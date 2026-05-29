Lately I’ve found myself hyperfocused captivated by things that simultaneously resist and demand definition. Maybe it’s my schizoid tendencies inherent disposition, or defensive functioning what I choose do with uncertainty or anxious energy.

One of those things is therapy culture.

“You know it when you see it.”

One could argue (certainly I would) that the entire field of psychotherapy exists within this tension. Diagnosis is the work of measuring and labelling that which cannot be neatly categorised. It can be seen simultaneously as both vital (if you want to know where to begin with treatment) and vaguely offensive (if you see other humans as complex enigmas instead of two-dimensional tickboxes).

Ironic then, that the term ‘therapy culture’ has the same fuzzy-edged feel to it.

The AI search summary I don’t particularly want but can’t disable tells me ‘therapy culture’ is:

“The widespread integration of therapeutic language, concepts, and emotional management into everyday life, social media, and popular culture. It redefines personal struggles as psychological issues, often promoting a “therapeutic turn” that emphasizes vulnerability, emotional damage, and victimhood over personal resilience and growth.”

Therapy culture IS all of that, of course, but such a definition misses the essence of the thing for me. It’s a bit like how one might describe Borderline Personality Disorder as ‘unstable self-image, intense emotions, impulsivity and fear of abandonment’ … it’s technically correct, and the mouth breathers who nitpick my insurance reports will accept it, but it means nothing compared to being on the receiving end (or living within) the hell of a psyche tormented by “I hate you, please don’t leave me.”

When I use the words ‘therapy culture’, I know what I mean. It’s very likely (but by no means certain) that you know what I mean, too. It’s frustratingly hard to describe what it is, but it has a very distinctive flavour that’s immediately recognisable when it hits. Like menthol, or vomit.

But the thing is, I’m now writing a book on therapy culture. Which means I’m going to have to at least attempt a working definition. I had a go in a previous post on “therapyslop”, and it’s not a bad start.

But more recently I’ve come to think that the essence of ‘therapy culture’ goes much deeper than clinical jargon in everyday conversation and therapy (mis)translated into mass media. Those are just the mushrooms you see peppered around tree roots, not the invisible mycelium mat woven through the forest floor.

If you’ll permit me a particularly vivid and gross metaphor, therapy culture is what you get when you put a live bluefin tuna through an industrial woodchipper. Is it still technically the same material afterwards? Yes. Is it more easily consumed? Yes. Can it still perform the same functions as it did before? Absolutely not. You have fundamentally changed the nature of the thing, and very probably made the world a worse place in the process.

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I’m going to start by describing what psychotherapy IS, at least in the way I have experienced it and the way I try to practice, which will (hopefully) make it clear why psychotherapy and therapy culture are related only as closely as live Atlantic tunny and warm fish-adjacent slurry.

Psychotherapy is, first and foremost, about trust. I do not think it is a coincidence that therapy culture’s ascendance correlates with the frightening loss of social trust we’re all currently living through. It is about trust and it is about relating: the possibility of transformative change through the mediating influence of another.

Freud called it a cure through love, a quote frequently viewed with suspicion and horror given all the practitioners after him who took the word ‘love’ altogether too literally. But he was right. A full discussion of therapeutic love would take years, and frankly my thinking hasn’t yet fermented into the complexity required to do it … but I think of it much like Badiou’s version of love, the commitment to the event. The willingness to be open to an other, and to be changed by them — the ultimate trust and terror of what it is to be alive.

Yes, there are structural capitalist elements around psychotherapy that make it a relationship unlike any other, but they also serve as safeguards and form a framework of what we are here to do together. It is a place you go to understand yourself through the lens of relating with another person, one committed to supporting you in this frequently painful and undoing endeavour. It is a place you learn to use that understanding in the service of living better. Acceptance of what cannot be changed, and commitment to shifting what can be.

In other words: all of the theory, all of the concepts and techniques, all the boundaries and attachment styles and distress tolerance and self-soothing skills and mindfulness and family constellation work are the stuff spinning through the guts of the tuna. Important, consequential, but not the thing.

The therapist I saw after my brother died by suicide was formidably smart, the kind of warm, expansive intelligence that’s almost contagious. You can just about feel your own IQ points slowly trending up simply by being around it. He had lots of cerebral interpretations for me that would have made great Reels or Notes, he taught me plenty of helpful skills and he called me on my shit. But the most transformative moment in our work together was about ten seconds long and frankly impossible to explain (but I’ll try).