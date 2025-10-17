Someone whose judgement I generally find exceptionally well-calibrated referred to me recently as one of the last sane therapists.

I hope she’s wrong.

Mostly because I have to hope that, as the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about (sanity and I have an uneasy alliance, albeit one with strong safeguards and a long history of peace). Nobody who wishes to devote their life to the mentally ill tends to be a paragon of well-adjusted health, which is why any therapy qualification worth a damn must include a hefty dose of personal analysis. Plus I make too many stupid dick jokes about Freud.

Seriously though, how hot must Freud’s mom have been?

I hope she’s wrong. But I’m afraid she’s not.

Because while I don’t think we’re “living through hell” as people seem to like to claim (usually with the puckery aftertaste of histrionics), I do think we’re living through a kind of collective insanity. A psychosis, if you like.

I’ve worked with a few patients who struggle with periods of psychosis, albeit those that are well enough to tolerate psychotherapy. So, while it’s not a specialisation of mine, I’ve seen it up close. When working with psychosis, ideally you focus on getting to the point where the patient can learn to recognise the early danger signs that they are “slipping” into madness, and adapt a position of caution towards their own mind. Once objective reality and delusion become indistinguishable, “sense checking” the world (“is Ctulhu really possessing my right hand?”) will only get you so far. The tool you’re using to do it is broken, poorly calibrated, untrustworthy. The most useful thing that can be done, once you see the tell-tale fingerprints of psychosis on the open window of your mind, is assume that you cannot rely on your own perception and act accordingly.

For a person with schizophrenia, that might mean pushing for clinical intervention (usually a medication review and/or a bed on a secure ward, so any potential crisis can be safely managed).

Unfortunately, I’m not sure exactly what a useful intervention might look like in our current collective psychosis.

For starters, it’s impossible to define something while you’re living through it. It’s water to a fish, as the tired old metaphor goes. I can’t pin down the madness any better than anyone else, though perhaps I am fortunate at least in that knowledge (like the psychotic who can still grasp the thread of the thought “I am unwell”). I cannot name what the unwellness is. But I do think I know the feeling of it. That it is getting crazier out there.

Perhaps you feel it too. That something in our collective humanity, essential for wellbeing, is slipping away. Becoming stripped of nutrients and contaminated with psychic microplastic.

ADHD fun fact for the day: the metal in Geiger counters, used for measuring nuclear radiation, has to be sourced from sunken warships. Nuclear fallout from the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings contaminated every single piece of metal on earth, so if you use regular steel to make a Geiger counter it will fail to work because of its own background radiation.

The malignancy exists inside the machine.

I am afraid that this is happening to the profession I love. That psychotherapy, at least as a discourse, is as contaminated with the world’s mania as everything else while claiming authority over what is right and good and safe and healing.

I’ve got little time for thinkpieces (lol) that lob gotcha blanket accusations at “psychotherapy” without defining proper parameters, and I’ll do my best not to fall into the same trap here. Psychotherapy is not a hivemind nor a bland mass of vague terms (more on that soon). It’s a very broad umbrella term for something like “treating the mental suffering of a human mind through the use of another human mind.”

Essentially, both human minds must work together.

The mind of the therapist holds theoretical knowledge and experience, and the task of that mind is to use insight, intuitiveness and will in commitment to understanding, integrating, guiding and ultimately healing the second mind (all the while being open to the possibility of being changed through this relating).

The patient, on the other hand, must find a way to communicate experience and feeling and memory, often without a language to do so easily and sometimes at what feels like great personal risk.

How this happens looks incredibly different depending on modality. There are many different mechanisms by which psychotherapy is practiced, and while we don’t perfectly understand the way in which healing is delivered the key common factors are (1) the strength of the therapeutic relationship, and (2) the trust each participant places in their chosen process. A Lacanian is similar to a Cognitive Behavioural Therapist only in that they both have arms, and Jungians have nothing in common with psychodynamic practitioners except appalling fashion sense.

So when I say that I am concerned for “psychotherapy,” let me be clear: I am not critiquing any particular school of thought or any individual practitioner.

What I mean is that there are things growing on our body of collective understanding that have very little to do with psychotherapy at all. Things which bear the mark of the collective insanity we are currently living through.

Remember: psychotherapy is, by definition, a treatment that involves two human minds. What has been termed “therapy culture” is a very different beast. Therapy culture is an ideology. An ideology that bears almost no relationship to actual psychotherapy despite the fact that it claims to impart therapeutic knowledge. I would argue that therapy culture threatens to disfigure the field at large by paradoxically claiming (and perhaps genuinely intending) to offer useful therapeutic insight.

What therapy culture actually does is something akin to “Googling your symptoms” but worse. It’s more like Google popping up in your feed to school you on problems you didn’t even know you had, cookie-cutter style, while also telling you how to think and what to believe if you want to be an acceptable person. Fight with your mother? Narcissist. Boyfriend wants you to text when you get home safe? Covert coercive control. Friend wants to talk about a breakup? Energy vampire. Generous with your time and praise? People-pleaser. Struggle with being on time? Could be narcissistic control tactics or undiagnosed ADHD, but never just a skill you’re not particularly good at.

Therapy culture offers untethered explanation with no mind to how that meaning might be used or misconstrued, how relevant or damaging it might be. It’s pushing a narrative you usually didn’t ask for and may have no meaningful way of sense-checking.

As I have thought more about the concept of “therapy culture” and worked at trying to identify and define it, I have increasingly started to favour a different term: therapyslop.

What is therapyslop?

“You know it when you see it” is not particularly good taxonomic practice, even if it is currently the truest way for me to explain therapyslop. But in short, therapyslop is the co-opting of psychotherapeutic thinking and practice for mass appeal, moral authority, and personal and political gain.

Usually (but not exclusively) it proliferates on social media. It’s the complex, context-dependent process of two human minds translated into a soundbite or a quippy thinkpiece: the equivalent of representing a sunset through binary code. It says nothing meaningful about anything (but boy do you sound right-on in a crowd of smart people when you can quote the right string of zeros and ones).

It is knowledge stripped of context and nuance, when context and nuance is the only thing that makes the knowledge itself mean anything at all.

Therapyslop involves:

Terms from the therapeutic lexicon stripped of context and usually applied wrongly, sometimes by people claiming to be registered professionals (“I am triggered” is a very specific term relating to PTSD, it is not synonymous with “I am offended”).

The implication of an in-group and an out-group: those who understand the language, who have done the work and are therefore on the side of good, and those who have no idea what a “dismissive avoidant” is (which makes them sus, and possibly a secret dismissive avoidant).

Touting therapy as a sort of wellness good-person tickbox exercise, akin to eating the right macros (“Everyone should go to therapy,” or even better “Not being in therapy is a dating red flag”).

Blanket advice with a morality tag, particularly around things like “setting boundaries”.

Scripts for human relating that sound like they were pulled directly from an HR training video written by AI and performed by lobotomised middle managers (“I appreciate you reaching out, but I am at emotional capacity and will need to set a boundary around any more negative conversation to protect my energy.”).

Therapy as a political movement and an assumption of beliefs that must be held by practitioners and sometimes imposed onto clients without invitation or permission. Therapy as a vehicle to impose correct beliefs rather than engaging in a shared project of questioning, meaning-making, and moving towards healing.

A tendency to validate rather than investigate (all behaviours, no matter how much difficulty and pain they may cause, are acceptable … which begs the question: what is therapy for, if the only change ever required is greater self-acceptance?)

What’s most insidious and disturbing to me about the proliferation of therapyslop is that better awareness of therapeutic knowledge should, in theory, be a net good to humanity. The bad old days where therapy was spoken about in scandalous whispers and you had to lie to your boss about going to a “medical appointment” in your lunch hour were not a good time (I remember, I was there).

The problem is that psychotherapeutic knowledge was never meant to be broadcast contextless on a mass scale, subject to ideological capture (even if the memes are fire).

Understandably, people that voice concerns about therapy culture/therapyslop online are met with accusations that they are “gatekeeping” knowledge. The most common criticism made tends to be that psychotherapists want to retain their position as “experts”, and don’t like the little people getting ideas above their station (or worse, acquiring healing knowledge for free). Everyone speaking “therapy” means you are no longer the power top in this dynamic, a bit like how the priests used to hate having to do Mass in English instead of Latin.

Personally, while I’m sure this attitude exists (and certainly we could do better at writing books and papers accessible to laypeople) I believe it’s a rare practitioner who wishes to “hoard the secret knowledge” out of a Smaug-esque desire to feel untouchably wise. Anyone who’s practiced psychotherapy seriously knows that frequently you feel rather stupid and hopeless even if you’re extremely competent, and the task is to continue in the face of those feelings and be curious about them instead of taking them as truth. A good rule of thumb: if you feel “wise”, you’re probably doing it wrong.

Also, I find being perceived as a member of a “wise” profession a massive ballache, because every time I’m out there will be that one person who hears that I’m a shrink and then wants to do the conversational equivalent of cracking my skull open and drinking the contents.

As psychotherapy becomes more contaminated by therapyslop, the more it gets into our collective understanding and bleeds into our training institutions, the less it has to offer any of us.

I’m biased of course, but I tend to think that this would be an unfathomable tragedy: a day when psychotherapy ceases to be about two minds meeting and making sense of Being, and instead becomes a hollow swarm of buzzwords and rote phrases and correct thinking. A job for the machines, and fair enough too.

That we are moving towards this is insanity.

The kind of psychotherapy I have experienced personally, which I wish to practice and which I hope survives, is akin to midwifery — the long, slow, hard, life-giving work of giving birth to yourself.

May we all be delivered safely from whatever we are experiencing together.