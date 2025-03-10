Some days the world, other people, and your own brain are all too happy to tell you that ADHD stands for Awful Disaster Human Disease.

However, it’s worth remembering a few things before you spiral into accepting that particular brick to the face:

If you were truly lazy, you’d feel happy and relieved when someone else cleans up your mess instead of guilty and embarrassed. It wouldn’t bother you. You wouldn’t be reading this list.

You say you accomplished “nothing” today, but this is observably a lie, because I can name three and for all I know you’re a sentient pot plant. You woke up, you opened Substack, and you’re reading this post. Whether you did what you wanted, or managed to finish what was expected of you are entirely seperate issues. Be precise in what the problem is, and whether it’s actually a problem at all.

You have a difficult relationship with the truth. OK, that’s hard. Do you enjoy being a master bullshitter, and plan to keep levelling up to new levels of scheming and subterfuge? Or are you, perhaps, someone who had to learn to exaggerate to get anybody to take you seriously when you were small? Or who had to lie to get out of being savagely shamed because your caregivers confused misbehaviour with malice?

If you truly feel useless, perhaps ask yourself why are you seeking to be used by the world instead of finding ways to serve the world with the gifts you do have in abundance. Don’t make that face at me, you do have them.

Are you really a bad friend, or is someone uninterested in understanding you and/or refusing to meet you at least part-way on the things you find difficult?

Are you really a raging psycho, or are there just too many noises happening all at once and you need to eat something? Perhaps being a more sane human isn’t about years of therapy or mainlining self-improvement podcasts, it’s as simple as not putting yourself in environments you’re not going to function well in and reducing as many stressors as you can. A horse will do very badly in an aquarium, but you can hardly blame the horse.

If you worry that perhaps you are always late because you are secretly a grandiose asshole who “want to control people by making them wait”: remind yourself that if this were the case you’d be able to get your paperwork in on time and not risk getting fired or fined or worse.

Are you truly “hyperactive”, or is that an unfair way to describe a border collie locked in an apartment 12 hours a day, just because all the handbag breeds are cool with it?

Are you actually “out of control”, or is it simply that the world only sees the times you finally, exhausted, lose your grip on yourself in a state of overwhelm and slip over the edge into emotionality? Only you know about the thousand thousand times you managed to control yourself against phenomenal pressure from your brain and nervous system.

Are you really “too sensitive”, as you’ve been told, or does “too sensitive” roughly translate to “I am uncomfortable with the level of emotion you are showing, please stop so that I can feel better”?

Have you considered that perhaps “rejection sensitivity” is a perfectly reasonable response to repeated rejection, and especially repeated rejection when you have been completely unaware you’ve upset someone and violated a social norm?

Is it a moral failing that “nothing holds my interest for long”, or is it just that the world values pursuing singular, linear mastery over unfurling, meandering curiosity and learning?

Isn’t it interesting how the symptom list of things that are wrong with you almost perfectly reflects the traits the system needs to crush in order to perpetuate its hive-of-worker-ants productivity vision?

If you frequently lose yourself in self-loathing, remember also that the system works better when you hate yourself. Content humans are are much, much harder to sell things to, and won’t readily do things against their own self-interest.

Is it really true that if you were gentler, kinder, calmer with yourself, you’d never amount to anything? Research shows you’ll do a lot better achievement-wise if you focus on moving towards excellence (with enthusiasm and warmth) rather than desperately striving to do things so you won’t be a loser or people won’t reject you. If you won’t listen to me, listen to science.

Are you actually incapable of doing something you want to do, or is said thing currently inaccessible to you because you haven’t figured out the right solution yet? A person in a wheelchair can’t get into a building without a ramp, but that’s not because they need to try harder.

Are you honestly a chaos monster, or do you simply need to build more thrills and unpredictability into your life? Surfing, boxing, road trips where you don’t know where you’ll end up, skydiving, a new art style, joining a meetup, eating super-hot chillies, anything. Adventures and adrenaline are achievable, you don’t need to pay the highest price for them with the destruction of your health and relationships.

Have you convinced yourself you’re terrible at things when you really just need help to get over the pain of being a beginner, and not giving up when you’re not immediately amazing? In the wise words of Jake the Dog, “Sucking at something is the first step to being sorta good at something.”

Are you a hot mess, or are you chasing an ideal that nobody would actually enjoy if you managed to achieve it? Think of all the most perfect people you know. Are they not so soul-poundingly boring it makes you want to lobotomise yourself with a rusty spoon? Lacking realness, made of Teflon, with nothing to sink your teeth into? Think of what you love most about your dear ones. Is it their timekeeping, their lovely hair, their great career, their clean fridge? Or is it their A+ taste in memes, the way you spark off one another, their gorgeous quirks, the way they laugh so hard they start wheezing like a fat pug at the beach?