I’m noticing something, and I’m going to give it a name. As much as TikTok swallowing therapy terms and spitting them out all chewed and garbled annoys me (one might say this is #problematic, and that I am #triggered by it) naming a thing helps make sense of it.

Something rather strange seems to be happening around the disclosure of pain, mental illness, victimisation and trauma. I’ve seen it play out many times: someone shares something awful that happened to them and how it impacted the course of their life, and a small (but growing) minority of responses involve a sort of inchoate, dismissive “ugh, that doesn’t count as suffering” vibe.

Essentially, accusations of traumatic appropriation. Claiming pain that isn’t legitimate. That isn’t bad enough.

You don’t really know pain. There are people that do, and you’re stealing what’s rightfully theirs. What you don’t understand. It’s offensive, and you should feel bad.

Sadly, one must expect such responses if you’re prepared to offer up parts of your life to the violently unpredictable maw of the Internet. There’s a startling intensity of projection that happens around topics to which readers can personally relate, especially in a negative way (this will probably keep the Gender Wars discourse burning forever by the way, like an underground coal fire). But it’s so weird. What drives someone to log in, type a comment to someone who’s clearly had a shit time of it, and tell them that ackshually, they know nothing of pain? What for? Where’s the payoff? And why does this seem to be happening more frequently?

Increasingly, I’m beginning to frame it as a “poverty mindset” around trauma and misery, of all things.

Poverty, pain, and legitimacy

I’m not sure if “poverty mindset” has entered the mainstream therapyspeak lexicon along with toxic, gaslighting, boundaries and the like. I’m increasingly concerned that it’s been poached, skinned and onsold by the grindset grifter bros, because I’m seeing it used (wrongly) to sell crypto courses. Of all things.

Crypto is not a serious currency.

In any case, to briefly explain the original meaning: “poverty mindset” refers to the idea that there is never going to be enough of something. Usually money, but it can apply to anything desirable.

It drives hoarding tendencies. It keeps ideas and businesses small (“if it takes off, then I’ll spend some money on proper marketing”). It keeps people in bad relationships, jobs and living situations. It’s about living from a place of scarcity. It’s about preserving what you have, as meagre as that might be, because going after more feels either pointless or too potentially costly.

Often, hand-in-hand with a “poverty mindset”, you’ll find the belief that if someone has an abundance of something (or at least, more than an arbitrarily allotted moving-target measure) they’re stealing from the rest of us. There’s only so much (money, happiness, love, intelligence, attraction, friendship, beauty, attention) to go around, and if you’re missing out then some greedy bastard has your share.

Such theft can feel deeply personal when you ache with lack. But because improving your situation nearly always means risking what little you have, which you’re not able to do (whether literally or psychologically) you’re stuck with your nose pressed against the glass, cold and hungry.

Perhaps, in such a situation, you quietly seethe and rage against the “haves”, and daydream about their downfall. Maybe you openly snipe against them. Learn to see them as less-than-human. People of abundance don’t cry and bleed like everyone else. Or if they do, they can bind their wounds and wipe their eyes with $100 bills. Or their trophy girl’s slutty lingerie. Boo hoo.

Twas ever thus — envy has been going on since Cain splashed Abel. People covet what makes them powerful (or at least makes them feel powerful). Usually money or desirability. The ability to influence the right people. Being important. Being smart. Being loved.

Today, apparently, some people covet misery, and attack others for claiming more than their “fair share”. Like there’s only so much compassion to go around, and if you get some undeservedly — say, for posting about being groomed as a teenager and how this has fundamentally altered your capacity to feel safe in the world — you’re taking it away from someone who has really suffered (“People get rape-raped, and you’re upset about this?”)

People saying “Oh, harden up, it wasn’t that bad” isn’t exactly new. I’m sure it’s been around since before Cain splashed Abel. I’m pretty sure it’ll still be around when the sun goes supernova, or the paperclip robots make corsets out of our bones. But what is new is the edge to it.

What once felt dismissive — perhaps even well-meaning, in a clueless way — now feels vicious. Accusatory. It’s the same tone used to condemn billionaire space-flights and celebrity engagement rings. It’s an attempt to de-legitimise. It all becomes a tiresome, predictable ouroboros, but instead of “who has the most money and toys” or “who is more oppressed”, it’s “whose pain is worse.” Whose pain is real and therefore allowed to exist.

Guys. I know this might sound crazy … but hear me out…

