Why 'more therapy' isn't working
Increasingly, we’re defined by what we don’t like and don’t want. Perhaps it makes us less able to aspire to better things.
When learning to ride a motorcycle (assuming you wish to learn in a way that will keep you alive), the first lesson is this: you must not look at what you want to avoid.
That parked car sticking out, right on the curve of a hairpin bend? If you focus on it (which is a perfectly instinctive thing to do) at best you’re going to take the corner ugly and have a wobbly, butt-puckering time of it. At worst, some poor sucker is going to have to pick bits of you out of that car’s door handles.
What you want to avoid should only ever sit at the corner of your vision. Treat it as unimportant if you can. Focus instead on where you want to go.
“We’ve had fifty years of ‘more therapy’ and we’re more unwell than ever,” as the old (and increasingly relevant) lament goes. So why is that?
The most common theories regarding our worsening mental health stats are roughly as follows:
There is no crisis. Mental health awareness and lack of stigma has simply lead to more people being prepared to admit that they’re struggling.
The world keeps getting worse, and it’s making us sadder and crazier.
Ordinary human experiences (sadness, grief, shyness) are increasingly being labelled pathology in need of treatment.
We lack purpose and meaning as society becomes more secular and atomised (and attempting to fill the void with consumerism seems to only deepen the emptiness).
The Four Food Groups are now transfats, MSG, microplastics and asbestos.
The phones.
I tend to think the answer is, at least to a certain extent, ‘all of the above’.1 But I’d like to add a different theory to the mix, one that’s been simmering away in my brain over the past decade or so:
Psychologically speaking, we’re staring at the car.
I hope I’m wrong, but I believe the baseline of human thinking and relating has shifted. I think we’re slowly losing the ability to see beyond obstacles and suffering, and aspire to meaningful change beyond symptom reduction.
Increasingly we’re defined by what we don’t like and don’t want. Our suffering, our fears, our aches and pains and gripes. The things that enrage us. The people we can’t stand.
I’m pushing middle age, and it’s a heavy bitch some days. I know I’m going to die, I’ve understood this intimately for my entire adult life and I understand this knowledge as a gift as well as a curse … I just didn’t realise getting old would happen first, you know?
I think most people probably feel this as they age, but I suspect it’s exacerbated for me by my brain’s very odd relationship with time passing (and the mind-bending experience of Covid certainly hasn’t helped). But putting aside the crinkly eyes and speckly shoulders, there are some definite perks. For example, I’ve been around long enough now to notice societal change across my lifespan. When you relate to ‘two generations ago’ as a childhood home rather than a distant country, you’ve witnessed meaningful trends come and go with your own two eyes.
Things that no longer exist ‘out there’ are still vividly alive within.
I remember the feeling of not only being untethered to the ‘digital world’ but of the days when those two words together meant nothing at all, like ‘pancake spanner’ or ‘arachnid mortgage’.2 I remember when it was considered very rude to talk about sex, religion, or politics in polite conversation.3 And I remember that once — not even all that long ago — people defined things in aspirational, hopeful, proud and positive terms more readily than they do now.
Before I was a therapist, back in the bad old days I worked in advertising and entertainment media.4 And circa 2008, I promise you that every single time I presented a creative concept or piece of writing that focused on the competitor’s flaws (rather than the unique strengths and benefits of whatever I was meant to be promoting) I was swiftly redirected:
“We want a ‘unique selling proposition’. We want to stand for something. We want to win peoples’ hearts and minds (as well as wallets). We want them to believe that what we’re selling will make their life better. We sell aspiration, and “the other guys suck, try us” isn’t selling anyone a goddamn thing.”
It didn’t matter if I was promoting a university course, a TV show, lipstick or cornflakes, the thinking behind the messaging was always the same: what does it do better than any other option available?5
But today, when I venture into the parts of the Internet that try to sell me stuff, the old rules no longer apply. Increasingly, negativity sells. Buy this therapy course, because these others are outdated! Try this Korean skincare (because how old and ugly do Western women look by comparison)?! Ew, press-on nails that fly off! Ugh, unfriendly gyms, amirite?
Had enough of whatever garbage thing you’re using at the moment yet?6
If advertising starts taking a particular angle it’s because it works, so something in this negativity has begun to appeal to the general populace more strongly over the past three decades.7
Two points here, and they’re both important:
Any change in what people respond to externally reflects a change in their internal processing (and vice versa).
Our individual brains mirror societal processes.8
It’s a subtle change, but it’s there: the tendency to lead with (and focus on) the negative.
