“Success depends heavily on one’s capacity to prioritise well” - Steven Covey

I’m sure I’m not telling you anything new, but ADHD brain has terrible factory settings where it comes to prioritisation.

Everyone’s brains are unique, even under the big umbrella labelled ‘ADHD’, but if you have the diagnosis it’s fair to say you suck at either (a) figuring out what’s most important to attend to; (b) actually doing it, or (c) both. If you have diabetes, you are bad at insulin. If you have ADHD, you are bad at prioritisation. Sorry ‘bout it.

The Two-Bucket System

I’ve come to think of the brain’s ADHD prioritisation system (if you can call it that) as two big buckets: one is labelled “Now”, and one is labelled “Not-Now”.

The “Now” Bucket

Most of the stuff in the “Now” bucket fits into the category of what I like to call “firefighting” (I’m aware this isn’t the best metaphor right now with the planet on fire but it’s an accurate one, please be gentle with me).

Firefighting = dealing with things that DEMAND immediate attention. Think crises, deadlines, overdue bills, demands from angry authority figures, buying clean underwear because you haven’t done laundry for a month, court summons, and needing to pee. A too-full “now” bucket involves darting from one drama to the next like a frightened, pissed-off pigeon trapped indoors: bashing into things blindly and leaving shit all over the house as you live crisis-to-crisis.

Also in the “Now” bucket, you’ll find:

All sorts of oddities that are non-urgent but which have spiked your dopamine detector, e.g. playing video games, listening to new music, bingeing a series, booking in a new haircut that you’re sure really will change your life this time.

Anything that feels more pleasant than something you’re procrastinating over (it’s darkly funny how clean my house gets when I have a brain-mashingly boring treatment report to complete).

The Not-Now Bucket

In the “Not-Now” bucket, you’ll find:

Literally everything else.

This is, obviously, a terrible system for prioritisation. Also, did I mention that both buckets are full of holes?

Things that need doing, whether Now or Not-Now, are constantly under threat of falling out of an ADHD brain’s working memory. Doesn’t really matter whether they’re trivial or a matter of literal life-and-death, they spill silently and roll under the fridge as you scramble. Even before I got my diagnosis, I understood those horrific cases where people forget their child is in the car.

Over time, things originally in the “Not-Now” bucket tend to shift into the “Now” bucket because the passing of time has made them matter more. For example, your boss asked you to do something a week ago, and any minute now he’s going to ask why it’s not done (then fire your ass when you stare back stunned-mullet stammering excuses). Or you realise the Christmas tree is still up, and it’s nearly Valentine’s Day.

Shame can sometimes shift something across buckets, but in unreliable ways. “What is wrong with you, why is your Christmas tree still up you slob?” might motivate me, red-faced, to sort it out immediately. Conversely, it might drive me to stubbornly designate this a “Not-Now” bucket task for the foreseeable future out of pure narcissistically-wounded spite (and in ADHD brain, the foreseeable future usually equals “forever”. Hands up anyone else who’s kept their Christmas tree up for a year. Just me? Awkward).

Individual sins aside, I suspect there’s something of a universal element to the two-bucket system for ADHDers. We all have “Now” and “Not-Now”, with not a lot of nuance in-between, and a bit of internal calculus around what moves a task from bucket to bucket. There’s some complicated science around executive functioning deficits and working memory that backs up my suspicions, but that’s not really the point right now (and there will be a psychiatrist on YouTube who does it better than I ever could anyway).

The point is: instead of using the inbuilt, poorly calibrated two-bucket prioritisation system of ADHD brain, there’s a better way.

The Four Bucket System

Now, I can’t take any credit for the Four Bucket System apart from giving it a name my ADHD brain enjoys, which makes it easier for me to implement. It’s an idea popularised by Steven Covey, author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. While Covey stresses that “good prioritisation equals success” like many smug life coaches and productivity podcasters do, he offers actual practical advice on how to improve that goes beyond “try harder, you weak-willed fuck”.

According to Covey, the things we need to prioritise should be actively sorted into 4 categories (or buckets, if you like):

1: Things that are important AND urgent

2: Things that are urgent BUT NOT important

3: Things that are important BUT NOT urgent.

4: Things that are NEITHER important NOR urgent.

You can draw it out like a little quadrant if your brain (like mine) needs a visual aid in order to learn:

BUCKET 1 (The Fire Bucket): Important AND urgent

Things that are important and urgent generally must be attended to first. Paying your rent. Calling a plumber for a burst pipe. Finishing an assignment that’s due in an hour and worth 50% of your grades. Anything that basically fits the description of “firefighting”.

The more you can plan and be proactive around tasks that fit into this bucket (i.e. setting up an automatic payment for rent, doing house maintenance regularly, and starting your assignments with at least a day or so to knuckle down) the easier your life will be. You want to keep this bucket empty as often as possible.

BUCKET 2 (The Alarm Bucket): Urgent BUT NOT important

Wait what? How can something be urgent but not important? Aren’t those two things the same?

No, they’re not, and if you can learn to recognise the difference between them it’ll change your life. Urgent things are things that immediately demand your attention.

