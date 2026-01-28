I’ve never been fond of the ‘superpower’ narrative around neurodiversity. Even if there were any real truth to it (and there isn’t), it’s still a perspective rooted in pathology.

This kind of better-than messaging veers into grandiosity, and narcissism and self-hatred are two signs of the same coin: you’re still in the business of sizing yourself up against other folks.

Believe me, I get it though. I understand the motivation to make your differences “better-than” when you’ve had a lifetime of people letting you know (implicitly and explicitly) that they find your differences annoying, inconvenient, rude, incomprehensible, intense and/or cringe. That they judge you less-than.

I feel that longing in my cracked and weary bones. I feel it in my mitochondria.

Spoiler alert: I also do not enjoy the fact that I am like this.

But if we truly must choose an infantile Disneymarvelverse moniker in a cursed attempted to make ADHD a ‘brand’, the correct analogy doesn’t involve Iron Man or Deadpool or (God forbid) the Green Lantern (though that gets closer).

It’s not even the Hulk, as I posited in an earlier piece.

For the record I’m in two minds about publishing this piece, because I don’t think it’s smart or useful or cute to make everything a pop-culture analogy.

It feeds main character syndrome, flattens complexity, and drives distorted self-concept in exactly the ways people with ADHD are already overly prone to. You’re not a chaos tornado who keeps getting written warnings, forgetting to pack your kid’s lunchbox, and burning your mouth eating chicky nuggies direct from the oven … you’re a secret something else.

You’re not just misunderstood, either. No, it’s bigger than that: you’re the next stage in human evolution (you know, like the X-Men) and anyone who expects you to ‘adult’ (i.e. refrain from conducting yourself in ways that impact negatively on your family, friends, colleagues and the public at large) must be a Bad Guy who’s out to dim your sparkle.

The “Sparkle” in question.

However.

Like most annoying myths that root and spread like bindweed or chlamydia, the persistence of the ‘ADHD is a superpower’ narrative lies in the rhizome of something almost-true buried at the core, and it is this:

People with deficits tend to develop adaptive compensations.

Much like a child’s mobile becomes unbalanced with the loss of a piece, your system will need to shift around the weight of what’s missing. Inevitably, the lack of something important that should have been there will give you strengths you otherwise wouldn’t have had.

No, this isn’t a superpower with extra steps. What I’m talking about is more akin to the story of Bethany Hamilton.

If you’re not familiar with the details, Bethany was a brilliant surfing prodigy when she lost an arm in a shark attack. Over time as she healed and adjusted to her new reality, Bethany learned use her feet, knees, hips, mouth and chin to compensate to the extent that there’s very little she can’t do comparative to an able-bodied person. She’s most famous for becoming a champion surfer despite only having one arm (she re-taught herself how to push up, balance and steer and uses a modified board to duck-dive). But it’s almost as surreal to watch her make a sandwich, crack open a coconut or do her kids’ hair.

To my point: two things are true here.

Bethany is bound to be much, much better than average at (for example) peeling an orange with one arm. More than that, she’ll beat a two-armed person in just about anything you care to name if you tie one of those two working arms behind their back. You can’t argue that only having one arm makes you inherently better at anything except skills that arise as a result of only being able to use one arm.

In other words, beneficial adaptions are downstream of deficits. Yes, some of the most successful and creative people in the world have ADHD, in the same way that one of the best female surfers in the world has only one arm. Correlation does not equal causation.

A Certain Set of Skills

Hence, the correct pop-culture metaphor for ADHD isn’t magic powers and superheroes. For starters, to work it would have to encompass the following realities associated with an ADHD diagnosis:

You’re probably going to die young (7-9 years earlier on average compared to the population). You’re also more likely to meet a violent end.

You’re at serious risk of developing a substance use disorder (around 50% of people with ADHD will meet the criteria at some stage in their lives).

You’re far more likely than average to spend time in prison (five times more likely, in fact).

Injuries and illnesses related to chronic self-neglect and impulsive decision-making are common.

You struggle not to neglect basic cleanliness and personal hygiene at times because very few things become an ‘automatic habit’ for you.

Your loyalty is often questionable (not because you don’t love fiercely or value relationships but because you struggle with consistency).

Honesty can also be a problem, if only because it’s impossible to explain how you fucked up when you don’t really understand it yourself (and it’s too ridiculous to try and articulate to a person with normative executive functioning).

You tend to make decisions impulsively and deal with the consequences later. The future doesn’t exist, the present moment is all there is, hold my beer.

