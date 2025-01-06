“Completely lacking in the ADHD mind is a template for order, a mental model of how order comes about.”

If you’re browsing this Substack, we can reasonably assume you already know a bit about ADHD. Bit of an odd choice otherwise, no?

You might think, therefore, that this series of posts isn’t necessary or relevant, and you can skip ahead a bit. Which, of course, you can. I can’t make you do anything (heck, some days I can barely make myself do anything). But try to keep in mind, I have ADHD. I’m not going to write boring filler posts, because I would rather electrocute myself with a car battery.

I’m including a bit of info on the basics of ADHD because it’s well worth understanding it in a way that’s a bit more nuanced (and useful) than the DSM-5 symptom list you can easily Google. Consider this a handy primer as to why it’s so hard to get anything done creatively - it’s a lot more complex than “hurr durr squirrel brain can’t ‘member the things”.

Just in case you need a quick refresher on the diagnostic checklist:

Inattentive symptoms:

Displays poor listening skills

Loses and/or misplaces items needed to complete activities or tasks

Sidetracked by external or unimportant stimuli

Forgets daily activities

Diminished attention span

Lacks ability to complete schoolwork and other assignments or to follow instructions

Avoids or is disinclined to begin homework or activities requiring concentration

Fails to focus on details and/or makes thoughtless mistakes in schoolwork or assignments.

Hyperactive symptoms:

Squirms when seated or fidgets with feet/hands

Marked restlessness that is difficult to control

Appears to be driven by “a motor” or is often “on the go”

Lacks ability to play and engage in leisure activities in a quiet manner

Incapable of staying seated in class

Overly talkative.

Impulsive Symptoms:

Difficulty waiting turns

Interrupts or intrudes into conversations and activities of others

Impulsively blurts out answers before questions completed.

The misnomer of ‘disorder’

The word ‘disorder’ is a bit tricky when we’re talking about psychological diagnoses like ADHD. While there’s plenty of dis-order (ha) in the ADHD mind, it’s not like diabetes, or haemophilia, where something clearly isn’t working, and a physician can detect dysfunction by testing your body fluids or doing a scan. All ADHD traits occur on a continuum of normal human experience. This makes it tricky to accurately diagnose, because there’s no ‘test’. When you get down to it, every single psychiatric diagnosis from OCD to agoraphobia involves a process of educated guesswork that relies heavily on accurate self-reporting. If that sounds really loose and somewhat terrifying, it absolutely is - take it from someone who gets paid to do it.

The fact that all ADHD traits are things every human struggles with to some extent also makes it absolutely maddening to try and explain your experience of living with ADHD to somebody (“Everyone loses things! I left my umbrella on the train yesterday; does that mean I have ADHD too?”) Cue eye rolls, exasperated sighs, and declarations that “everybody has ADHD these days”.

Behind the curve

People much smarter than me reckon that instead of a “disorder”, it’s probably more accurate to think of ADHD as a developmental delay. Certain important brain circuits don’t form as they should2, and this puts a person with ADHD outside a normal range of development – much like being abnormally short. We’re not fundamentally different creatures from our peers, not really. It’s more like we’re a few years behind other people in our executive functioning abilities, and we level off at a “younger” endpoint when we’re done developing. A useful rule of thumb is that a child with ADHD is one-third “younger” than their peers, particularly emotionally. They might be chronologically 12, but in terms of how well they can manage themselves and what expectations are reasonable to place on them … you’re looking at something more akin to what’s appropriate for an eight-year-old.

As people with ADHD grow up, two important traits are delayed in development: inhibition, and attentiveness.

Inhibition and attentiveness: two delayed traits

Dr Russell Barkley contends that despite the name, ADHD can be much better understood as a disorder of self-regulation rather than a disorder of attention.

Inhibition, explained most simply, is the capacity to stop and think. To regulate your response. When you have good capacity for self-regulation, you don’t do the first thing that pops into your head. You don’t blurt your thoughts out loud. You can avoid expressing your emotions outwardly, too – snapping at your loved ones when you’re frustrated, squealing aloud when you’re delighted.

Children are naturally uninhibited, something that most of us find endearing and lovable. When brain development proceeds normally, kids learn inhibition. They suppress actions that are likely to be socially costly.

Unfortunately, ADHD kids are well behind the curve when it comes to developing inhibition, and we never catch up. This has positive consequences for creativity (more on this later), but plenty of downsides for nearly every other area of life. Lack of inhibition is charming in a four-year-old, but it’s much less cute (and far more potentially dangerous) in a fully grown adult human with a job and a car and dependents.

By the time ADHD kids grow into adults, they do manage to achieve some level of inhibition. Usually, all our moving too much and talking too much with no ability to stop and be purposeful has become an internal state … but it’s always there waiting to burst out sideways as an inappropriate blurt, an impulsive outburst, a dumb decision, a stream of verbal diarrhoea at a party. It is inevitable.

Inhibition is basically lacking a filter, right? Well, unfortunately, without a filter one can’t easily suppress what’s irrelevant and zero in on what we want to pay attention to. Imagine being on a work call, and having your brain dragged away by the washing machine beeping, your sock scrunched up between your toes, what you’re planning to eat for lunch, a spider on the wall, and a memory of something dumb you did when you were seven. All at once.

Oh wait, you don’t have to imagine.

Believe me, I sympathise.

Dr Russell Barkley describes ADHD inattentiveness as “failure to direct behaviour forward in time”, a failure of persistence3.

We are, because of our challenges with inhibition, much more distractible than your average bear – and that’s bad enough. Unfortunately, once we’re distracted, we’re also much less likely to re-engage with what we are doing. If you’re in an exam, and there’s a dog barking outside, normies will tune it out and focus on the reason they’re in the room, even if it’s annoying. If you have ADHD, dollars to donuts your brain will ping off somewhere and do a full revolution round the inside of your head. You might remember your childhood best friend’s dog, for instance (I wonder how she’s doing? How long do border collies live? I remember she loved eating avocadoes. Avocado sushi! I wonder if the food court will still be open when I get out of the exam OH HELL, I AM IN AN EXAM. Focus. Focus. Hocus pocus. Hey, I used to love that movie as a kid…).

ADHDers also have a much harder time re-engaging after being distracted, because the ability to tune back in requires working memory to be functioning well. ADHD working memory is a busted torch, with a wire that sometimes touches and lights the bulb, but never in a particularly reliable way.

I’ll illuminate (heh) more on working memory in Part 2.

Assuming I remember.

If you’ve stuck with me to the end, thanks for coming along. Hopefully you’ve learned a few things, even though we’re not applying them to creativity just yet. Part 2 will follow soon, with adventures in time blindness, rejection sensitivity, hyperactivity, emotionality, and reward chemicals still to come.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.