“Why don’t you ever THINK?!”

If I had a dollar for every time I heard those words as a child, I’d have been earning the salary of a mid-tier CEO (albeit one who spends it all on nail polish and shiny Charizards).

I’ve been reflecting on the value of thinking a lot in relation to the discourse around AI, and especially the use of AI in writing and psychotherapy.

Increasingly, the tension I witness online has begun to bleed into my offline world.

This past month I’ve been urged to use AI across several contexts, encouraged in each case by people I love and respect. I know all three want the best for me, and believe sincerely that their advice will enhance my life.

The arguments went somewhat like this:

“If your biggest writing weakness is distilling big essays down to a single point of clarity, AI can make your writing much more powerful.” “Why not use AI to support your psych assessments? If you let ChatGPT record the session, and make diagnostic recommendations, that’ll free up so much time. Come on, you hate paperwork!” “Anyone with ADHD is crazy not to use AI to help them with life admin! Why would you leave such a useful tool on the table?”

All good points. Reasonable points. Points I couldn’t make a cohesive, intelligent argument against at the time beyond “I would prefer not to” (because gut unease isn’t a particularly compelling rebuttal). But as I’ve let my thoughts unspool into something vaguely coherent over the past month, I’m becoming more sure that my reluctance is based in something more than mulish defiance or queasy discomfort.

Urgency demands caution

As anyone who’s been scammed learns to their bitter regret, acting under urgency leads to thoughtless decisions. The first thing anyone who’s trying to take advantage of you will do is evoke a sense of chaotic desperation and/or impending crisis to prevent you from thinking everything through. Your bank account has been compromised, and you must provide your details RIGHT NOW to save your money! If you don’t jump on board THIS SECOND, you are going to MISS OUT on the deal of a lifetime!

Right now, yammering urgency about AI is permeating everything everywhere, seeping into the walls like the whine of a leafblower against a cracking hangover.

You’re going to get left behind. This is going to skyrocket SO FAST. All the other writers will be better than you. All the other therapists will sound smarter and have greater output. You need to start learning how to do this IMMEDIATELY or you’ll be the equivalent of a Boomer grandpa one-finger typing ‘Google’ into the Yahoo search bar.

The idea of getting left behind, of being obsolete, replaceable, unremarkable, useless and forgotten presses HARD on the blood blister at the core of primal human terror.

It becomes very hard to slow down and consider important questions like “Is this likely to be true?” and “Even if it is true, it is still something I want to do?”

Perhaps the less immediate consequences of acting rashly are the really scary (and more probable) ones.

Giving Up Growth

The applications of AI that I’m most tempted towards are the ones that bridge the gap between my diminished ADHD functioning and what’s required to consistently maintain the basics of a sane life. Having AI as a kind of binary butler who manages the household admin sounds amazing … but I think it’s worth trying to be thoughtful about what’s worth delegating entirely and what’s worth continuing to work on.

ADHD might be a permanent deficit (and it’s very annoying to have to keep seeing a psychiatrist every few years to confirm that yes, I’m still me). But the brain can and does change even in areas of structural deficit.

I don’t have the word count, qualifications or masochistic drive to get into discussing epigenetics and the way in which environment, experiences AND genes are thought to interact to produce the constellation of foibles known as “ADHD”. What I will say is that you are never going to get better at what you never practice, because you’ve accepted “I’m not naturally good at it” as the end of the story.

For example, I don’t have the constitution to be a gold-standard homemaker. I lack innate organisational skills, prioritisation and attention to detail in tasks that bore me. I’m never going to run with the best of them in much the same way that a 6’5” deckhand with one leg is going to struggle to dance Swan Lake. Also … I don’t care enough. I have better shit to do than hand-weaving diapers out of pampas grass or whatever the tradwives are up to.

That said, I’m very proud to have gotten to the place where I (almost always) have clean floors, fresh bread, and a 1-2 business day turnaround on washing. Not only do I have a brain that’s “bad” at this, I did not grow up in a house that had organised systems. I grew up with an entity affectionately known as Mount Laundry, and a fridge full of sauce bottles from the 1970s.

In my humble opinion, it is grinning-like-an-idiot good to have a reasonably clean, sane place to live with nice things in it. Would I have ever experienced that if I got labelled with “ADHD” at age 7 or 8 instead of “ungovernable annoying kid that never gets invited anywhere twice”? I doubt it. Knowing me, I would have closed the book on ever doing the work of taming my chaos (along with “anything vaguely math-ish” and “recognising when people are bored with your monologue”). Children on the spectrum, especially “smart” ones, are notoriously poor at understanding that they can work harder to improve at things.

Too much outsourcing removes opportunities for neural rewiring and gaining greater confidence and mastery.

If you have ADHD, or you’re just not very good at lots of organisational things … well, ruthless outsourcing to AI is one option. But think about whether you might like (and value) opportunities to get better at the things you struggle at in the longer term.

I don’t think there’s moral or personal failure in letting AI manage your life, but I do believe it’s worth thinking about what you give up as well as what you gain (and choosing purposefully).

We each make the world

Perhaps you too have seen the studies that show AI-generated doctor’s letters consistently rated as more empathic than letters written by human medical professionals.

I don’t think anybody who’s received correspondence from the health system in the past ten years will be at all shocked by this finding.

