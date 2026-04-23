Just like “I’m not racist, but…” nothing good ever comes after “we need to talk about”.

Language evolves over time. Some bits atrophy and drop off, others blend together like fire-melted flesh. New things grow. Meanings change. As far as I can tell, “we need to talk about” is in a stage of metamorphosis: it used to signal something different — more earnest, perhaps. Now, it’s changing.

“We need to talk about” doesn’t really mean:

“I would like to have a serious, likely disturbing, almost definitely controversial conversation about a topic that feels both vital and untouched on the kind of level that would lead to sustained understanding, painfully gradual processing, and perhaps a positive shift in our collective consciousness.”

“We need to talk about” can be roughly translated as WITNESS ME.

It’s the kind of signalling that nearly always occurs without substance.

It’s what people say when they want to demonstrate that they care about a topic du jour without actually having to do anything (the headline equivalent of a profile picture filter).

It’s what people say when they want to piggyback off a viral topic or signal controversy (in other words, to get attention).

It’s also what people say when they want to raise awareness of an issue that concerns them personally. Which can come off as narcissistic, but then all people in deep pain are inevitably at least somewhat introspective and self-focused. More often, it’s at least partly about being seen as worthy of empathy, or at least some small measure of kind curiosity (even the parasocial kind). Not for nothing do trauma survivors overshare: to have your pain acknowledged is to have your humanity acknowledged.

What do all three motivations have in common? The focal point is usually the writer, not the conversation they claim is essential to have.

What inevitably follows ‘We Need To Talk About This Thing’ is a lot of enthusiastic agreement about how much We Need To Talk About This Thing.

And … that’s it. That’s the extent of the conversation.

Dark Matters

The linguistic metamorphosis of We Need To Talk About is almost complete, the thing in the cocoon clearly visible. I could write a decently long and probably much more viral essay on modern narcissism, virtue signalling and identity obsession, and leave it there. But I think there’s something hidden inside the more obvious pathology, like those wasp larvae that consume caterpillars from the inside. And it’s this thing that really stops anything transformative happening, which keeps the “conversation” collapsing in on itself and turning into goo (or slop, if you like) over and over.

I’m coming at this through the eyes of a trauma therapist, which inevitably colours almost everything about how I experience the world. But here’s what I reckon: “We Need To Talk About” isn’t just an appeal to the algorithm (or people you don’t like but want to impress). It’s also a tell that signifies black hole material.

As I’ve written about before, I believe the dynamics present in societal currents broadly reflect patterns that can be observed in individual minds (as per Iain McGilchrist’s work on hemisphere dominance). Society is structured like a brain, and a brain is structured like a society, in a complex mutual feedback loop.

For example, we argue passionately (and pointlessly) about what ‘counts’ as trauma in much the same way as a traumatised brain goes back-and-forth on the seriousness of what what it has lived through.

Psychic Black Holes

The ‘black hole of the mind’ isn’t an original analogy of mine, much as I’d love to claim it. It’s a reasonably well-known concept in psychotherapeutic work with trauma, and useful for understanding the dynamics at play around memories, topics and concepts where an individual cannot think their thoughts.

It’s too overwhelming. It’s too hard. It’s too much.

Black holes aren’t readily visible, and anything that gets too close to one will get sucked in and crushed. In psychotherapeutic praxis, this means dissociation or even complete collapse. You can see the event horizon around the black hole (i.e. you can recognise that this thing exists and is important) but you cannot navigate it. There is no light, no sound, no order and no escape beyond the event horizon. It’s a similar concept to what the Lacanians call the Real, that which cannot be symbolised.

All individual minds (yes, even yours) contain black holes. Pockets of what we might broadly call madness that are very, very difficult to think into let alone integrate. Work with anyone for long enough in psychotherapy and you’ll find one.

I also believe that certain topics in our collective discourse form cognitive black holes, where the event horizon around them — the only thing that can be easily seen or readily known — is that these matters exist and are important. But our foundational structures, vested interests, collective traumas, fear, reactivity, rage and general overwhelm get in the way of being able to think beyond this.

It’s a dynamic I first noticed but couldn’t pin down when I was newly bereaved by suicide. In theory, I existed in a world that was deeply concerned about self-inflicted death. There were concerned thinkpieces everywhere about increasing suicide rates, there were anguished eulogies following celebrity suicides. There were intense bursts of “We Need To Talk About Suicide”.

But that was the extent of the conversation. The signalling of concern was the birth and death of the discourse: the beginning and the end, the eternal alpha and omega. If you’re not sure what I mean, cast your mind back to the release of the TV series 13 Reasons Why, and the spawning of a thousand thousand articles about how the series was going to spark ‘a conversation about suicide’. I did not hear one single constructive conversation about suicide, and at this time I was writing a paper on suicide discourse so believe me, I checked.

To zoom back in from the macro of society to the micro of the individual, this same dynamic happened whenever I tried to actually talk about my experiences with suicide. Even the lightest touch, like describing my research project, had people visibly recoiling like I was riddled with leprosy. And yet more than once I observed those very same people talking publicly about the tragedy of suicide, or fundraising for helplines, or openly imploring anyone struggling with their mental health to open up to them. The intent was there, the recognition of something important was there. The ability to engage constructively with it beyond that acknowledgement was not.

Black holes are disturbing, eerie and destructive. Beyond human comprehension. When I experimented with writing into the experience of suicide bereavement for a sustained period of time as part of my research, what emerged disturbed me so much I burned all my notes afterwards. It felt like I’d made the psychic equivalent of the tape from The Ring. No wonder nobody wanted to know about it.

This all leads me to a depressing but inevitable conclusion: perhaps there will always be sclerotic polyps in our collective soul. Issues that will forever be not only unresolvable but impossible to examine seriously beyond a cursory We Need To Talk About It.

But perhaps two things can paradoxically both be true: Black hole discourse is as close to impossible as it gets AND attempting to do it is completely necessary. That’s the essence of trauma work after all.

The task is simply to keep approaching the thing, no matter how stuck it feels or how inevitable the collapse. To stay in it and keep going. To keep trying to think even when thinking becomes increasingly difficult, when the pull of the black hole makes everything shapeless and increasingly distorted under pressure. To not disengage in disgust, or numb out, or run away, or otherwise collapse into something inchoate.

I think (albeit with a single-celled protozoa’s understanding of reincarnation) that this is how one transcends to a previously-unreachable plane of consciousness. Struggling and striving and reaching for the most tiny, tiny spark that may shift the next cycle a fraction of a degree, even if we will not see it in this lifetime.

To keep talking. To stay in the fight. To pick up the other end of the rope, over and over.

I think I’ve just inadvertently come out in favour of genderslop … what better evidence that impossible things happen every day.

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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.