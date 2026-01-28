Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
2d

Something I’ve wondered about over the years of listening to interviews or seeing presentations from “high-performers” (people who have excelled to the edge of the curve) is how often they ascribe their success (and even try to sell it to you, the listener) as “because of” something, when I think it could be as easily read as “in spite of” that very thing. And I guess it’s a complicated framing; Bethany’s adaptations are “because of,” but her successes are “in spite of,” the injury.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Sharona Light's avatar
Sharona Light
2d

I don’t have ADHD but I have bipolar type 2 which has been successfully treated with meds for the last 15 years. Even as far back as the early nineties, I can remember doing an internship at an inpatient psychiatric faculty. Many of the books in the patient library focused on famous and accomplished people who had bipolar disorder or likely had it but were undiagnosed. It felt a bit phony to me. I never thought I was more creative or smarter than anyone else because I am bipolar. I don’t see it any differently from the Crohn’s disease I have, or the chronic fatigue I have or the breast cancer I had. I would gladly do without all of these issues. I can’t even say I’ve developed any great coping mechanisms, unless you call pushing through and carrying on and doing what it takes to maintain basic survival for myself and my family a great coping mechanism. But that just doesn’t have the cache of great charm, unusual hobbies or learning to surf with one arm.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture