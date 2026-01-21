Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
2d

I agree, including about "all of the above" and your points here being responsible. I think for many of us who go to therapy, we assume that we show up feeling depressed/anxious/despairing/confused/self-critical and the therapist says some things and we think about things differently, no longer feeling those things any more (even though they are part of the human condition) and we stop going to therapy. It's partly that we don't think we can do more, but it's also about not knowing *how* to do more in therapy. If the therapist primarily reacts to what we bring, and we don't know what we can/should bring, how can it progress?

I have felt much less depressed/anxious/despairing/confused/self-critical for a while now, but am still going to therapy once a month or so for a "top-up." Lately, I feel I'm just venting about things rather than going anywhere and maybe it's not the best use of my time/money/energy any more. But therapy for me has often felt like not going anywhere (maybe I've been too forgiving of my therapists).

I do still have worries, but they are increasingly about The State of the World and I'm scared to voice them to a therapist who I'm fairly sure (from casual remarks and from the demographics of the profession) doesn't share them and has precisely politically-opposite fears. Likewise, in terms of moving forward to the "joyous, saintly" side of life, I think that what speaks to me about this as a religious person might not be what speaks to my therapist (ethnically Jewish, but not religious). I know therapists are supposed to be accepting and put their own biases aside, but the atmosphere around both politics and religion (particularly Judaism) feels very negatively-charged at the moment and scary to bring into an environment that is supposed to be safe, but isn't always.

So, I am not sure how to move forward (complicated by financial matters; my current therapist charges me a reduced rate for financial reasons, but I'm aware that most therapists would consider me too rich for that, even though I'm probably on an awkward financial borderline).

Reply
Share
2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Charlie Crane's avatar
Charlie Crane
13h

Subscribed. Therapy student beginning three years of therapy, with history of Advertising.

And talking about what our eyes see (and brain does with the information). I love this little video, from a fantastic, well-researched, YouTube science channel. https://youtu.be/wo_e0EvEZn8?si=V-mj9WKIelJmHFqb

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture