social dynamics play out, learn how other people tend to respond to them. You get to see how other clinicians treat them. You witness what they do when they’re triggered or stressed, how they manage disagreements, whether they respond to authority figures with deference or defiance. When they tell you about conflict, more often than not you have multiple eyewitness accounts of what happened in addition to theirs.

You get closer to something approaching the real truth of what’s reported to you in-session.

It’s a very unusual way to practice, and a lot to manage when you’re all baby-giraffe-new and wobbly. A rare window into human relating, self-concept, and the ways in which we can (and do) distort reality to a greater or lesser degree. But complex. Often uncomfortably so.

I don’t think I made a very good House therapist, for what it’s worth. I did some pretty good work with people for a newbie, at least based on the feedback of some of the patients who sought me out in private practice later. But to be an exceptional House therapist you need a kind of trust in the system of the place that borders on zealotry and a will to impose it on others in a way I could never really make peace with.

The line between appreciating the seriousness of the circumstances the residents faced while appropriately respecting their autonomy felt like a constant knife-balance. Bloody. Exhausting. At times, deeply disturbing.

For example: imagine having your room tossed, prison-warden style, by your therapist.

Which brings me back to the most beautiful woman in the world (let’s call her Helen). Because sadly, that’s my most vivid memory of our time working together. Her sobbing silently in a corner on the floor, humiliated, shoulders shaking. Me pulling on latex gloves ready to pick through all her possessions: her clothes, her pockets, her laundry basket and rubbish bin and bedding. The clinical lead eyeballing me, having just put on her own gloves, waiting to critique my thoroughness. Helen whispering, furious but defeated, “This is bullshit.”

And it was. I understand why such a thing may be necessary in a rehab facility, especially one that takes people on parole or straight from remand. But it’s dehumanising and awful nonetheless.

Helen had opted to have me toss her room over a stranger or one of the other therapists, and in theory I could have refused. God knows I thought about it. But my ambivalence about imposing the system had not exactly made me popular with the senior staff on whose goodwill my future registration depended.

Besides: my refusal would be a further indignity for Helen. Every single thing in that room would be scrutinised by a staff member, everything from her dirty socks to her diary to the tissues and tampon wrappers in the bin. Her only power was requesting that someone familiar performed this violation, and hell if I was going to take that from her too.

As she told me later, Helen had whispered her fury instead of voicing it openly because she had quickly gained a reputation amongst the full-time staff for ‘paranoia’. If you wonder how a ‘paranoid’ person has the self-awareness and reflexivity to learn to keep her mouth shut so quickly, congratulations. Helen wasn’t paranoid, she was smart and perceptive. She knew exactly what she tended to bring out in other people, despite how painfully hard she tried to get along with others and how many times she cried in my office about the longing she felt seeing other women with loving sisters and close female friends.

The male staff were almost comically awkward around Helen, the way a gruff Boomer dad gets when his teenage daughter comes down the stairs in a lovely but suggestive dress. They were so careful not to stare at her they could barely glance in her general direction. The female staff … well, that was where things got really interesting. I remember the clinical lead (a woman) talking about the incredible power Helen wielded simply by existing in the world looking the way she did. She did not say this kindly, and she was often (in my opinion) unnecessarily harsh and cold with Helen because of it.

That statement troubled me then and it continues to trouble me now. Because it’s not untrue, and at the same time it really isn’t true.

To this day, I’m inclined to believe that Helen would never have ended up where she did — floridly mentally unwell, using heroin, doing time, regularly kissing death full on the mouth — if she looked like an average human woman, or even a normatively attractive one. Yes, she had choices. Yes, she had agency, and ultimately she had to own the ways in which she contributed to her own ruin.

But can you possibly imagine what happens to the most beautiful woman in the world and how young it begins? I promise you, whatever you are imagining it is worse.

Yes, Helen had power. Of a sort. The kind of power where you give a girl-child a shotgun and every time she pulls the trigger there are decent odds it backfires into her own face. To have power, you need to be capable of using it. You need to be taught. You need to know that people will try to take it from you. That simply having it puts you in more dangerous situations than not having it.

That people will treat you differently if you possess it.

