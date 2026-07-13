Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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Jeremy the therapist's avatar
Jeremy the therapist
2d

As a male therapist, this is the article I would be afraid to write, though I’ve made some passing comments here and there on social media. I was grateful to start my career early so parents could support me for a while until I could spread my wings.

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19 replies by Skye Sclera and others
j.e. moyer, LPC's avatar
j.e. moyer, LPC
2d

It’s a sobering reality that while the field prides itself on championing diversity, its current socioeconomic and racial demographics reflect the same exclusionary barriers found in medicine or law, essentially transforming a profession intended to heal hardship into one primarily reserved for those who have rarely had to struggle with it.

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9 replies by Skye Sclera and others
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