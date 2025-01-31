Painting With Lightning

A Horseman in Shangri-La
May 21

Hey Skye 👋 this is incredible. And quite unbelievable that I seem to be one of the few people seeing and commenting on this?! All of this, yes yes yes. I'm a new writer here, former addict, also a blues guitarist and songwriter in baby shoes.

Perhaps I'm bit paranoid but now I'm even more convinced these founders and/of the support algorithm of substack just doesn't like to be reminded about addictions aka poisons so they've shadow banned all of us, but sorry maybe I'm being presumptuous or at worse, apocalyptic.

Don't give up 🤗🤗🤗

Love never fails 🌾.

PS I followed and supported your work so it would be great if you could also support this new writer and perhaps restack some of my authentic writing, if it resonates…

And maybe link up...

(my substack is free)

1 reply by Skye Sclera