Because that’s what I’m building to: the space in the discourse Eurydice and more recently Cartoons Hate Her have been playing in around female attractiveness, social dynamics, and whether ‘being hot makes it hard to make friends’.

I agree that this is largely untrue: jealousy is a very convenient excuse to grasp if you’re genetically blessed and struggle socially. I was tempted to reach for it myself in my youth, though I never embraced it fully. Partly because, like Helen, I wasn’t really capable of recognising my own beauty until after it faded. But also because I knew I wasn’t a great person a lot of the time. Writing my social difficulties off as the ‘jealousy’ of others would have let me off the hook for the ways in which I repeatedly chose to do things that were never going to endear me to others. My lack of ability (or willingness) to respect social rules or learn to read a room better. My tendency to prioritise flapping my gums over being likeable.

As Eurydice has pointed out far more coherently than I’m capable of: if you have the power of feminine attractiveness and you are not able to recognise that and wield it cleanly, you are a social danger not only to yourself but to everyone around you. Others will be wary of you with good reason.

That’s the thing which is harder if you’re hot, and it has nothing to do with jealousy: the expectations and assumptions others place on you are different. There’s a thinner margin of error.

If you say something well-meaning but patronising, people are far more likely to assume you’re doing it deliberately to be mean or rude. Helen desperately wanted to make friends in the House, but it was hard for her. Not so much because of jealousy: if anything meeting a woman like Helen tends to do wonders for anyone who imagines being beautiful will solve all their problems.

No, making friends was hard for Helen because she had poor social skills AND those poor social skills are a much bigger liability if you make 2010 Megan Fox look mid.

I watched all this play out in the House, day after day. If Helen was quiet, that was more likely to be read as snobbery than nervousness. If she talked too much, or accidentally interrupted, that easily came off as Queen Bee vibes. Worse, she’d been so badly hurt by people that open warmth tended to make her frightened and suspicious. Niceness usually meant someone wanted something from her, and frequently people had taken what they coveted through betrayal and violence. So Helen gravitated towards people she had to ‘win over’. Perhaps she imagined they were the ones that could really see her, since she didn’t particularly like herself or think she had anything to offer unless she was people-pleasing.

Invariably, those people were not good friend choices. This was exactly how Helen ended up having her room tossed: any ‘rumour’ passed to staff about a resident having contraband needed to be fully investigated, and some of the more manipulative and cruel members of the House readily used this systemic quirk to humiliate others.

Not every hot person will struggle with this particular dynamic, but it’s real and not uncommon. Certainly it makes it harder to make friends.

The clinical staff (the ones that could bring themselves to look at her, anyway) tended to think Helen was far more mature and emotionally capable than she was (and believe me, I am not in the business of babying people). Her reluctance to speak in groups was taken as stubbornness instead of dissociation, her bursting into tears when triggered was ‘performative’ not involuntary. And if she questioned why she seemed to be getting a harder time than the other residents, she was accused — again — of paranoia.

Basically, people judged her mistakes harshly and tended to assume she thought she was ‘too good’ for them instead of giving her the benefit of the doubt. Which is an understandable assumption, because as research shows pretty consistently to be attractive is (at least broadly) to go through life on easy mode. People tend to rate you more likeable just based on looking at a photo. You get more opportunities. You’re listened to more readily. Doors open. People smile at you more.

You also really don’t get to be a person to others. Not easily.

As I’ve written about before, we’re all largely a bunch of projections to each other. We create a transference-cloaked mannequin in our heads and we respond to what it represents.

So naturally, the most beautiful woman in the world will be nothing more or less to you than a lightning rod for everything you believe about attractiveness.

Your painful memories. Your longing. Your assumptions. Your fantasies. Your fears.

I’ve thought very carefully about whether or not to publish this and I’m still not sure I should, even though I think there’s something important in Helen’s story that doesn’t get a lot of attention or sympathy (aww, poor little beauty queen).

I’m uncertain not only because the ethics of writing about patients twists me up in knots, but because I’m using Helen to make a point when she so rarely got to be just a real human woman with anybody.

In the final analysis of our therapeutic work together, I hope she managed to feel even a little of that with me.

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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.