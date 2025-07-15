Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

This one’s sat in my drafts long enough to grow mushrooms, if not lichen.

I figured as much as I want to finish it, the Internet needs another ‘How to Choose a Therapist’ guide as much as it needs another take on dating apps or whether the latest season of The Bear is shit (for the record, if you’ve experienced the suicide of a sibling or seen that kind of loss up close, it’s a masterclass. If you get it in that way, you’ll also understand that the majority of people don’t, they just get all weird and huffy with you and start looking at their watch … so in a way, the social commentary proves the accuracy of the subject matter).

Then I read about the Santa Clara University scandal … and it got me thinking about how choosing a therapist increasingly isn’t just about getting ‘someone good'. It’s about finding ‘someone safe’.”

So. Without further ado (and with the usual meander through anecdoteland), here’s how to maximise your chances of picking a winner in Therapist Roulette. At the very least, perhaps you can avoid ending up a cautionary iatrogenic tale. Lord knows there’s enough of them here on Substack.

Not Funny Anymore

In my therapy training programme, we began seeing clients in our second year. First year was essentially an extended exercise in trying to weed out sociopaths while keeping us busy learning about modalities and diagnosis.

In addition to the course grade requirements, you needed staff approval to progress through to Masters level study. This meant that the entire teaching faculty needed to agree that you were safe and stable (or at least, not a lawsuit waiting to happen when the university unleashed you on the public). Once you passed, you got the code to the campus clinic and under heavy supervision (I’m talking being recorded on security camera at all times) you began working as a student psychotherapist.

This is exactly as terrifying as you’d imagine.

Unless you’ve got previous experience dealing with suffering people (a former life in nursing perhaps, or pastoral care) it’s a very intense experience. To be honest, it’s like this forever if you’re taking it as seriously as you ought to, but it’s particularly tough for the first few months.

As all people learning a new skill inevitably do, us novices made mistakes. Nothing truly horrific, fortunately. We were well-prepared, and under constant watch. But we wanted so badly to do well for our clients that most of us tended to get in our own way a lot. We’d try to offer interpretations and add value when we would have done better to be still and quiet. We missed important cues because we were trying to think of something wise and profound to say. We tried out phrases famous therapists favoured, only to find they felt wrong and awkward in our inexperienced, twitchy mouths.

It was an absolutely bruising business — as it absolutely should be. Sitting with another human in their dark night of the soul is life or death shit. You take the hits to your ego. You open yourself up to learning from your clients and being changed by the experience, or you get the fuck out of the pit.

One way that we learned to do better involved a particular flavour of gallows humour. We were a small cohort of around 10, and one lazy afternoon we were almost all present in the clinic common room. I can’t remember why we were doing it, what had piqued our morbid curiosity, but we were gathered around a computer screen reading a list of all the practitioners who’d been struck off in the past five years and what they’d done to earn such a fall from grace.

There were maybe thirty or so. About five involved the buying or selling of narcotics, which is sad but not unexpected (a lot of addiction therapists have “lived experience”, but not quite enough of it to understand that qualifying as a psychotherapist is no guarantee against relapse).

The other 25 or so? Having sex with clients.

There was complete silence in the room as we slowly absorbed that information. This was the most basic, basic thing. Therapy Commandment Number One. Don’t have sex with clients. In the same category as “don’t shit in the doorway.”

For the next two years, this knowledge became a beacon of reason every time someone flopped down into a common room beanbag, struggling not to collapse into shame over some minor but mortifying fuckup (like saying “that sounds really hard” during a conversation about Viagra. True story).

“Oof”, one of us would reply kindly. “But you managed not to sleep with them, right?”

The absurdity (and horror) of realising that many, many practicing psychotherapists had broken the most fundamental rule of non-exploitation, as off-colour as the joke was, helped us hold our failures with the tricky but essential combination of seriousness and lightness.

It allowed us to think about what had happened and learn from it, instead of burning up under the magnifying glass glare of intense cringe.

Already, we were well-trained.

