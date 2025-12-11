Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

I have good news today and I have bad news.

Let’s start with the bad: everyone has something they acutely fear about themselves and about life. Maybe it sits close to the surface, visible to everyone, one ill-advised but satisfying scratch away from bleeding out. Maybe it’s so far down you can only hear echoes, and only when you’re vulnerable or half-asleep or drunk.

You know, that thing.

The fear that you will only be adored as long as you’re useful. That everything you love will either leave you, grow to despise you, or die. That there is terrible darkness in you that goes all the way to the core (and worse, you’ve fooled everyone into thinking you’re decent). That you are mid, mediocre, easily replaceable, a leaf whirling in the wastewater processing thresher of life.

Whatever that thing is for you … it’s true.

This is me, if you even care

Believe it or not … that’s also the good news.

For context, I’m going need to take a bit of a detour through psychology and diagnosis. Bear with me: I’ll try to keep it light and brief (even though I am good at neither of these things).

Most mental health clinicians writing about diagnosis do so through the lens of the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. It’s the “medical dictionary” insurance companies tend to recognise most readily (hence why it’s so often referred to as the Bible). It’s also what psychiatrists are trained to use, and (generally speaking) they are the only people qualified to make a diagnosis that the medical system considers “official” (i.e. worth a damn).

However, the DSM is not the only diagnostic framework that exists. I’d argue it’s not even the best one.

For the record I’m not a psychiatrist, but I’m not chopped liver either. I’m a psychotherapist with a license to diagnose, at least under certain circumstances. In my day-to-day work I favour a different text, one which makes a decent attempt to bridge the overlapping schisms of “normal human suffering” and “pathology/disorder requiring treatment”.

The Psychodynamic Diagnostic Manual (or PDM for short)

I can appreciate that anything with the words ‘manual’, ‘diagnostic’, or ‘psychodynamic’ in the title (let alone all three) sounds boring on a level that’s incompatible with life.

It’s not.

There’s about 60 pages in the PDM (the P-Axis) which (while imperfect) function as a very solid guide to human behaviour, relating and suffering. You’ll get more out of reading this and internalising it than you will out of reading the entire pop-psych section at your local bookstore, I guarantee it (and not just because the Venn diagram circles of “what sells well” in self-help lit and “what actually works” barely kiss).

The P in P-Axis stands for Personality, and it explains how you can understand a great deal about anyone by examining:

What does this person believe about themselves? What does this person believe about the world and other people? What does this person tend to DO with the anxiety and suffering inherent in being alive?

The P-Axis outlines 12 broad personality umbrellas, and everyone fits into one of them based on the answers to those above three questions: depressive, dependent, phobic, obsessive-compulsive, schizoid, somatizing, histrionic, narcissistic, paranoid, antisocial/psychopathic, sadistic, and borderline.

They’re not cute, fluffy monikers that can be added to social profiles for cred as per ‘INFJ’ or ‘4 Wing 5’. Of course they’re not. They’re about core fear and pain: the deadlights of your psyche, and what you do in order to avoid the full blast of looking at them directly.

Which it’s a good idea to learn how to do, as per the “good news” I mentioned.

“Work on yourself!”

It’s important to mention that within any of these 12 categories a person can be high or low functioning. I know a psychotherapist with an antisocial personality style who runs a very successful counselling service for prisoners. He functions exceptionally well, while low-functioning antisocials inevitably end up IN prison.

No matter what personality style you have, the task of self-improvement (should you wish to accept it) is moving from a lesser-functioning state to a higher-functioning state. According to the PDM, one can be:

“healthy” (the ideal picture of mental vitality … Jesus and Buddha, essentially)

“neurotic” (most normies)

“borderline” (right on the edge of sanity and madness)

“psychotic” (unable to tell what’s real and what isn’t).

People who exist in the borderline and psychotic ranges tend to meet the criteria for having a personality disorder, as opposed to personality traits/style/orientation. You can be characterologically narcissistic without having Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

As I’ve deepened my clinical experience over time, I’ve come to realise that what’s almost always needed in order for functioning to improve is a healthy realisation that one’s core fearful beliefs about self, others and the world are actually true, at least to a certain extent.

To explain what I mean, I’m going to look at some of the personality styles in the P-Axis in detail. Most mainstream folk likely to be reading will probably fit most clearly within the depressive, obsessive or schizoid categories, so I’ll examine these first before discussing a couple of styles the DSM likes to term ‘Cluster B’ (which tend to get all the online notoriety and intrigue).

Depressive Personality beliefs:

Depressive belief about self: “There is something essentially bad or inadequate about me” OR “Someone or something necessary for well-being has been irretrievably lost.”

Depressive belief about others/world: “People who really get to know me will reject me.”

