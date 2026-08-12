If you’ve spent any length of time in online activism spaces, you’ll be familiar with the following lament: “imagine living in a world where everyone simply put empathy first.” It’s a kind of Godwin’s Law thing: the longer a Reddit thread gets, the greater the odds that someone will talk about empathy (and follow it up, completely unironically, with a wish to do violence).

To be clear, I am not anti-empathy any more than I am anti-happiness or anti-friendship or anti-childlike-wonder. Having the ability to empathize is one of the best things about being alive, it’s up there with the aurora borealis and toaster garlic bread. Imagining yourself in the life of another, to the extent that your brain’s mirror neurons start firing off like you’re both nodding heads to the same beat? What a trip.

As much as I dab misanthropy on my wrists and neck for special occasions, I rather like people. Not everyone and not all of the time, I’m intimately acquainted with the harm we can do to one another — but I didn’t wreck myself retraining as a therapist for the prestige or the pay (spoiler alert: I now have less of both). I sit with people and their problems all day every day by choice, and I’ll do it until I’m senile or my knees are too shot to climb the stairs to my room (whichever comes first). Empathy is a Good Thing, Actually.

My concern is that over my career I’ve watched empathy become a fetishized thing in mainstream discourse — and I mean fetishized in both the everyday meaning (something overvalued to an excessive degree) and the Lacanian sense (something severed from symbolic context).

Very often, good things become unpleasant when taken in excess without consideration for the bigger picture and possible consequences. An all-you-can-eat buffet is not a kindness to the human digestive system, and most attempts to seek and maximise “good things” end in disappointment or ruin. How genuinely happy do most people seem in Vegas, even though you can order a banana split and a whiskey at 7am?

Too Much of a Good Thing

On an individual level, being maximally sensitive to the emotional state of others isn’t a humblebrag. It’s hell. Hence why I tend to think most self-described empaths are either grifting or acrimoniously divorced from reality. It’s what you get when you grow up needing to read others to survive, and it means you probably need therapy instead of a social platform from which to hawk crystals and scrunch leggings.

On a societal level, well.

Let me be the first to say that most of us could benefit from spending a bit more energy trying to understand others (though that’s seldom what people mean when they talk about empathy, as I touched on last week). Collectively, we waste a heap of spoons on stuff like watching AI fruit cheat on each other and 15-step skincare routines. It’s not like we can’t spare the effort, and the world very probably would be nicer. Fewer dead people, better sex, nicer online interactions, and my waitlist might finally be shorter than me when I print it out.

But let’s take a moment to imagine living a world where everyone puts empathy above all else.

What would happen if we used empathy (of any flavour but especially the affective, I-feel-what-you-feel type) as a guiding principle to drive decision-making at scale?

What would “Empathy as Ethics” look like?

Empathy 101 refresher below, or for a more comprehensive deep dive check out Nathalie Martinek PhD’s work on empathy.

A brief disclaimer: I don’t pretend to be any kind of expert in philosophy or ethics, even though I took compulsory classes in both therapy training and my ill-fated stint at journalism school (you’re welcome to judge me for this, God knows I still do).

My knowledge is limited to what’s required to pass first-year papers (i.e: prove I’m smarter than an amoeba).

But here’s what I remember from Ethics 101. Basic ethics focuses on two key theoretical frameworks: Kantian ethics, which is primarily concerned with the rightness of actions, and utilitarianism, which prioritises actions that maximise positive outcomes (i.e. human happiness).

If you’re given the choice to let an angry mob murder someone you know is innocent, according to Kantian thinking you should prevent it happening even if that means a riot and more deaths. Because who wants to live in a world where bloodlust matters more than justice?

On the other hand, a utilitarian would argue it’s better to lose one life to mob justice than ten lives to the angry chaos of a thwarted mob. That’s a lot more unhappiness. No bueno.

To massively simplify things:

According to Kantian ethics, you should only do something if you’d want to live in a world where everyone does it.

According to utilitarianism, you should choose whatever course of action will result in maximum happiness.

Based on this, we might describe the Ethics of Empathy as prioritising the person or cause you feel most strongly about.

One small problem: the entire field of philosophy and ethics exists in large part because “I side with the thing I feel most strongly resonant with” leads to predictably dire outcomes (i.e. the entire back catalogue of historical human atrocities).

Anyway, I’m getting ahead of myself. I do that. But I’d like to add a brief side note before moving on.

I appreciate you making it this far. You don’t have to pay to read on, and much of of my work is published unpaywalled (because I want people to read it). But I’m a real person who uses the income I get from Substack to do real-world things, and if you enjoy what I do and can spare a contribution you’ll be helping with that.

At the moment I’m doing an unpaid teaching role for a small group of trainee therapists and putting together a free therapy group for trauma survivors. I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to do this work, and I’m grateful beyond words for the ongoing support of my subscribers.

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Case Study: ‘Empathy First’ in the Community

If you’re new to reading my brain scratchings, early in my career I spent the better part of three years doing clinical placement and locum work in a therapeutic community. Mainly rehab-focused, but not strictly so: essentially a place where people who were mentally unwell could come to live for the better part of a year. Provided you were prepared to abide by the rules, attend mandatory therapy sessions, and pull your weight in the running of the place, you would have a safe, structured place to live focused around healing and learning to live well.

In essence, one can think of a therapeutic community as a (very) small country. A population of 50-odd, governed by 8-10 fulltime staff who set the rules, administer the justice system, provide healthcare, and reward industry and pro-social behaviour. Working there gave me a glimpse of what it might be like to work in a rough protype of Congress, and what I learned (at a very basic level) was a particular kind of dance. A constant, exhausting, imperfect oscillation between the needs of individuals and the needs of the wider community in which they reside.

A never-ending stream of impossible decisions that never stop being painful, because very often what affective empathy screams at us to do is completely at odds with the ethical thing to do.

For example: imagine you’re a staff member, assigned a caseload of five patients. You work with each of them as a therapist, and you’re also across every detail of their lives in treatment. You know what they’re frightened of, what behaviours they need to change, the places where their thinking catches and warps and gets them into trouble. You know how supportive their parents are, whether they snore, what they’re allergic to. If they have kids they’re still allowed to see, you’ve met them.

Now, imagine the following scenario: one of your patients has just thrown a chair across the dining room in response to a particularly awful provocation. The kind of thing that most reasonable people would be horribly upset and enraged about: let’s say your patient had a miscarriage just prior to admission and someone made a “joke” about it that was deliberately ugly and cruel. To act violently within the community is supposed to be an “instant discharge” offence. No exceptions.

Now, let’s fill in the picture a bit more. You’ve spent a lot of time imagining what it would be like to live this person’s life to the point that you feel it deeply in your body. It’s a miracle she’s still alive, because it’s a true horror story: multiple early traumas, in and out of foster care, very little care and consistency. But despite all odds, she’s making really good use of therapy, like a tulip unfurling at the first wink of morning sun. She’s never had anyone teach her about emotions and how to manage them without becoming reactive and aggressive before now. She hasn’t felt painful emotions like grief and shame since she was about 11 or 12, due to a combination of dissociation and learning to self-medicate with alcohol and drugs. For her to have thrown a chair at the wall instead of into a face represents, in many ways, quite significant progress.

But this is a therapeutic community.

There are 49 other people living here, and most of them have similar stories. What about them? They eat here, they sleep here, they shower here, they wake up here screaming with nightmares. Whether or not anything therapeutic can happen in this place for those 49 other people begins and ends with whether they feel safe.

Your empathy will be both unequivocal and potent where it comes to taking a course of action: you will take her side. You will break every ‘rule’ to let her stay. The idea of discharging her feels utterly barbaric — especially given nobody actually got hurt. She might relapse into drug use. She could end up on the streets, or dead.

Because of affective empathy, your patient’s feelings are vivid and palpable in this scenario.

Much more alive in your heart and mind than the likely consequences for the rest of the residents. You don’t know most of them well, because each therapist only really works directly with their own caseload. You don’t know their histories, their stories, their pain, the things they’ve done in their darkest moments of suffering. You haven’t laughed together, or shared the true moments of something-ness that happen in the therapy room which amount to truly seeing someone for a moment, glimpsing the Real in them and knowing they are looking at the same thing in you.

Everyone else in this scenario, in this moment, is a roughly person-shaped board of coreflute to you.

Except they’re not.

Both the Kantians and the utilitarians would be in agreement here: she cannot stay.

If she does, this is no longer a place of peace and safety. The wellness of everyone is jeopardized. Violence would become a negotiable action depending on the person involved and how easy it is to empathize with them. It bears repeating that how easy it is to empathize with someone tends to correlate very strongly with (1) how well you know them, (2) how similar they are to you, and (3) whether or not it’s socially sanctioned to empathize with people like them.

Ironically, as Paul Bloom writes in Against Empathy, more affective empathy doesn’t mean more peace, love and mungbeans, it usually results in more tribal behaviour.

In a world where the ethics of empathy ruled, most of us would choose to save a single child directly in front of us over a thousand unseen, unknown children in a random country on the other side of the world. Doctors would choose to quietly end the lives of people whose suffering they wouldn’t want for themselves. Criminal sentencing would be based on how much we vibe with a given felon — how relatable and compelling they are when we consider what it might be like to live their life. You can forget about the nebulous concept of community safety, the faceless people who might live or die on the basis of our leniency.

My time in the therapeutic community taught me a lot of things, many of which I’m still trying to work out by writing about them. One that I’m still reflecting on: it makes perfect sense that so many people in politics display psychopathic tendencies. Yes, there’s the power-seeking bit, that’s been dissected to death, as well the thing where power corrupts. But also: to want that kind of control and responsibility over the lives of other people requires either delusion or psychopathy or both.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the founder of the therapeutic community I worked in was a psychiatrist who openly gave talks about having an antisocial personality style but choosing to live pro-socially. He lacked affective empathy, so he could make those impossible calls while continuing to sleep soundly at night (I should stress that the example I gave was an easy one). He could live with the possible consequences. Most people can’t. I couldn’t.

Empathy isn’t synonymous with ethics, kindness, compassion, or doing what’s right, and a world where everyone put empathy first isn’t a place you’d want to live. Because more often than not, figuring out “the right thing to do” means deliberately ignoring what feels like the right thing to do.

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I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it. I’m a former professional writer and I don’t currently have a publisher.

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This post was written and edited without the use of AI.