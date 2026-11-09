It’s unusual for me to give up on a book. But I couldn’t make it through Russell Brand’s Revolution, not even to impress the paramour who lent it to me all those years ago. Lately, I’ve been reflecting on why.

As I remember, Revolution was less a manifesto and more quasi-spiritual bulimia, confessional sin-purging giving way to vague notions of a pure world defined by love and connection. Sure, it felt gratuitous and performative, but neither are literary sins in and of themselves. I’m a sucker for the car-crash spectacle of an autobiographer disappearing so far up their own narcissism they end up telling on themselves. Ordinarily, as a training therapist, I’d have found such a thing fascinating if grossly confronting (like a blackhead extraction video).

There were harrowing descriptions of compulsive sensation-seeking and what it costs the individual concerned … but little willingness to meaningfully confront the harm this behaviour inevitably causes to others beyond “I did bad things because I wanted to feel good.” There were references to self-medicating with people, but no sense that these people were “real” to the author in any meaningful sense (and might have had real damage done to them as a result). This was particularly jarring paired with calls for systemic change: a sort of peace, love and mungbeans word salad.

Unpleasant stuff. But again: hardly unusual, and usually not grounds for giving up on a book (especially when I have … extracurricular reasons for pushing through). I’ve read Tucker Max. I made it through the preteen gangbang scene in IT. I’m currently persevering with Écrits and Infinite Jest, though I can feel both reshaping my cerebral cortex (and not necessarily for the better). What gives?

A friend and I rewatch V for Vendetta every November 5, and there’s a catchy line in that movie about the difference between an artist and a politician: “one uses lies to tell the truth, while the other uses the truth to tell lies.”

Writing Revolution was, as I understand it, Russell Brand’s first serious attempt to rebrand (lol) as a sociopolitical commentator, and in it he leans on something true (I have been an absolutely terrible person) to tell a dangerous but seductive lie: the act of admitting this redeems me.

Revolution repetitively confused the act of cataloguing one’s more repellent behaviours with genuine soul-searching, and I can stomach a lot from an author but not that. Not when it’s someone who was (at the time it was published) gaining considerable power and influence in therapeutic and self-help circles. Especially when they also seem incapable of separating self from performance, or how I feel about myself from how others might experience what I do to them.

As I’m writing this, it looks like Russell Brand will spend at least ten years behind bars after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

About a year ago, I wrote a piece about how you can (roughly and somewhat reductively) split sexual abuse perpetrators into two categories. TL;DR, a minority are sadistic harm superspreaders. Moustache-twirling villains, so to speak, except oftentimes you’ll find them camouflaged as Pillars of the Community. Others are simply unwilling (or unable, for whatever reason) to appropriately intuit and respect the subjectivity of other people. Particularly in situations that involve sexual gratification.

However, upon reflection, I’d like to expand that thinking. Because there’s a third type of offender, one which I believe fits the Russell Brands of the world.

Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing

A quick interlude before the main riff: there are obviously more than two types of sexual offender, and I knew that when I wrote the original piece above.

Compulsive categorization is a modern affliction and while it has its place (i.e. better understanding) it comes with consequences (i.e. a nasty tendency to make said “understanding” reductive due to the assumption that everything human is measurable if only one devises the correct system of metrics and labels).

Imagine you take fifty people off the street and you’re tasked with categorizing the shoes they’re wearing. You’ll probably start confidently enough with whatever metric you chose to kick off the exercise: colour, function, level of formality, size, style, mens/womens/unisex/kids, whether they’ve got velcro or zips or buckles or laces. Very quickly though, you’ll come to realize that however you do it the results will be messy and there will be overlap and outliers. What about fake zips? Are those teal wedges going in the blue or green group? Are fancy trainers smart-casual or sports? The ‘high heels’ category has Louboutins and Crocs, and that can’t be right …

Ultimately you’re going to end up right back where you started: with fifty individual pairs.

The same goes for trying to say too much about the psychology of a given group of people, and that includes sexual offenders. ‘Deliberate predation’ and ‘failure to mentalize’ are overlapping umbrellas under which one could add ten thousand additional categories and still not capture the complexities of why people do what they do. Especially when said people are highly motivated to be dishonest (and dishonest with themselves, let alone researchers and prison psychs).

I’m adding a third umbrella because, as I’ve followed the Russell Brand case, I’ve come to realize offenders like him don’t really fit under ‘deliberate predation’ or ‘failure to mentalize’, and I’ve come across a number of similar types in my life and work. They’re wolves in wolves clothing, and I suspect the costume is for them as much as anyone else.

I’m aware that’s a big assumption, but it’s the same cognitive bellyflop that echoes through every chapter of Revolution: “I have done Bad Things, and my awareness of this proves I cannot possibly be a Bad Person, because bad people don’t know they’re bad.” In other words:

“Check out my wolf suit! Whatever I am underneath it, I’m definitely not a wolf … because that would be crazy, right?”

Close Encounters with the Third Kind

While certain kinds of predator publicly offend in flagrantly gross ways à la Harvey Weinstein and get off on the power of it (I can do this to you openly and nobody is going to stop me), I wonder if the “Wolf in Wolf’s Clothing” uses that brazenness for self-delusion as much as power-seeking (if I do this to you openly, it can’t actually be bad).

I didn’t follow Brand’s trial particularly closely — I’ve had enough of my better nature julienned already by listening to perp nonsense, you can’t spend too long with it unaltered. But what I did read unnerved me, because based on the testimony of the victims I genuinely can’t say whether he believes his own bullshit or not. Again and again, there were hints of the man attempting to bend reality to his own will: telling the victims repeatedly it’s all OK and they’re having fun together like some kind of mantra. Implying if that if he really was the terrible sexual predator he jokes about being then nobody would be alone with him (because then, surely, it would be their fault).

You can’t really believe I’m a creep, or you wouldn’t have trusted me. Otherwise you’re stupid and/or crazy, and why would anyone believe a stupid and/or crazy person? Heads I win, tails you lose, and always the reality that serves me (in which there’s only ever a funny guy in a wolf costume, not actual harm) continues to reassert itself.

Ultimately, however, what Russell Brand believes himself to be isn’t particularly important. That same rule applies to every single person alive: what we think of ourselves matters only as far as it influences what we actually do. But based on his own words in Revolution and the acts he was found guilty of last week, he’s a very good example of what happens when you confuse admitting wrongdoing with atoning for it, or even being prepared to unflinchingly reflect on what it may have been like for those on the receiving end of your wrongdoing. Whether you harmed with intent or ignorance. Whether it stemmed from callousness or carelessness or entitlement or trauma or simply not knowing better.

Addiction was one area Russell Brand appears to have done a lot of genuine good: for example in speaking before the UK government on drug reform and donating some of his book profits to charities. One could argue this was all self-serving, part of the persona, but I’d say again: what we actually do is the bit that matters.

But while he spoke a lot about addiction, I’m not sure he ever really grasped recovery.

To be clear, there’s no particular factor that guarantees someone will be able to stay out of prison after they leave rehab. Plenty of research demonstrates this, as well as my own experiences as a clinician. But anecdotally, one thing that did appear to correlate with successful treatment was the extent to which people could bring themselves to face the harm they’d caused to others in their pain-soaked selfishness. It was clear in his writing, even the enlightened socio-spiritual-political stuff, that Russell Brand wasn’t particularly willing or able to do this beyond lip service. Love might be the cure to all the world’s ills, as per the cover of Revolution, but you have to be capable of recognizing the subjectivity of other people and the impact you have on them for love to mean much beyond the pleasure we so often confuse it for.

A terrible conclusion was all but inevitable in the ballad of Russell Brand, and I suspect the same was true of the book I never finished. I’ve seen a couple of car crashes in real life — and maybe I’m an outlier, but each time my eyes closed involuntarily before the end.

Thank you for reading. Skye might be a pseudonym, but I’m very much a real person.

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This post was written and edited without the use of AI.

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