When learning to ride a motorcycle (assuming you wish to learn in a way that will keep you alive), the first lesson is this: you must not look at what you want to avoid.

That parked car sticking out, right on the curve of a hairpin bend? If you focus on it (which is a perfectly instinctive thing to do) at best you’re going to take the corner ugly and have a wobbly, butt-puckering time of it. At worst, some poor sucker is going to have to pick bits of you out of that car’s door handles.

What you want to avoid should only ever sit at the corner of your vision. Treat it as unimportant if you can. Focus instead on where you want to go.

(Rule 2 is “invest in really good leathers, assuming you like having skin”).

“We’ve had fifty years of ‘more therapy’ and we’re more unwell than ever,” as the old (and increasingly relevant) lament goes. So why is that?

The most common theories regarding our worsening mental health stats are roughly as follows:

There is no crisis. Mental health awareness and lack of stigma has simply lead to more people being prepared to admit that they’re struggling. The world keeps getting worse, and it’s making us sadder and crazier. Ordinary human experiences (sadness, grief, shyness) are increasingly being labelled pathology in need of treatment. We lack purpose and meaning as society becomes more secular and atomised (and attempting to fill the void with consumerism seems to only deepen the emptiness). The Four Food Groups are now transfats, MSG, microplastics and asbestos. The phones.

I tend to think the answer is, at least to a certain extent, ‘all of the above’. But I’d like to add a different theory to the mix, one that’s been simmering away in my brain over the past decade or so:

Psychologically speaking, we’re staring at the car.

I hope I’m wrong, but I believe the baseline of human thinking and relating has shifted. I think we’re slowly losing the ability to see beyond obstacles and suffering, and aspire to meaningful change beyond symptom reduction.

Increasingly we’re defined by what we don’t like and don’t want. Our suffering, our fears, our aches and pains and gripes. The things that enrage us. The people we can’t stand.

I’m pushing middle age, and it’s a heavy bitch some days. I know I’m going to die, I’ve understood this intimately for my entire adult life and I understand this knowledge as a gift as well as a curse … I just didn’t realise getting old would happen first, you know?

I think most people probably feel this as they age, but I suspect it’s exacerbated for me by my brain’s very odd relationship with time passing (and the mind-bending experience of Covid certainly hasn’t helped). But putting aside the crinkly eyes and speckly shoulders, there are some definite perks. For example, I’ve been around long enough now to notice societal change across my lifespan. When you relate to ‘two generations ago’ as a childhood home rather than a distant country, you’ve witnessed meaningful trends come and go with your own two eyes.

Things that no longer exist ‘out there’ are still vividly alive within.

I remember the feeling of not only being untethered to the ‘digital world’ but of the days when those two words together meant nothing at all, like ‘pancake spanner’ or ‘arachnid mortgage’. I remember when it was considered very rude to talk about sex, religion, or politics in polite conversation. And I remember that once — not even all that long ago — people defined things in aspirational, hopeful, proud and positive terms more readily than they do now.

Before I was a therapist, back in the bad old days I worked in advertising and entertainment media. And circa 2008, I promise you that every single time I presented a creative concept or piece of writing that focused on the competitor’s flaws (rather than the unique strengths and benefits of whatever I was meant to be promoting) I was swiftly redirected:

“We want a ‘unique selling proposition’. We want to stand for something. We want to win peoples’ hearts and minds (as well as wallets). We want them to believe that what we’re selling will make their life better. We sell aspiration, and “the other guys suck, try us” isn’t selling anyone a goddamn thing.”

It didn’t matter if I was promoting a university course, a TV show, lipstick or cornflakes, the thinking behind the messaging was always the same: what does it do better than any other option available?

But today, when I venture into the parts of the Internet that try to sell me stuff, the old rules no longer apply. Increasingly, negativity sells. Buy this therapy course, because these others are outdated! Try this Korean skincare (because how old and ugly do Western women look by comparison)?! Ew, press-on nails that fly off! Ugh, unfriendly gyms, amirite?

Had enough of whatever garbage thing you’re using at the moment yet?

If advertising starts taking a particular angle it’s because it works, so something in this negativity has begun to appeal to the general populace more strongly over the past three decades.

Two points here, and they’re both important:

Any change in what people respond to externally reflects a change in their internal processing (and vice versa). Our individual brains mirror societal processes.

