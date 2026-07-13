Look, I’ve got nothing against white women. Let’s get that out of the way first (though undoubtedly it will make this piece less popular). My granny was one. My mother is one. And though I’m a proper random-junk-drawer of genetic odds and ends on the other branch of the family tree, I’m not going to Rachel Dolezal my way into something I can’t claim in good faith. For all intents and purposes I’m a white female therapist myself.

To this end, pointing out that the majority of therapists are well-off white women says nothing about any individual well-off white woman’s skills, efficacy, or right to take up space as a practitioner. If you’re reading this and you fit into this group, I’m sure you’re perfectly nice and good at what you do — and Lord knows we need all the help we can get. You, personally, are not the problem.

What’s problematic, in my view, is the field’s emphasis on diversity, inequality, and systemic disparities while refusing to engage with the ways in which psychotherapy training itself sets up a demographic monoculture. I don’t believe it’s deliberate gatekeeping (though I’m open to being convinced otherwise). It’s not a conspiracy. But it is a problem, and not one that anyone seems to have any interest in addressing.

I’m pointing out how it works because your average person in the street might be under the illusion that the overrepresented demographic in psychotherapy (well-off white women) just happens to be the one most strongly drawn to it (or worse, uniquely suited to it). Which would be incorrect.

The real answer is far more quotidian (and frankly, embarrassing).

The reason most psychotherapists are well-off white women is because it’s almost impossible to complete a comprehensive psychotherapy qualification without someone else financially supporting you to do it.

In other words, psychotherapy has a class problem.

Now, I’m not talking about states or countries where you can do a six-week online course (or better yet, no training at all) and call yourself a psychotherapist. That’s a whole other problem (which I’ve written about before). I’m talking about places where the training is taken appropriately seriously and requires (at a minimum) a Master’s degree, a multi-year immersive clinical placement, and 1000+ provisional patient hours.

Please do not misunderstand me: I’m not arguing for making learning and licensing requirements less rigorous. When you train as a psychotherapist you are — metaphorically speaking — learning how to stick your fingers in peoples’ brains. The requirements, hour-for-hour, are similar to medicine and this is as it should be.

The problem is this:

Most training institutes won’t accept students younger than about 30 years of age, and even getting accepted in your 30s is unusual: they’re more keen on people in their 40s and beyond. Now, this isn’t a hard-and-fast rule and it’s certainly not official (probably because this kind of discrimination is a legal grey area (heh) in higher education). But there’s a maturity and ‘life experience’ component you’ll be expected to reflect on at length during your interview process, and if you’re too young to order a beer you ain’t it (no matter how much Bion you can quote). People over 30 have expensive life stuff to pay for, the kind of outgoings that make it very hard to give up working full-time and go back to university no matter how powerfully your bittersweet soul cries out for meaningful work. Landlords, banks, insurance companies and kindergartens don’t care how fulfilled you do or don’t feel working to pay them. The bills will keep coming regardless of morale. Further complicating this: if you’re over 30 and don’t have a family (i.e. you’re in a good position to go back to school because you have no dependants and nobody to answer to) that tends to count against you during the intake process. Because so much psychotherapeutic theory concerns child development, many faculties prefer to take on trainees who have experienced the mother-baby dyad first-hand as Mom or Dad. Any psychotherapy degree worth the paper it’s printed on will involve a personal therapy component. You’ll need to be in weekly analysis yourself, and the practitioner you see will probably need to be pre-approved by the faculty. You’re required to choose someone very experienced, the sessions will be very expensive, and because you’re not doing this as treatment there will be no insurance code and therefore no copay. You also can’t borrow the money as a “course related cost” even though attending therapy is a requirement of passing. So you’ll need to stump up a few hundred bucks a week on top of rent and bills. This completely wrecks any chance you can survive on student welfare payments, food stamps etc (but look on the bright side, you only need one working kidney). The course hours and requirements are intense. As I’ve mentioned before (and I did do the maths on this at the time) it’s comparable to medicine. You’ll be attending classes and groups, completing daily readings, working on assignments, attending supervision, presenting video clips of your work, completing a research thesis or dissertation, and doing a whole lot of unpaid internship hours. As I was told in no uncertain terms during my final interview, it is not possible to do this course full-time and continue working. No, not even part-time.

So let’s recap.

To train as a psychotherapist, you need a magic income stream that doesn’t require ever actually doing any paid work.

There’s only really one situation where this is consistently possible, assuming you’re not a trust fund kid: you’re in a relationship with someone who earns very good money and is willing to support you through an expensive later-life career pivot.

Most people in this situation are well-off white women.

“Therapy has a class problem? Big yikes…”

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It’s not impossible for people in different circumstances to complete the training, obviously. Some of my peers had sold businesses or inherited serious money. Some of the men were there because their wives had agreed to take over the breadwinning while they pursued the vocation of their heart, which remains (lets be honest) an unusual arrangement. I’m a big believer in you can just do things, but social pressure is still uncomfortable and there tends to be plenty of derision from both genders towards the idea of a woman supporting her man through school (especially if they share children).

Generally speaking: if you don’t have the benefit of a high-earning significant other or a significant financial windfall, it’s so hard to do the training that most people who look into it give up before they begin.

I managed it by ignoring the ‘ban’ on working and quietly taking every possible writing gig that came my way (including proofreading dissertations for wealthy students). I did this mostly at odd hours of the night, and there was never any guarantee I was going to make rent. I lived in a house-share that probably should have been bowled as a biohazard, napped in my car between lectures, drank enough low-budget caffeine that I am pretty sure I permanently damaged my brain, and ate a lot of ramen. During my final year, when the pressure really started to bite, I ate a lot of raw ramen. As my friends got married, bought houses and became parents, I was cutting my conditioner with water.

Few of the people I studied with were making choices like this, and though I made them freely it was a rare day that passed where I didn’t have the thought: “If one of my patients described the life I’m living, would I not recognise it as terribly unhealthy? Does this not make me an absolute hypocrite when I sit with people who want to learn to live well?”

I don’t regret any of it for a second, even so. Some of my favourite memories were made in that diabolical dive of a house, and the decision to retrain in psychotherapy remains my smartest and best decision. But you have to have a slightly crazy-eyed level of dedication to choose that life in your 30s, 40s, 50s. If you’re going to fund it yourself, you have to want this job more than you want anything else in the world.

Unless you belong to the correct class of people.

The status quo self-selects for people with a lot of financial privilege, for want of a better term, but not once during my training did we have a serious discussion about this.

It also goes without saying that this ‘filtering’ pretty aggressively excludes people who have experienced meaningful deprivation and even serious mental illness. Neither tend to set you up for a life of financial freedom, or introduce you to the kinds of social circles where you’re likely to meet a well-off partner. So you end up with a whole lot of people with no real idea about poverty, dysfunction, marginalisation, and psychotic-range mental functioning working with patient groups that frequently struggle with all four. I mean, you’ll learn very quickly on the job (or discover you’re not cut out for it) but that’s hardly the point … and that learning may well come at a very high cost to the people you’re tasked with treating.

Whether or not this is a problem, let alone one that needs a solution, depends on your perspective. Does it matter that psychotherapy has a demographic monoculture problem? Is it concerning that well-off white women outnumber everyone else about fifteen to one?

Well, in my experience, psychotherapy as a profession certainly believes so.

The field should, at least according to what I was taught and the conference invitations that still occasionally land in my inbox, represent the world it serves. And for what it’s worth, I agree. Diversity of thinking, experiences, personalities, temperaments, viewpoints, culture and schools of thought enrich the field as a whole.

This is true of any profession, but especially one that involves working with the public.

If, as common factors research points out fairly comprehensively, the strength of the ‘match’ between therapist and patient matters, variety should be cultivated as a wellness catalyst. But it’s not popular to point out that this will involve things like ‘training more men as well as more minorities’ and ‘seriously grappling with the ways in which we have a class problem, no matter how much we dedicate ourselves to considering issues of culture, intergenerational trauma, oppression, poverty and marginalisation’.

Admittedly, it all happens in plausibly deniable ways that can’t be laid at any one person or organization’s doorstep. But it’s darkly absurd: students learning how psychotherapy started as a rich white men’s field and how out-of-touch that made it for other demographics in a training model that’s almost completely inaccessible to anyone who isn’t loaded.

Why are most psychotherapists well-off white women?

Because while it claims to be deeply concerned with diversity and hardship, psychotherapy is not, as things currently stand, a profession for underrepresented or financially precarious groups of people.

It’s a profession for people of means who care about diversity and hardship, and those are two different things.

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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.