As the PDM describes, perhaps the biggest chunk of humanity falls into this category (certainly the majority of people who seek psychotherapy). There are two depressive sub-types:

“Introjectively depressive individuals berate themselves for real or imagined short- comings, and they respond to setbacks with the conviction that they are somehow to blame … they work hard to be “good,” but rarely succeed to their satisfaction.”

“Anaclitically depressive individuals are notable for their distress and disorganiza- tion in the face of loss and separation. Their psychologies are organized around themes of relationship, affection, trust, intimacy, and warmth, or the lack thereof. They feel empty, lonely, incomplete, helpless, and weak rather than perfectionistic or excessively self-critical.”

In essence: well-meaning, kind people who struggle a lot with guilt and loneliness, rarely get angry, and are always trying to “do better”.

In order to live with greater vitality and mental wellness, most people with a depressive personality style will do better if they can understand that what feels bad or wrong in them is simply part of the universal human condition.

How the depressive’s core fears are true: we are all flawed and broken. We are all capable of great wrongdoing, both intentional and unintentional. There must be solid ground to stand on between being a perfect God and being something less-than-human. In addition, being alive means bearing a great deal of separation and abandonment across your lifespan. Everyone will either leave you or die (unless you leave or die first) and once people get to know you they will absolutely find things they dislike. You’re probably a bit shit, because we’re all a bit shit. Sorry. I don’t make the rules, I just live here.

You are inadequate and alone, as this is the nature of being human. It is good to know this.

Schizoid Personality beliefs:

Schizoid belief about self: “Dependency and love are dangerous.”

Schizoid belief about others/world: “The social world is impinging, dangerously engulfing.”

[From the PDM]: “Individuals with schizoid personality styles easily feel in danger of being engulfed, enmeshed, controlled, intruded upon, overstimulated, and traumatized—dangers that they associate with becoming involved with other people”

Once you understand that the vast majority of therapists skew schizoid, that tells you pretty much everything you need to know. A profession that involves a certain type of deep meaning and relating, within a tidy clinical framework that includes a pre-defined “safe distance” where you hold all the power cards? Jackpot.

In all seriousness, the central narrative arc of anyone with a schizoid style is the saga of closeness vs distance: “If I get too close to this person, I’m pretty sure they’re going to drag me in and consume my soul like Pennywise the Clown. I’ll lose all my freedom, my sanity, my ability to be a seperate self. But … if I feel too distant from them I can’t bear it either.”

How the schizoid’s core fears are true: as much as I was rude about pop-psych earlier, Esther Perel’s basic premise about all relating being a conflict between independence/novelty/adventure vs safety/closeness/impingement is solid. To connect is to give up something of yourself, to love is to be possessed by another. That is inevitable. The important bit is learning that if you give it up willingly, somehow you become more rather than less.

To connect is to lose something of yourself. It is good to know this.

Obsessive/Compulsive Personality beliefs:

Obsessive/Compulsive belief about self: “Most feelings are dangerous and must be controlled.”

Obsessive/Compulsive belief about others/world: “Others are less precise and in control than I am, so I have to control what they do and resist being controlled by them.”

[From the PDM]: “They prefer to operate as if emotions were irrelevant and to defend against threatening emotions and desires through rigidity, regimentation, and intellectualization. They … tend to see themselves as logical and rational, uninfluenced by emotion. Asked how they feel, they are likely to describe what they think.”

We’ve all met lower-functioning obsessives in the wild: people whose whole lives seem to orbit around never slowing down long enough to have a feeling (because that’s more or less what’s actually going on). They don’t tend to end up in therapy for obvious reasons, and if they do they usually to try to “win” it, attacking their goals like a sort of extreme self-improvement Crossfit.

How the obsessive’s core fears are true: feelings are about as dangerous as it gets. Feelings destroy relationships and sabotage careers. Feelings put knives in guts.

Feelings do need to be controlled, at least to a certain extent.

However: what’s far more dangerous than feelings? Being unable or unwilling to know anything about the feelings you inevitably have. Feelings don’t care if you acknowledge them or not, and they have an uncanny way of working against you if you refuse. This is pretty much what Jung meant when he said what is unconscious in you will drive your entire life, and you’ll have no idea why the wheel keeps moving under your hands.

Feelings are terribly dangerous AND feeling is inevitable. It is good to know this.

Narcissistic Personality beliefs:

Narcissistic belief about self: “I need to be perfect to feel OK.”

Narcissistic belief about others/world: “Others enjoy riches, beauty, power, and fame; the more of those I have, the better I will feel.”

[From the PDM]: “The characteristic subjective experience of narcissistic individuals is a sense of inner emptiness and meaninglessness that requires recurrent infusions of external affirmation of their importance and value … When the environment fails to provide such evidence, narcissistic individuals may feel depressed, ashamed, and envious of those who succeed in attaining the status that they lack.”

