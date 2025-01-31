“Discipline is having better addictions”

- Mark Manson

Sorry to get you all excited, but no. This isn’t a post about how to source weapons-grade psilocybin.

I’m trying to get your attention, clickbait-whore style, for two reasons. One, because I’m not above being underhanded, and two, because this is particularly important and plenty of people won’t want to hear it. Tough. Eat it:

Getting fucked up does not make you more creative.

Your poison of choice does not fuel your ideas, and it does not make you more interesting. Why do you think you’re a special case, when every conversation with someone visibly chewing their face off always and forever fits into one of two categories: “I am irresistibly cool and sexy, check me out! How does one human meatbag hold this much rizz without spontaneously combusting?” and/or “OMG let’s all have a bath together!”

Feeling amazing does not equal being amazing.

But but but. Some of the best music in the world was fuelled by drugs! Exhibit A, the entire Pink Floyd back catalogue! Stephen King was too coked-out to even remember writing some of his books! Look, I can’t write without a big tumbler of whiskey. It just flows easier when I have an open bottle next to me. You don’t understand. It’s just the way it is for me.

I do understand. Believe me, I do. I have the same voice in my head, and I’ve told myself the same lies. I could write a book on all the ways my brain tries to convince me that my unaltered, au naturale, stone-cold sober brain is uptight or boring or otherwise not-good-enough. But I’m not going to, because it’s just the same line a thousand different ways: you are not OK as you are.

Infernal internal chatter

Like all pervasive lies, the idea that pickling your neurons is the best way to tickle up genius has a kernel of truth at the core. Alcohol and drugs allow you to silence that voice. The inner censor, the chattering monkey, the grating motherfucker that judges everything you do. That’s what allows you to have a flow of unhampered ideas when you’re hammered: you’ve temporarily obliviated your inner censor.

It's also why you’ve been left cringing “OH GOD WHY” after every dumb thing you’ve ever done while under the influence. We are already bad at the stop-and-think thing, and absolutely nothing good comes after the words “hold my beer”. Trust me, I’ve run all the experiments.

The ADHD inner censor (what you might call our conscience, or superego) tends to be poorly calibrated and (in all honesty) pretty immature. Try to paint, and it will throw out savage criticism that’s completely unhelpful (i.e. “That’s so shit” instead of “Hmm, that colour’s not quite right yet”). Try to turn down an invite to “kick on” when you’ve got work tomorrow, and you’ll get crickets. Often, our inner censors have loads to say when they should be quietly supportive, but they stay silent (or worse, egg us on) when we’re about to do something with a good chance of getting us electrocuted or excommunicated.

I’m not saying mind-altering substances have no benefits for anybody, and I’m not saying you should or shouldn’t use them full-stop.* For one thing, it’d make me a hypocrite (I often have a glass of red wine while I write as a sort of Pavlovian prompt, while recognising that more than one will make me feel like a better writer while making me demonstrably worse). For another, I’m not a pastor or a legislator, and I’m not your Mum. I’m just saying … you don’t trust your brain to drive your car when you’re drunk (I hope). Why would you trust an altered mind with something as precious and important and nuanced as your creative output?

Art, addiction, and avoidance

Jeff and Julie Crabtree, who have extensively studied successful creatives, accept that there appears to be a link between mind-altering substances, creativity, and the quest to push against and overcome internal boundaries in service of art.

Julia Cameron, possibly the GOAT when it comes to mentoring creatives and writing about living creatively, writes poignantly but honestly about her own struggles with addiction. Initially, she describes feeling bleakly terrified that abstinence would mean artistic death, a price she was reluctant to pay (“I told myself that if sobriety meant no creativity I did not want to be sober”). In time, she describes coming to recognise what she gained from alcohol was no true creativity but mere “spurts from a severed artery rather than flowing lifeblood.” She identifies substance use as self-sabotage, a “block”, something we reach for when we experience the existential awfulness of our own inner emptiness. Whatever we tell ourselves, and whatever benefits we experience, she believes that when we reach for pint or puff or pill we’re always doing it out of fear.

Gabor Mate, physician and prolific writer, has a slightly different but not mutually exclusive take. He posits that all addiction is an attempt to escape pain, and that while addiction can (falsely) help us feel more and more connected to the world, this comes at the cost of increasing self-disconnection.

I agree with them both. What else is at the root of “you are not enough as you are” if not fear and pain? Growing up with a sensitive ADHD brain, which functions outside the bell curve of normal, you’re bound to have plenty of both.

Pain. The small-t traumas of growing up different. A lifetime of being on the wrong wavelength, out of sync with humanity, feeling stupid and ashamed.

Fear. The dread of future experiences, of having the past reconfirmed, of new ways of feeling misunderstood and rejected and alone.

Transcendent experiences

In my early career, I spent the better part of three years working in a therapeutic community for drug and alcohol addiction. Yes, I am aware that disclosing this opens me up to criticism that I am biased, having mostly dealt with the spiky end of the world of substance use. Fair cop. However, doing this work really brought home for me the truth that a person’s drug of choice always, always, always gives them something necessary for life. Maybe it’s an anaesthetic, keeping the horror of trauma at bay. Maybe it’s a substitute for basic human connection and bonding. Maybe it’s a massive adrenaline rush killing off internal deadness in an effort to care about staying alive.

For artists that use, and feel that it benefits their creative process, perhaps at least part of what you hope to gain is a transcendent experience, albeit a synthetic one. The moments that drive us to create most powerfully are often ones where we manage to almost touch the Real, that which defies capture by its very nature but speaks to something at the beating core of existence and meaning. I can’t remember who it was that said all art is, at its heart, an attempt to capture the Real (maybe Lacan)? I reckon they were onto something, even if I only understand about 10% of Lacan on a good day.

Transcendent experiences are mind-altering, life-altering, soul-altering. I’m aware I sound very woo-woo, but if you know - you know. If you’re reading this, and you’re not just scrolling to the end so you can tell me that drugs are awesome akshually and I am a pearl-clutching puckered-butt saddo, you too just know. You’re a creative person with ADHD, skinlessly sensitive and painfully alive, of course you’ve had experiences that have moved you indescribably.

Sources and outlets

So, how does one get the good mind-altering stuff? How do we seek out transcendence in the wild?

In short (and I’ll be writing a full post about this in time), the answer is to go where you feel most alive.

Whether it’s a place, a relationship, a memory, a sensation. Swimming in the sea, walking in the woods, watching the sunrise, drinking coffee on a balcony, counting the stars, listening to the music you loved in high school, running as fast as you can, lying in long grass.

Go where you feel most alive, and avoid all shortcuts.

Writing for a Cause

All subscription funds raised by Painting with Lightning go towards funding independent research in psychotherapeutic treatment development. My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

If you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll grant you access.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.

* Much smarter people than me generally say it’s better to be safe than sorry, given the ADHD brain’s vulnerability to addiction