If you’re not careful you absolutely will destroy your life for the sake of chasing shiny things that draw your attention.

Sorry, but I’m pretty sure Captain America brushes his teeth every day and doesn’t get all bitchy when the washing machine keeps making tappy tap tap noises.

We’re not the Avengers, guys. We’re these guys:

Impulsivity, distractibility, high likelihood of imprisonment and/or early death, injuries, substance use, a tendency for mutiny (so to speak), questionable loyalty/honesty/personal hygiene, poor social skills, intense, quick to anger, and choosing instant gratification over literal eternal damnation.

Tick. Tick. Tick.

Captain Jack and friends haven’t exactly won life’s lottery in terms of possessing wise, well-mannered constitution and slow, careful thinking. They’re compelling fan favourites and funny in theory … but would clearly be very much less so in real life. They have particular skillsets the heroes don’t, which they’ve developed in response to deficits and lack. But outside the Disneyverse, they’d be courting all kinds of terrible consequences without a commitment to going straight and staying the course long-term.

As Dr Russell Barkley is at pains to point out, people with ADHD are not a superior type of human (no matter how hard this thesis goes on TikTok). We are not better-than (or worse-than, see my very first point). We have the same basic wiring as anyone else, what we lack is the layer on top of that: executive functioning. The ability to plan, remember, stay on task, pursue a goal over time, learn from negative consequences, practice patience, and apply the brakes when you’re tempted to do something risky, stupid or otherwise inadvisable.

Dr Barkley specifically takes aim in some of his videos at the idea that people with ADHD people are “more creative” than neurotypical people. Surprisingly enough, I disagree — but I still don’t think that makes ADHD “a superpower”.

It’s a condition that lends itself to compensatory adaption.

It’s figuring out how to use your feet to peel oranges because you’re missing an arm.

It’s learning how to charm people (at least some people, at least some of the time) with performative humour and effervescence because you sure as hell aren’t going to do it with appropriate conversational turn-taking and good follow-up questions.

It’s realising you can turn your impulsive thoughts and theories into creative short stories (or unhinged Substack posts) instead of talking someone’s face off. Usually, inevitably, someone who didn’t ask (and has begun quietly staring off into space, trying to remember when you last asked them anything meaningful about their life).

It’s taking up mountain running or snowboarding or ocean swimming (or all three) and being stunned when people comment on your ‘dedication’ and ‘drive’ to staying fit and in shape. In reality, lots of movement simply stops you peeling your own skin off and annoying your family.

It’s staying calm when everyone’s panicking, because you’ve got so much experience with functioning in the level of stress, chaos and risk that will short-circuit someone new to the circus. Again, this is not really a blessing.

If I lived in the magic Disneyverse, and Davy Jones offered to rid me of my ADHD in return for a hundred years of servitude, I’d probably take the deal.

I’d love to be able to reliably form and keep connections, it’s what we’re all here to do.

I wish the people I love could rely on me fully not to let them down.

I wonder a lot about what it might be like to be able to trust yourself completely.

But I’ve had this theoretical discussion with enough people to know that not everyone with ADHD feels this way. Some people claim they wouldn’t be a ‘normie’ for anything, that to exist so differently would be to cut out something that’s fundamentally them. I respect that. It’s deeply personal (and also a moot point).

Others have gone so far as to claim I must secretly hate myself. Because it’s not enough to accept my reality: I’m meant to love it (in a way that nobody expects from blind people, or or people with one arm).

Dr Barkley, who I’ve referenced a few times now, might be a massive downer about ADHD (chronic, degenerative diabetes of the brain requiring lifelong treatment). But he’s also got some really invaluable ideas about how best to approach life with ADHD, and one of the things that’s stuck with me is his talk about gifts. Forget powers and pirates, all humans have unique things they’re good at — yes, every single one of us. This is a painfully obvious but frequently ignored reality.

If you get 50 people in a room, they will each have something they can do that not one single other person in the room can best them at.

It might be completely esoteric and/or ridiculous, it may have very little practical application for capitalism, but still. This isn’t wet-blanket participation trophy stuff, it’s just reality.

If you have deficits (especially the kind of deficits associated with ADHD) then it’s so, so important for you to find things you’re good at and give it absolute hell. Not only will you have an increasingly powerful and impressive skillset, the flow-on effect from this over the long-term tends to be transformative in a way I truly can’t describe. At least, not without sounding disgustingly mawkish.

Find ye treasure, or something.

