Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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naomi moon 🌙's avatar
naomi moon 🌙
2d

“I could write a decently long and probably much more viral essay on modern narcissism, virtue signalling and identity obsession”

Yes, please!

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Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
2dEdited

"We need to talk" is also the most dreaded phrase a guy will ever hear from his wife or GF. In my experience, it actually meant "you need to listen to my airing of my grievances and indictments of you", and none of this was really a "talk", as in some sort of open-minded discussion. A summary judgment, a finding of guilt. It was never going to end well.

Until one day it did, forever. Glad that's done with!

I find your "black hole" topic interesting. I can't imagine something that cannot be examined or discussed, so I'm wondering what makes it impossible. I have never lost a close friend or relative to suicide, but I've always been intellectually interested in the idea of suicide, because personally I find it unimaginable. Probably because I have not suffered as people who contemplate or commit suicide do.

"Genderslop": I had to look that up. I found this, which is pretty thoughtful:

https://virginiaweaver.substack.com/p/what-gender-slop-is-and-a-few-ideas

And you have left us all hanging, as in a "cliffhanger", wondering why you dropped that in at the end.

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