Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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Sharona Light's avatar
Sharona Light
6d

My husband’s rabbi used to say that great wealth is a huge trial, but everyone says to god “please test me with this trial”. Everyone thinks THEY could do better with the money if they had it, they would use it and enjoy it more wisely. I found myself thinking that I wished I could be tested with the beauty of Helen. Why oh why do I always need to be so AVERAGE ? That was my first thought. My second thought was thank god I can move through life and nobody other than the few people I truly care about notices me.

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1 reply by Skye Sclera
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
7d

Fascinating. I teach undergrads who are decades younger than me, and it seems like the occasional stunning beauty is typically a self-disciplined, high-achieving student. One thing I have noticed is that there are a couple of middle-aged female colleagues who in offhand gossipy comments seem to reflexively be mistrustful or suspicious of these students, for no apparent reason that I can see. It has the flavor of envy.

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