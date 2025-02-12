I looked at the floor, covered in smashed pie, and the tears that had been threatening to spill all day finally came, hot and rageful. I pressed my forehead to the cool floorboards, smelling cinnamon and wood varnish, and howled like a gutshot animal. The particulars of the day escape me now, blurry smears in the overall picture of this time in my life.

I do remember I was sleeping on an air mattress, my blanket a sleeping bag that reeked of mushrooms, my pillow a T-shirt stuffed with scrunched-up clothes. The first page of a new chapter that would become one of my favourites with time, it started ugly. A week prior I’d had a beautiful house, familiar possessions, a partner I loved, and tentative recovery from years of wasteful, violent self-destructiveness. Now, in addition to one leaky air mattress and three changes of clothes, I had only a job I was struggling to hang onto and a dangerous, manipulative stranger stalking the edges of my psyche, probing for weak spots. I would go back to him twice more yet, spitting my last dribble of self-respect into the dirt and stepping in it along the way.

I was so, so tired, lying on the floor surrounded by burnt pastry and stray cat hairs. I’d been fighting all day, holding on, proofreading pitches and writing radio scripts with a brain like porridge and eyes like sandpaper. My therapist had taught me about keeping my anger and sadness “clean” and staying in healthy shame. I had to resist spiralling into self-hatred and toxic shame as a matter of life and death (which it was). But dragging my mind back from the brink was so, so effortful. As I lay down on my sad little bed each night, breathing fungi spores and leaking tears, it was hard not to hate myself for ending up here.

I suspect many ADHDers (hell, many humans) will understand what I mean when I say I was struggling to hold myself together. I was a hair-trigger from flying apart, the pieces of my brokenness threatening to tear holes in anything or anyone unfortunate enough to get close. But on my way home from work, just as I felt I couldn’t hold on another second, I had a thought. A wonderful thought. I feel like apple pie.

Had one of my new housemates walked in the door, they would have seen a girl bawling over a dropped pie (and probably politely but firmly told me I would need to find a new place to live). But I wasn’t losing my shit over the pie, not really. If I was craving apple and butter and sugar enough to beat my fists on the wall and call myself a dumb fucking bitch, I could have driven back to the store (hell, I probably wasn’t above getting out a spoon and eating the top of it right off the floor). I was inconsolable about what felt like my absolute powerlessness, that even this tiny slice of joy had slid off the oven tray and splattered into the mess of my life.

I’ve thought about the smashed pie a lot, not only because it’s a definite low point in my life (and, in hindsight, really funny) but because it’s a scene I’ve seen play out over and over. Not only in my life, but in the lives of neurodiverse people I’ve met both in and out of my consulting room. Often, the meltdown comes not when you’d expect (the end of the relationship, the car accident, the bankruptcy, the loss). It comes after the last gasp, after one final push to grasp a single tiny thread of agency in a sea of pain and powerless.