Many things that immediately demand your attention are unimportant, or at least less important than your brain tends to believe in the moment. A ringing phone. A meeting that could have been an email. A question from a colleague. Your cat yelling loudly for treats. There’s a reason why scammers are always pushing you to do something right now: urgency calls for action. Urgency feels important (when actually, perhaps the most important thing you could be doing is hanging up and phoning your bank).

If you can recognise what’s urgent but not important, there’s probably a whole lot in life you can push back on, delegate, reschedule, question, or flat-out ignore … which will give you a whole lot more time for the bucket where the good shit happens:

BUCKET 3 (The Magic Bucket): Important, BUT NOT urgent

This bucket right here? This is where your creative projects live (unless you’re lucky enough to be in a job with externally imposed deadlines and consequences around your art).

Making art matters a hell of a lot to most creative ADHDers, but it is almost never urgent. Nobody’s going to yell at you if you haven’t practiced drawing for a month. You’re not going to lose your house or get arrested. The only time creativity becomes urgent is when you start feeling like you’re going to spontaneously combust and collapse in on yourself simultaneously if you don’t create. Which I think happens to all of us from time to time, but relying on it to happen often enough to get significant work done is not a plan, it’s a gamble (and the odds are bad).

If you’re trying to practice creativity independently, you can put it off just about indefinitely because there’s aways something calling for your attention (which, remember, you have a deficit of). My kid is asleep right now and there are roughly 47,539 things that are more urgent than writing this post, but nothing that’s more important. So here I am, clickety clacking away surrounded by crumbs (so many crumbs … colonies of crumbs … crumbs from things I swear nobody has ever eaten in this house ... I digress).

If something is important to you, and life’s circumstances will never make it a matter of urgency, you must take charge to make it happen. Find a way to either:

Use your environment to make it urgent. Be proactive about continually holding the importance of your craft front of mind, so you’ll remember to take any opportunity to work that life affords you. Think: regular alarm reminders, phone lock screen, accountability buddies, post-its in odd places (I like to put mine over the ‘on’ button on the coffee machine). Build regular time into your week that you are going to spend working on your craft, whether it’s 10 hours or 10 minutes. Pick days and times. Set an alarm (I know, I know). Don’t make that face at me, and don’t tell me you can’t make it happen because you have ADHD cheese brain and it’s hard. You’d do it if you had a weekly appointment with your boss, who probably sucks. Doing this effectively will probably involve a fair bit of trial and error. You need to find your ideal balance between (1) booking out too little time to really get into the work, and (2) booking out so much time it feels intimidating and you struggle to even start. Covey stresses the importance of allowing room for both “efficient” scheduling and some level of flexibility and spontaneity so you don’t rebel against your own commitments. That said, avoid telling yourself you’ll “do it tomorrow instead”. You won’t. Not even once. Be honest.

Bucket 4 (The Bullshit Bucket): NEITHER important NOR urgent

Bucket 4 smells, and you want to avoid it as much as possible because it’s full of shit: social media, mindless scrolling, busywork, gossip, arguing with people online, staring at the wall while you pick your cuticles raw and daydream about what dress you’re going to win when you accept the Booker Prize (for the novel you’re currently not writing).

The best way to stay away from the Bullshit Bucket (apart from being intentional about how we spend time and building better habits) is to avoid as many “urgent” things as possible (i.e. things that place demands upon us). As Covey points out (and he’s writing for normies, remember) if people spend too much time responding to the demands of others, they tend to withdraw into activities that are a terrible use of time (kind of like how deprivation dieting usually leads to bingeing trash calories).

I find three things useful here:

Ruthless outsourcing and delegating if possible.

Saying “let me check my schedule” as a default response every single time someone asks if you can do something (and then IMMEDIATELY setting a reminder to make sure you get back to them in a reasonable timeframe). With time and space to think and feel, you can avoid overcommitting yourself and letting others and/or yourself down (by the way if you think you can “maybe” commit to something, no you absolutely cannot).

Using the magic word, “nevertheless”, to help you assert yourself when you feel pressured by the demands of others to do things that really aren’t that important. “I understand you are want X, nevertheless the best I can do is Y.” I have seen nevertheless work on some of the scariest people imaginable, it will very likely get you what you want even if you have to repeat yourself a couple of times.

Four Buckets, YOUR buckets

As much as I hope I’ve introduced you to a helpful framework in Covey’s important-urgent matrix, and given you some tips for using it, I also encourage you adapt it to work with the particular quirks of your unique brain.

While it’s a good rule for everyone to spend as much time in the Magic Bucket as possible and as little time in the Bullshit Bucket as possible, how you make that happen is up to you. It also depends on what’s reasonably doable given your resources, temperament, and circumstances. For example, you might be a person that spends quite a bit of time in the Fire and Alarm buckets not because you’re lazy or disorganised, but because you really need urgency in order to get things done (and the Magic Bucket involves no urgency). It’s more important sometimes that you simply keep chewing away at the things on your plate, choosing what’s palatable and clearing what space you can.

Sure, you have ADHD, but you’re still an enigma - not an acronym.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.