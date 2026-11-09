Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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Testname
1d

“Man whose brand is that he is an asshole turns out to be an asshole” should not be as surprising as it is

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2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
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Meredith McCann
1d

I knew a Classics professor whose scholarly wheelhouse was Roman pedophilia and sadism... he was eventually outed as a pedophile and sadist. People like this enjoy flirting with being found out.

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1 reply by Skye Sclera
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