Talent vs Training

While I’m humbled by the kind comments I have received here on Substack about my resilience or thoughtfulness as a practitioner or whatever, I really want to stress that I am not in any way a particularly special therapist. I try my best to serve, but I have no inherent talent (and if I did it wouldn’t be particularly relevant, because all talent does is allow you to be a less awkward beginner).

What I am is well-trained. Well-trained, expertly supervised, and mercifully plugged into a highly experienced network of other professionals with complementary skillsets.

And having received excellent training, perhaps I’m in a good position to help others recognise how to seek it themselves in a practitioner. Or at the very least, avoid being propositioned.

1. Seek specialisation

This one’s pretty straightforward, so I won’t spend a heap of time on it: if you’re not sure where to start, start with yourself. What are you struggling with? What do you want to be able to do that you can’t currently do? If you need tips and tweaks for productivity or cleaning up your thinking, you probably need a short-term behavioural therapist rather than a long-term deep dive with an analyst.

If you’ve experienced trauma, for the love of all that is holy find someone with a specialisation in PTSD (note that “trauma informed” is a term so overused and TherapyTokified as to be almost meaningless in someone’s bio).

If you are neurodiverse, it’s incredibly important to find someone who gets this because standard approaches may not work for you.

Grief, loss, depression, anxiety, addiction, eating, anger, relationship struggles … whatever your pain is tangled around, find someone who can cut it where it counts.

2. Check the vibes

The most comprehensive information about what makes for “successful therapy” comes from what’s known as common factors research.

Essentially, the way a given therapist works is far less important than whether or not you have good rapport together. They need to believe in what they’re doing and how they work, you have to believe in them, and you need to work well together.

This is far too important to gloss over or compromise on.

If you’re restricted by who your insurance will cover, or where you live, or who has availability, try anything and everything you can to find the best match you can. If therapy goes badly (and sometimes it does purely because you aren’t a good fit), that can be worse than not beginning in the first place (and make it harder to try again in future).

Note that I’m talking very specifically about feeling like you can’t talk to this person, or they really don’t get you. This is different from feeling discomfort in therapy. Therapy is not a comfortable experience, but it must feel safe.

3. Level of training

One challenge with the catch-all term “therapist” is that it can mean just about anything depending on who’s saying it and where they’re from. Some countries and states genuinely have no legal requirements for someone to advertise themselves as a psychotherapist.

Think about that for a second.

Anyone can rent themselves an office, put a sign on the door, buy a pair of Birkenstocks (why my profession tends towards such abominable fashion sense genuinely fucking perplexes me) and begin collecting $200 an hour plus taxes to sit alone in a room with vulnerable people.

For the love of whatever God you believe or don’t believe in, find out what the laws are in your country or state about who can claim the title “psychotherapist” (and note very carefully that sometimes there’s a loophole where it’s illegal to call yourself a “psychotherapist” without a qualification, but not to say you “practice psychotherapy”).

Personally, I’d tend towards seeing someone with at least Masters level training (2-3 years) while keeping in mind that (1) some psychotherapy modalities (like the Jungians) have their own educational pathway which tends to be even harder and more expensive than university study, and also that…

4. A degree is no guarantee

As unpalatable as it is, to make this point properly I must return to the Santa Clara University story I referred to at the beginning. If you’re not familiar with the unfolding scandal, this particular therapy programme required a kind of engagement from its students one could charitably call unorthodox.

University administration appears to be in full fuck-you defence mode, responding to criticism by doubling down and essentially pointing out that therapists need to not be massive prudes if they’re going to be offering sex and relationship guidance.

Look, perhaps I’m an old-fashioned girl (I’m really not). But I tend to think requiring students to submit stuff that probably counts as child sex material for their assignments is like, kind of fucked up, guys.

The haughty assertion that if you’re not keen to watch BDSM or group masturbation in class you must be some kind of repressed pearl-clutching nutbar who showers in a wetsuit is a particularly bold play. I think there’s a reasonable argument to be made that if you don’t run for the nearest exist screaming “shit’s fucked, fam” you’re probably not boundaried enough to practice safely.

Horrifically, I can absolutely see how people get sucked into participating in this kind of brain-scrambling wrongness, having gone through psychotherapy training myself.