Now, what does all this have to do with therapy? I’m getting there, I promise.
Story time.
After I got into therapy school (no small task by the way, involving an utterly mad group ‘interview’ that was basically being watched intently in a group situation for 90 minutes) I was told about the course’s personal development component.
In short, this required us to be in weekly therapy for at least three years, the shortest possible duration of study. We would need faculty sign-off on our chosen practitioner, and we were advised to choose someone based on ‘experience and reputation’ rather than cost.
This was going to be a problem.
Because at the same time, we’d been told it probably wouldn’t be possible to work part-time and still pass, and there was no way to take out a loan to cover the cost of therapy. Not even an unreliable or unsafe way. Even if I had a full personality lobotomy and could therefore consider the ‘sugar daddy’ route, I have no guile and when I’m bored or revolted my face looks like this:
After a sleepless night, I decided to explain kindly but firmly to the admissions team that I’ve already done loads of therapy and it wouldn’t be fair (or useful) to make me do even more.
They disagreed.
I’d have to find a way to fund therapy for three more years minimum or forfeit my offer of place. Rules are rules, and if you don’t like it there’s the door: go get a tattoo of a lotus and microbangs and set yourself up as a life coach (I’m paraphrasing).
Reader, I was pissed. It felt so unreasonable, so inflexible, so unfair. So pointless. I wasn’t suffering anymore … what was I even going to talk to a therapist about (and an expensive one at that)? What an absolute waste of everyone’s time (and my money).
Reader … I was so very, very stupid.
Being forced to do those three years of therapy with an excellent practitioner was the most insane, ridiculous, unlikely, dumb-luck thing that’s ever happened to me outside of letting a friend muck around on my phone and having her swipe right on my future husband.
Because only then did I begin to realise that therapy can be used to gain things instead of get rid of things.
Not only did this make me a far, far better (and safer) practitioner than I could ever have become otherwise, life got really, really good.
Now without getting into a big, multi-layered discussion about what therapy is actually for (I’m sure I’ll wade into this and shoot my mouth off at some stage, don’t worry) I would like to direct your attention to this hierarchy of subjective states. This broadly lists, and attempts to label, how one might feel existing in the world at a given time.
It’s borrowed from philosophers Friis and Görtz, and hand-written by the therapist I began seeing when at therapy school.9
Level 7 is what we might call normative functioning in society.
In other words, most people spend the majority of their time in a state of “somewhat uneasy, ‘okay’, full of small faults”.
Reaching Level 7 is also the point at which most people leave therapy, as I did the first time around.10 When you’ve lived for years oscillating between levels 1 and 4, Level 7 feels like an unfathomable paradise of light and wonder. The idea that there is something to move towards beyond this, once you’re no longer living in a state of hell and torment, is the fantastical ramblings of an excitable child: charming, but stupid.
Level 7 is the point of ‘symptom reduction’. It is reasonably neutral, but certainly not ‘good’. It is not vitality, it is not flourishing, it is not unshakeable knowing that being alive is a blessing. It is not even ‘Satisfied’ (Level 8).
If we assume (and it is an assumption, albeit a reasonable one) that we’re increasingly focused on what’s wrong (i.e. trying to move away from things) there are at least two logical outcomes:
1). What you look at draws your focus (even if you want to move past it)
It’s very hard to focus on something and transcend it, because you’re putting your symptoms at the centre of your vision instead of looking for something worth aiming for.
2). You never get to the point of doing any better than sort of okay
Or worse, you don’t even really comprehend that sort of okay isn’t as good as it gets.
Another important lesson when learning to ride a motorcycle is just how poor human eyesight really is (and how deceptive our minds are about that inconvenient fact). Try it for yourself next time you’re out on the road: look just to the right of a numberplate, then try and read the number.
We think we can see reality so clearly, but we’re blind to everything except what we’re looking directly at.
There’s more vitality, more wonder, more wellness, more aliveness possible than most of us are possible of even comprehending. Who might we become, individually and collectively, if we could gain a greater sense of hope and vision for the future? No matter what’s happening for us, no matter how bad it is or how much suffering and ugliness abounds?
There’s a whole open road out there.
