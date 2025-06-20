Painting With Lightning

A Horseman in Shangri-La
7h

Hey Skye,

This is amazing, you wrote the article that was in my head about this, well of course it differs but you get it, eh. Well, I hope you're serious cause I'm making this decision as well, to be that smart person you described in those final paragraphs. We don't need this in our passion to be real, authentic people, without being tainted by this Abolution Imagined virus. Thank you for inspiring me, let's do this!

Sincerely,

Horseman

Holly MathNerd
12h

Really excellent. I am in a very odd spot with regard to LLMs. I have occasional experiences of people who know significantly less about LLMs than I do screaming at me that my views are wrong, which emotionally activates me and makes me want to defend them. [That happened on Notes not so long ago -- a romance writer told me that she's "been studying AI for two years!!!" (which means she's been reading doomsday articles) and from this she knows more about them than I, someone who has coded the mechanics for a custom LLM and trained a couple of others.]

But when not-activated and being as rational as I can: everything you've said about the dangers of outsourcing thinking to them is true, and I do think that people who are highly likely to misuse them should probably avoid. Children shouldn't be allowed anywhere near them.

But if you know how to use them well, they're very helpful. Examples: "Reading Between the Likes" is the title for a recent post that I wrote by myself but my only ideas for titles sucked, so I pasted it into an LLM and asked for ten title suggestions. That title was perfect, clever, and highly likely to get that post more readers.

I have also pasted the data dictionary and column list for huge, messy datasets (like USASpending.gov) into LLMs and said things like "I need to create a boolean flag for (information I need). I see one way: using the presence of information in (Column A) and (Column B) and the dollar amounts in (Column C) being within a 5% buffer range of the dollar amount in (Column D) strikes me, from a Bayesian perspective, of being highly likely to point to accuracy for my desired boolean flag. Do you agree? Why or why not? And can you suggest any better ideas?"

In that case, it gave me a way to tweak my idea for much greater accuracy and an analysis I did was far more accurate on the first try, so it might have ultimately saved me a full week -- since I didn't have to redo it. Would I have come up with the tweak on my own? Maaaaaaybe. Doubtful, though. And if I had, it would've been after failing with my first method. So in that case I was basically using it like a more experienced data scientist to bounce ideas off. I had done the thinking and had an idea; it grabbed my idea and improved it.

But one must never forget: they also are quite stupid with regard to purely (or mostly) mathematical reasoning, and often have difficulty with very simple tasks. I asked it for a list of all 252 individual town/city/places in Vermont and after six tries, with it promising to get it right on tries two through six, gave up. It was incapable of counting to 252 and kept promising me it wasn't leaving anything out. Absurd. Unacceptable in an 8-year-old. And I'd have missed it if I didn't know enough to count, myself.

Having said all that -- one must know what they're good/helpful for and what they aren't. Time saving for tedious aspects of things for which YOU ALREADY HAVE DONE THE WORK TO HAVE A LEVEL OF EXPERTISE? Yes. Utilizing all the funny stuff it was trained on to give you a humorous title? Sure. Taking your thought-out method of analysis and improving it? OK.

The rest, though? Ay, karamba. Do not let them think for you. Every caution you have laid out is so, so true.

