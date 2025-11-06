Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

The First Rule of writing anything about attractiveness as a woman is that one must never openly claim to be a Hot Girl. Heavy implication is usually acceptable, provided it’s accompanied by aw-shucks-who-me humility and self-deprecation (even when the girl in question has a profile picture and is Obviously Hot).

So: for what it’s worth I am not (no really, though) a Hot Girl. I have not been a girl for a long, long time, long before anything I’m going to mention today. My appearance is not the point of any of this, please don’t unsub me because you think I’m complaining about pretty privilege or whatever.

However.

I’m a psychotherapist, and despite the impression you’ll get from scrolling through TherapyTok we are not generally attractive people. At least, not any more so than your average accountant or council worker. And when I’m not cosplaying as a disembodied eyeball on Substack I’m a small, wiry-strong blonde woman who has to move and swim and lift things like an antsy border collie who will otherwise chew up the house. I also really enjoy dressing up, and while nothing I wear could even charitably be described as fashionable I like looking nice (usually a mix of delicate feminine things with vaguely gothic quirks).

This alone has been enough to put me at the centre of some interesting dynamics around presentation and professionalism, particularly in my younger years when I was working towards my psychotherapy degree (and when I was further away from “The Wall” I suppose, if you’re that way inclined).

Since I’ve noticed some smaller skirmishes on Substack around the subject of appearance, professionalism, and what personal presentation communicates, I thought I’d weigh in with my thoughts.

For context, I’ve had several career arcs in my life. Before I was a psychotherapist I worked various roles in advertising, copywriting, editorial and entertainment media. I would not say I was ever comfortable in this world, but I could certainly perform the symbolic illusions of mastery with ease. I knew how to look professional in such roles (which is different, sadly, from achieving excellence). I wore it like a skin, even if it itched and pilled and clung in all the wrong places.

But then I left … and after a few false starts, ultimately devoted my life to the study, theory and practice of psychotherapy. In this new world, I soon realised that what it meant to appear professional was something else entirely.

Both worlds favoured illusion, albeit understood and applied in entirely different ways.

Allow me to explain.

When I began my psychotherapy undergrad placement, working in a rehab, my superiors were at pains to impress upon me how important it was to present myself in a professional manner (since I was relatively green and would be working directly with “vulnerable populations”).

I took this very seriously indeed, but even so I was reprimanded (dressed down, even) by the clinical director (let’s call her Janine) on multiple occasions for failing to meet the vaguely defined ‘professional’ dress standards. Succeeding at placement was painfully important to me, and the implication that I was somehow being deliberately defiant or obtuse stung like a motherfucker. Every day I thought carefully about what to wear, Janine’s voice ringing in my inexperienced, shame-burnt ears:

“You need to look professional when you’re working here. Don’t you care about looking professional?”

By the third time (an acerbic “You need to go home and change” before I’d even put my bag down), I was very fed up and more confused than ever, so I managed to pull my tongue out of my head at last. “I’d like to talk to you for a few minutes first please. Do you have time?” Janine nodded curtly and ushered me into her office before shutting the door.

“Could you please tell me what is unacceptable in what I am wearing today? I would appreciate it if you could be very specific, and point out each thing one by one.” She looked at me for what felt like a very long time (and she looked really annoyed) but eventually she obliged. “You’re wearing earrings.” She gestured to my plain silver threaders. “You’re wearing mascara and blush.” True, and I was impressed with her ability to notice a once-over with a wand and a quick swipe with a brush. “I should not be able to see the shape of your body at all, and that’s too much colour,” she continued, pointing first at my business slacks and then my royal-blue blazer. “Flat shoes only in future, thank you. Sneakers are best.” (chunky boots were more or less a load-bearing personality pillar at this point, but I’d still gone out and bought some that were almost flats).

Then, the final comment. The one I have never quite been able to figure out: “And don’t go looking at what the other women wear and thinking you can complain to me about it. It’s different for you.”

I wish I’d had the stones to ask her exactly what she meant by that.

I’m pretty sure we both understood the subtext, but I suspect she would have mumbled something about “inexperience” instead of being real with me. After all, this was the same person who asked me outright during my intake interview: “What are you doing here? You look like you should be selling Louboutins on a high street somewhere.” For all her clinical expertise (and she was a force of excellence, I can find no fault with her practice) Janine clearly had some deeply undigested stuff going on internally around femininity and appearance (and it was not … “professional” … to spit the reflux at me).

In any case, when I arrived back an hour later I felt very unprofessional indeed. Slapping around gracelessly in slightly funky ballet flats I’d borrowed from a housemate, I was bare-faced, completely unadorned, and swamped neck-to-ankles in an oversized black knit that could hide a twin pregnancy (and still have room to shoplift two watermelons and a 40 ounce).

“Much better!”

I suspect this whole episode was (at least in part) a way for Janine to put me in my place, covert-aggressively, as a new (and probably very annoying) practitioner … and also as a fellow woman in a male-dominated practice space. Sisterhood is not often warmly offered in such places in my experience, and I have inhabited many. But I also believe at least in part she was trying to help. Rehab was not a place that was going to treat me kindly as a practitioner if I rolled over and showed my throat (or my ass, perhaps, even buried under a mountain of tweed).

But putting all that aside, this little episode demonstrates a weird dynamic I’ve noticed around intelligence and appearance. It seems to apply mostly to women, and it’s also roughly right-vs-left coded (because apparently everything is).

In one worldview, being “professional” means looking aggressively hot. Dominant boss-babe. Thought-daughter-thirst-trap. It’s here on Substack, though I’m not gauche enough to name names (and maybe, as a disembodied electric eyeball, I’m just jealous I’m not riding a wave of sexy influencer subs). When I worked in the media world, at a minimum looking professional meant looking like you cared about how people would view you. Like you’d made an effort, at least. Lipstick and heels were not optional.

In the other world (the one I entered when I somehow aced the weird hazing ritual that passed as my rehab intake interview) being “professional” means looking aggressively uncaring about your appearance. If you want to be taken seriously, you better look like you’ve never had a single moment’s pride, enjoyment, self-respect or fun in the way you present yourself to the world. To care at all is problematic (except for that specific kind of style where it looks like you put so much effort into anti-care that it becomes a sort of self-parody).

This was what the clinical director meant by appearing “professional”: you must not look like you care what you look like. If you’re conventionally attractive, looking professional means deliberately uglifying yourself lest anyone not take you seriously. Dress like you’re down to the last four clean things in the house. Hell, one of the other students had a neck tattoo of a bong which he was permitted to display openly. This was still considered professional, because “professional” in this context meant looking careless (as in, I could not care less what you think of me). It was supposed to demonstrate to the residents that the staff were above such concerns, entirely secure and comfortable in their own skin.

I get it. Sort of.

I mean, there’s something disingenuous about someone Botoxed to hell and dressed to kill counselling you about the dangers of “people-pleasing”. But honestly? The IDGAF mode of presentation falls into the same trap…

