“Very often audacity, not talent, makes one person an artist and another a shadow artist – hiding in the shadows, afraid to step out and expose the dream to the light, fearful that it will disintegrate to the touch.” - Julia Cameron

“So, what makes you think you’re good enough to give advice on creative work?”

Wrong question.

“How many books have you published? What awards have you won?”

Not the point.

“You’re not even writing this under your own name, unless your mother was a trailer park hippie.”

I mean, it was more of a house bus.

I write anonymously for three reasons, firstly because it’s freeing as hell. Secondly, because I’m a practicing therapist and nobody needs to be reading their therapist’s innermost thoughts on whether it’s OK to eat floor pie or how much they miss smoking in the bath.

And third … because the moment I out myself, post my creative credentials, or share my non-Substack work, the conversation becomes not about the quality of the insights I offer, but about whether I am good enough to be worth listening to. Or the right kind of person who is allowed to have ideas worth sharing. This is the Internet, for shit’s sake, inevitably someone will get snotty about my work, and call me derivative, or cringe, or (my personal favourite critique) “a stupid person’s smart person.” Substack might be the nicest social media street around, but the whole town’s crawling with stabby types, and sooner or later you’re bound to get splashed.

Whether or not I’m “good”, or professionally successful, or even a real human vs a particularly unhinged AI therapybot really isn’t the point. I’m not writing a guide on how to make it big, or get published, or gain followers. Which is fortunate, because that space is getting more saturated than a whale’s vagina.

I’m writing to help creative people with ADHD make things. That’s it.

However, if the proliferation of “My Top 3 Tips To Win the Substack Algorithm” posts and “I’m not getting any traction yet, help!” notes are any indication, plenty of people do care about making it big and getting seen. Or, at the very least, they worry that nobody will read what they’re writing, or it’ll be judged and found wanting.

Now the usual advice here is to try not to worry about it, just write for yourself, lean into what you find interesting, find your voice, and your people will find you. That’s the most solid bit of guidance around, and I’m not going to write anything more about it because … see earlier point about whale anatomy.

But in any case. Let’s assume you want to make good art, and you want people to see it. OK. Well, you’re in luck. What I am going to share with you, my fellow neurodegenerates, is an ADHD tendency that is genuinely a valuable and rare skill. Lean into it, and you’ll find it’s absolute rocket fuel if you want to shoot for the moon and actually have a chance of sticking the landing.