It’s a subtle change, but it’s there: the tendency to lead with (and focus on) the negative.

Now, what does all this have to do with therapy? I’m getting there, I promise.

Story time.

After I got into therapy school (no small task by the way, involving an utterly mad group ‘interview’ that was basically being watched intently in a group situation for 90 minutes) I was told about the course’s personal development component.

In short, this required us to be in weekly therapy for at least three years, the shortest possible duration of study. We would need faculty sign-off on our chosen practitioner, and we were advised to choose someone based on ‘experience and reputation’ rather than cost.

This was going to be a problem.

Because at the same time, we’d been told it probably wouldn’t be possible to work part-time and still pass, and there was no way to take out a loan to cover the cost of therapy. Not even an unreliable or unsafe way. Even if I had a full personality lobotomy and could therefore consider the ‘sugar daddy’ route, I have no guile and when I’m bored or revolted my face looks like this:

Can you even imagine the trouble this has gotten me into when I’ve worked in clinical teams?

After a sleepless night, I decided to explain kindly but firmly to the admissions team that I’ve already done loads of therapy and it wouldn’t be fair (or useful) to make me do even more.

They disagreed.

I’d have to find a way to fund therapy for three more years minimum or forfeit my offer of place. Rules are rules, and if you don’t like it there’s the door: go get a tattoo of a lotus and microbangs and set yourself up as a life coach (I’m paraphrasing).

Reader, I was pissed. It felt so unreasonable, so inflexible, so unfair. So pointless. I wasn’t suffering anymore … what was I even going to talk to a therapist about (and an expensive one at that)? What an absolute waste of everyone’s time (and my money).

Reader … I was so very, very stupid.

Being forced to do those three years of therapy with an excellent practitioner was the most insane, ridiculous, unlikely, dumb-luck thing that’s ever happened to me outside of letting a friend muck around on my phone and having her swipe right on my future husband.

Because only then did I begin to realise that therapy can be used to gain things instead of get rid of things.

Not only did this make me a far, far better (and safer) practitioner than I could ever have become otherwise, life got really, really good.

Now without getting into a big, multi-layered discussion about what therapy is actually for (I’m sure I’ll wade into this and shoot my mouth off at some stage, don’t worry) I would like to direct your attention to this hierarchy of subjective states. This broadly lists, and attempts to label, how one might feel existing in the world at a given time.

It’s borrowed from philosophers Friis and Görtz, and hand-written by the therapist I began seeing when at therapy school.

Level 7 is what we might call normative functioning in society.

In other words, most people spend the majority of their time in a state of “somewhat uneasy, ‘okay’, full of small faults”.

Reaching Level 7 is also the point at which most people leave therapy, as I did the first time around. When you’ve lived for years oscillating between levels 1 and 4, Level 7 feels like an unfathomable paradise of light and wonder. The idea that there is something to move towards beyond this, once you’re no longer living in a state of hell and torment, is the fantastical ramblings of an excitable child: charming, but stupid.

Level 7 is the point of ‘symptom reduction’. It is reasonably neutral, but certainly not ‘good’. It is not vitality, it is not flourishing, it is not unshakeable knowing that being alive is a blessing. It is not even ‘Satisfied’ (Level 8).

If we assume (and it is an assumption, albeit a reasonable one) that we’re increasingly focused on what’s wrong (i.e. trying to move away from things) there are at least two logical outcomes:

1). What you look at draws your focus (even if you want to move past it)

It’s very hard to focus on something and transcend it, because you’re putting your symptoms at the centre of your vision instead of looking for something worth aiming for.

2). You never get to the point of doing any better than sort of okay

Or worse, you don’t even really comprehend that sort of okay isn’t as good as it gets.

Another important lesson when learning to ride a motorcycle is just how poor human eyesight really is (and how deceptive our minds are about that inconvenient fact). Try it for yourself next time you’re out on the road: look just to the right of a numberplate, then try and read the number.

We think we can see reality so clearly, but we’re blind to everything except what we’re looking directly at.

There’s more vitality, more wonder, more wellness, more aliveness possible than most of us are possible of even comprehending. Who might we become, individually and collectively, if we could gain a greater sense of hope and vision for the future? No matter what’s happening for us, no matter how bad it is or how much suffering and ugliness abounds?

There’s a whole open road out there.