And yet.

Maybe I’m weirder than I assume (and I think I consistently under-rate myself here). But why in the spotted nudibranch fuck are people drawing the conclusion “Awesome, let’s get computers to write all the letters instead of the doctors” instead of “What in the spotted nudibranch fuck is wrong with the doctors?”

When Claude can tell you “the swabs came back positive” with more compassion than a human that’s a problem for everyone, not just the people you’ve been sleeping with.

It’s also a problem that’s going to increase exponentially if the doctors start outsourcing anything that involves good bedside manner to the robots. We’ve gone straight from “How do I do better for the people who trust me with their health and vitality” to “Great, now I don’t have to bother with the bit of medicine where the body I’m treating belongs to an actual person.”

So no, I don’t plan on using AI to record and write my psychotherapy notes or psych assessments even with guaranteed data privacy (which isn’t looking likely to eventuate).

When you come to me, and you tell me the worst thing that ever happened to you, and how you’re destroying your life and can’t stop, and you’re drowning in something you can’t even grasp, and you’re so scared it’s going to be stronger than you, the absolute least I can do is listen to you and look you in the fucking face.

I am going to pay you the respect and care and warmth and thoughtfulness you deserve as a human being who needs to believe, at this moment more than any other, in the goodness of human beings.

I am going to do my best by you.

Perhaps time will prove that the predictability and safety of an algorithm is better than the risks of “human error,” and the unavoidable moments of emotional mismatch that happen in relating and connecting. The missteps that even the greatest therapists of all time are not immune to making.

But I think it was Freud who called psychotherapy “a cure through love”, and it’s criminally sad that he’s remembered as “the penis guy LOL” not “the first person to realise that people got better when you took the time to really listen to them.” It looks like we’re about to come full circle, and forget again.

Outsourcing thinking

There’s an argument doing the rounds at the moment that if using AI to write is bad, then so is reading great authors, using a thesaurus, or having a conversation with someone. In other words, all writers and thinkers — all humans — utilise external input and weave existing knowledge into what they create, and AI is simply another form of this.

OK, let’s take that logic and stretch it in the other direction to reach equally disingenuous conclusions. If all technological assistance equates to “a tool”, with neither meaning nor value attached to the end product, then a print of van Gogh’s Sunflowers is no more special than the original work. Which we clearly don’t believe, because there are people currently in jail for damaging the frame.

It’s messy and imprecise to say where to draw a line in terms of AI, creativity, writing and “cheating”, so to speak. Digital photo manipulation was once widely given the stink-eye by serious artists, for example, and attitudes have softened with time. But it’s fair to say that the artist matters to the art, and that while “content” and “art” overlap, and are often not possible to cleanly seperate, a point does exist where one becomes another. It’s the Sorites paradox: put two grains of sand together, and you don’t yet have a “pile of sand”, you have two grains. But keep adding grains and at some stage, a moment that’s impossible to exactly pinpoint, you end up with a pile. Add too much not-you to your art, too much filler, too much Other, and you have content. Keep going, and you end up with slop.

Similarly, at some point you’re also not enhancing your thinking — you’re outsourcing yourself.

Using spellcheck, using a thesaurus, running your essay past a smart friend — small sins, committed in the name of sense-checking. Of not diluting the strength of your ideas through small errors, or ensuring sure other minds can follow your thinking.

But once you start asking things like “can you summarise my core idea in a simple sentence”, you’re outsourcing your thinking … and in my view this is not worth doing even at the cost of your writing being weaker.

A robot can probably bench press more than you, too — but what the fuck is the point in sending it to the gym wearing your FitBit?

The numbers?

Jesus wept.

When you outsource your thinking to an LLM, you’re creating the illusion of improvement and superiority, while avoiding the process that actually contributes to the enhancement of your craft. Even for the small things, the things that '“don’t really matter”, cumulatively they really do. You don’t have to go as far as asking ChatGPT to write your posts, you’ll dull your mind just as effectively through the tumbling of thousands of tiny, individually harmless requests. Write me a resignation letter. Help me decide if I should end this relationship. Summarise this theory, so I don’t have to grapple with truly understanding it. Tell me what I did was forgivable.

If you choose to use AI in the craft of your life, ultimately that’s down to you. Each of us has to decide how we’re going to use the options available to us within our allocated lifespan. It’s a deeply personal choice, and I imagine many writers and therapists are going to powerfully leverage this new tech to do incredible and enviable things.

I may come to intensely regret writing all of this, in time.

But I’ve noticed something these past few years. Whenever I meet a truly incredible thinker, they are almost without exception people who have resisted (probably at great cost) modern attempts to capture their mind. They usually don’t have smartphones, and certainly not social media. Often, they write clinical notes or first drafts by hand. Perhaps you’ve met people like this yourself. They’re rare, but unforgettable. People who feel like they make you smarter simply by proximity.

You know they’re thinking seven levels above you, weaving a thousand different threads at light speed, but it’s an intelligence that somehow lifts and energises rather than diminishes or patronises. It’s encouraging. It’s effervescent. It elevates. It demands the best of you, and delights in meeting it.

Each time I meet one of these people, I realise that they are deeply committed to the work of thinking. A conscious choice. A quiet resistance. The last of the giants.

Unless.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI. Obviously.