You’re trying to prove you are something, and can do something, that goes to the heart of what it is to relate. Training as a psychotherapist is a very undoing experience, and I believe at certain stages of the process one tends to be profoundly suggestible and vulnerable. It’s easy to introduce confusion that your appropriate caution and thoughtful boundaries might just be repression. You clearly haven’t done enough work on yourself. You’re not enlightened enough, accepting enough. You’re conditional. You’re judgey. You’re dangerous.

Which leads me into my final thoughts:

5. Revealing questions

If you’re in the process of choosing a therapist, and you want to get more info about whether they’re likely to be safe and well-trained, here’s the kind of questions I’d encourage you to seek.

Are they registered with a professional body? This means there is an official code of ethics they must comply with, and therefore recourse if you are exposed to malpractice. Do they hint that you might be paranoid for seeking this information, or otherwise pathologise your curiosity? There’s a time and a place for kindly, gently digging into issues of trust, trauma, and past betrayal. The period of initial rapport-building ain’t it. Did their training require them to have therapy as a course requirement? This one’s extra important. We were told in our first few weeks of training in no uncertain terms that if you want to do this work you are not psychologically healthy or normal. Life has not been kind to you if you want to spend all day with people in poor mental health. But even worse than that, we were told you have a shadow reason for wanting to do this beyond “I want to help people”, and if you don’t know what it is then you will use your power uncleanly without even realising you’re doing it. Maybe you’ve never felt powerful. Maybe you’ve never felt listened to. Maybe you want to prove something. Maybe you want to atone for something. Whatever it is, it will warp what you do and you will drag innocent people past the event horizon of your own personal black hole. Physician, heal thyself (and no, going for six weeks doesn’t count. We were required to go weekly for at least three years, and seriously urged to keep going for at least two years post-graduation alongside professional supervision). Do they have limits to what kind of pathology they will or won’t work with? This one’s a bit of a trick question, but the answer is revealing. Essentially, you want someone who admits to having limits, whether they tell you exactly what they are or not. I’ll never forget one of my professors asking us if we knew where our individual “red lines” were in my first year of study. Eager to prove we could practice “unconditional positive regard”, we all proudly stated we would work with “anyone”. She then started listing off increasingly horrific scenarios to an increasingly silent room. By the time she got to “child sex offender with no interest in stopping”, you could have shattered the air. But we got the point. A safe practitioner has limits. Are you able to say what you want/don’t want in the therapy? Therapy should be a co-created experience. Actually, scratch that. Therapy is inevitably a co-created experience, and I tend to think it’s important to acknowledge it as such. I find the “mechanic on the phone” metaphor a useful one, as much as it’s reductive and a bit quick-and-dirty. Think of your mind like a car that’s broken down, and your therapist like a mechanic you’re on the phone to. You’re the only one that can see this particular engine and describe whats happening under the hood, but the mechanic knows something about cars. The only way you can make sense of what’s happening is together — you as the expert on what’s happening inside of you, and your therapist as the person who knows how to ask the right questions to get where you need to go. The thing can only work when you work together. You don’t need someone who rattles off brilliance like a cult leader, you need someone prepared to learn about you and help you learn about yourself in the process.

Final thoughts

Another thing that makes a “good” therapist (and this is reasonably well evidence-backed by the Supershrink research) is, funnily enough, not believing you are particularly exceptional.

Many therapists peak within their first year of practice.

Why? Because they start to feel competent. So they fall into the trickiest cognitive trap of all: the human tendency to think what you feel reflects reality accurately.

They stop building and maintaining a professional network. They don’t ask that colleague who specialises in XYZ about their client who’s struggling with XYZ. They stop researching. They stop reading research. They don’t find a better supervisor if things are ticking along “well enough”. They don’t engage in their own therapy if they feel their own stuff is getting in the way of their practice.

Perhaps, since I know this, my own sense of averageness isn’t entirely authentic. What if I’m being strategically humble on a level I’m not entirely conscious about. Fortunately, that’s the thing about good training. I was taught that each of us are, metaphorically speaking, an eye that can’t see itself. We need others to see clearly, and nobody’s immune. If you can find a therapist who’s clear-eyed about that, you’re probably onto a winner.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.