A further theory doing the rounds at the moment (one that pops up reasonably regularly) is that psychotherapy as a field is bunk. While I’m obviously horribly biased, and also don’t want to give this viewpoint too much cred for all sorts of reasons (because it stops people seeking help, for starters) it feels important to at least mention it. Certainly, I think psychotherapy could benefit from all kinds of improvements in training quality, supervision, ongoing learning, oversight and research. I’ve written a little about this here:
https://paintingwithlightning.substack.com/p/uncomfortable-vs-unsafe-in-psychotherapy
School had one computer, and if you wrote a particularly excellent assignment you were awarded the right to type it up and print it out (I promise I am not making this up). That was more or less all the computer did apart from 8-bit games, if you had a question about something you either went to the library or asked your family (and got stunningly wrong information, as often as not).
Please note that I’m not arguing for a return to this, just pointing out that in my living memory this was a rule as unequivocal as ‘don’t chew with your mouth open’.
In my defence, stupid mistakes are listed in the diagnostic criteria for ADHD.
Just in case I’ve given you the impression that I look back misty-eyed on a sort of ‘golden age’ of advertising, I left because the industry’s negative contribution to society was the parked car at the corner of my eye. Yes, even back then. Advertising reflects what moves and motivates people most strongly. Nothing more, nothing less. Whether you sell shapewear by making someone imagine how sexy and confident they’ll feel wearing it or by imagining how ugly and alone they’ll end up without it, the task is still implanting the belief I need shapewear. Ideally while performing a sneaky sort of inception, so it feels like entirely their own idea to spend money squashing their pancreas up into their lungs.
I’m sure someone will be along in short order to tell me that I’m wrong, because humanity is going wild for positive change at the moment. “The entire influencer movement is about aspiration, are you living on the same planet as the rest of us?” Fair point.
But firstly, I didn’t say marketing was entirely focused on ‘pain points’, only that there has been a noticeable trend over the past 20 years from non-existent to prominent in terms of leading with the negative. Secondly … take a closer look, and you’ll see that ‘positive’ marketing often isn’t about looking up and transcending. It’s usually about looking back and selling nostalgia. If you think Stranger Things would have been half as successful as it was without the 80s browncore and arcade games and references to Ghostbusters/Boppers/The Neverending Story, you probably also think the stripper genuinely cares about your family drama.
It’s well accepted that humans do have quite a strong inbuilt tendency to focus on the downsides, this has helped keep us alive over millennia. But that doesn’t describe why it seems to be getting even more strongly weighted over time.
For a detailed, thoughtful and well-researched deep dive into this phenomenon, I highly recommend checking out Iain McGilchrist’s The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World.
I suspect there’s an inverse relationship between handwriting legibility and therapist quality. Something to keep in mind if you’re looking for a skilled practitioner.
It’s also the point where your insurance tends to stop funding it, which is a salient point I am sure I will touch on in that post about ‘what is psychotherapy actually for’ when I get around to writing it.
I agree, including about "all of the above" and your points here being responsible. I think for many of us who go to therapy, we assume that we show up feeling depressed/anxious/despairing/confused/self-critical and the therapist says some things and we think about things differently, no longer feeling those things any more (even though they are part of the human condition) and we stop going to therapy. It's partly that we don't think we can do more, but it's also about not knowing *how* to do more in therapy. If the therapist primarily reacts to what we bring, and we don't know what we can/should bring, how can it progress?
I have felt much less depressed/anxious/despairing/confused/self-critical for a while now, but am still going to therapy once a month or so for a "top-up." Lately, I feel I'm just venting about things rather than going anywhere and maybe it's not the best use of my time/money/energy any more. But therapy for me has often felt like not going anywhere (maybe I've been too forgiving of my therapists).
I do still have worries, but they are increasingly about The State of the World and I'm scared to voice them to a therapist who I'm fairly sure (from casual remarks and from the demographics of the profession) doesn't share them and has precisely politically-opposite fears. Likewise, in terms of moving forward to the "joyous, saintly" side of life, I think that what speaks to me about this as a religious person might not be what speaks to my therapist (ethnically Jewish, but not religious). I know therapists are supposed to be accepting and put their own biases aside, but the atmosphere around both politics and religion (particularly Judaism) feels very negatively-charged at the moment and scary to bring into an environment that is supposed to be safe, but isn't always.
So, I am not sure how to move forward (complicated by financial matters; my current therapist charges me a reduced rate for financial reasons, but I'm aware that most therapists would consider me too rich for that, even though I'm probably on an awkward financial borderline).
Subscribed. Therapy student beginning three years of therapy, with history of Advertising.
And talking about what our eyes see (and brain does with the information). I love this little video, from a fantastic, well-researched, YouTube science channel. https://youtu.be/wo_e0EvEZn8?si=V-mj9WKIelJmHFqb