Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sash's avatar
sash
Mar 12

This is quite good in cutting through cultural BS. As an auDHD person providing myself the thrills without constant meltdowns is higher level complexity, but I appreciate the reminder that drama isn't the only way do get them !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
Jessica Alice's avatar
Jessica Alice
Mar 11

"A horse will do very badly in an aquarium" - as a horse girl I appreciate this analogy 👌🏻 Also am going kayaking on the weekend for more thrills!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture