Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
1dEdited

When I was reading the part of a paragraph beginning with "Criminal sentencing would be based on how much we vibe with a given felon — how relatable and compelling they are when we consider what it might be like to live their life. You can forget about the nebulous concept of community safety, the faceless people who might live or die on the basis of our leniency" my mind immediately jumped to the recent decisions made by judges of a particular persuasion that seemed driven more by ideology rather than law.

So in some ways, we're already there. Which I feel is a sign of a bitterly divided society. A society that at one time primarily lived by the dictum "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." To my way of thinking, that's the way empathy should work.

There is way too much overthinking today. First you learn all you can. Then you put it to work, and learn even more. And finally you get to the point where you can forget everything you have learned, and just live. That is if you're fortunate enough to live that long... (or God has allowed you to live that long.)

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1 reply by Skye Sclera
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
1d

I completely agree. I've felt for a while that policy, whether national, government policy or the kind of smaller institutional policy you describe, can't be based (just) on empathy. There are too many abstractions to take into consideration and it's too easy for the society in question to get sucked into competitive victimhood.

There are definitely some causes that have weaponised empathy in this way better than others, not generally to society's benefit.

So much contemporary political content (not just online) seems to me to be about triggering empathy with limited attempts to move to rational analysis. I think this is at least in part a product of moving from an era of long-form prose to one of short comments, soundbites, memes and one-minute video clips.

Also, I would be *very* interested to hear more of what you allude to in your second footnote!

(I have a lot more to say on this topic, but it is late and I know that if I leave this until tomorrow, work and baby will prevent me saying anything at all, sorry!)

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