It’s often said that narcissists “aren’t treatable”. I disagree, but there is a touch of truism here: if you’re going to therapy you are, by definition, not perfect. The core belief that has to be maintained and defended against is the entire basis of therapy. Therefore, people who tend narcissistic don’t usually end up in therapy unless they get an ultimatum from a fed-up partner or a court order, and they don’t tend to stay once they’ve got the spouse or the system off their back.

Unless, of course, they’re working with a clinician who is happy to endlessly validate them, assure them that everyone else is the problem, and avoid challenging them on the ways in which they contribute to the inevitable smoking ruin that is their relational life. Yes, this is why the worst person you know can’t stop talking about how awesome therapy is (while they continue being diabolically terrible).

I digress.

How the narcissist’s core fears are true: no matter how much effort you expend on being impressive, you are a pebble on an endless beach of pebbles, another writhing body in the great unwashed mass of humanity. Worse, the very act of trying to be special is what makes a narcissistically inclined person so painfully intolerable: the harder you work, the uglier it all gets.

You are no more or less interesting or worthy than anyone else alive. It is good to know this.

Borderline Personality beliefs:

Borderline belief about self: “I don’t know who I am; I inhabit dissociated self-states rather than having a sense of continuity.”

Borderline belief about others/world: “Others are one-dimensional and defined by their effects on me, rather than by a sense of their complex individual psychology.”

[From the PDM]: “Patients with borderline personality disorder feel emotions that easily spiral out of control and reach extremes of intensity, compromising their capacity for adaptive functioning. They tend to catastrophize, and they consequently require the presence of another person to help regulate their affect and be soothed. When the relationship with this other person becomes closer, however, they feel easily controlled or engulfed, and at the same time feel a deep fear of being rejected and abandoned.”

Similarly to the structurally narcissistic person, the structurally borderline person has to face into their greatest area of wounding in order to even begin engaging in meaningful therapy. As psychotherapist Irvin Yalom was fond of saying, in therapy “it is the relationship that heals.” Today, that insight has been vindicated by a solid dossier of “common factors” research into what makes psychotherapy successful. Spoiler alert: a robust alliance between therapist and patient matters immensely.

However, tolerating meaningful relating involves sanity-unravelling levels of pain for someone with borderline tendencies. To even begin building a relationship involves surviving ongoing confrontation with one’s inner fragmentation and burning shame — and once an alliance is established it gets even better. Think of a frightened two-year-old in full meltdown, confused and afraid, inconsolable, lost in the dark.

“I hate you. Please don’t leave me.”

Untreated, low-functioning borderline personalities are pure hell for everyone involved, and anyone able to bear a successful treatment and learn to function at a healthy level deserves a great deal of respect and compassion. I have seen it done. It is very hard. It is miraculous. I think it’s worth it (but I am obviously biased).

How the borderline’s core fears are true: you don’t know who you are because it’s just as you fear: “you” don’t exist. You inhabit different self-states because that’s the nature of human identity (at least, to a certain extent) and the work of therapy is to bring those self-states closer together and help them know about each other. There’s no “you” waiting to be discovered (even if commerce is prepared to continually lie to us that we can find answers in consumer products and status brands (“Which dining set really represents me as a person?”)

The only constant is the observing self. The part that sits above your thoughts and feelings and experiences and can watch them, the part that chooses which parts to show and hide in order to feel safe or get your needs met or feel acceptable.

‘You’ don’t exist. None of us do. It is good to know this.

Notes on ‘Cluster B’ Personality Types

“Cluster B” personality styles tend to manifest most commonly in borderline and psychotic levels of functioning (as opposed to healthy or neurotic) which is why they tend to spawn so many psych thinkpieces (and true crime podcasts). Someone functioning at a borderline or psychotic level of severity will most likely qualify for a personality disorder diagnosis (Antisocial Personality Disorder (APD), Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) or Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD) as per the DSM).

However, there are absolutely examples of people who tend borderline, antisocial, narcissistic and histrionic who are able to exist at more organised levels of functioning. APD, BPD, NPD and HPD are “incurable”, but not “untreatable”: that is to say, you can learn to do less harmful things with your suffering but you can’t change the way in which you manage your suffering. Someone who does narcissistic things (i.e. acting entitled and superior to stave off fears of being irrelevant and weak) can learn to become an excellent CEO as opposed to a punishing, grandiose blowhard if (and only if) they’re sufficiently motivated to change, willing to work hard, and able to tolerate great discomfort.

What they can’t do is transform into someone with a different personality style: for example, a depressively-oriented person (who tries hard to be “good” in order to stave off guilt and feelings of being bad). People who do narcissistic things as their primary defensive mode don’t care about being “bad”. They care about “appearing perfect” and that’s a very different thing. You can’t change your core conditioning any more than an introvert can suddenly become extroverted, or a candle can become a shoe.

You can only get better at being what you are. That’s the good news and the bad news.

