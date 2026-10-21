The funny thing about lightning rod topics, trauma topics, collective mania topics, black hole topics, watch-what-you-say topics, problematic topics, is the splitting.

I don’t mean funny ha-ha, mind. There’s usually very little that’s amusing in the discourse, and I could probably find a laugh in an autopsy. I mean funny-uncanny. Off. Something weird happens that doesn’t translate into the register of language, as a Lacanian might say.

Splitting 101

Splitting hasn’t fully transformed from psychotherapeutic concept to everyday therapyslop language, and when it does it’ll probably come out a bit lopsided and wrong (as per gaslighting and boundaries). So I’ll briefly explain it in order to make my point.

Splitting is a technical word for the thing that happens when you can’t tolerate nuance.

As a general rule, the less mentally integrated you are the more you do it. Both psychological trauma (PTSD/cPTSD) and certain personality disorders are correlated with chronic splitting: people are either all-good or all-bad, pure or toxic, sacred or profane.

Everyone splits to a certain extent — for example, it’s a rare specimen that doesn’t go through a phase of seeing their ex as Totally Irredeemable during an ugly breakup. I am not without sin and I will cast no stones. But some people exist like this at all times, they know no other way to be. If someone offers a mild criticism or expresses a view they disagree with, they aren’t just different in a way that’s intriguing or perplexing or annoying. The relationship, such as it is, permanently shifts. The splitter doesn’t just respect the other person a bit less, or need to re-evaluate how much they’re comfortable sharing: they have become the enemy. All-bad, beyond redemption, less-than-human, and that perennial weapons-grade catch-all: unsafe.

Splitting serves an important purpose: like all psychological defences, it protects your sanity. There’s a truism in therapy about mental wellness being roughly correlated with how much uncertainty you can bear, but you can’t brute-force this any more than you can stroll into a gym and powerlift twice your weight. If people have brutalized you, sorting the world into good and evil categories might be a Care Bears level understanding of human nature, but it will allow you to move around in the world without shattering. It has unpleasant long-term consequences for you, not to mention everyone who comes into your orbit, but it happens for a reason.

Now, here’s where it gets really interesting: people who engage in chronic splitting produce predictable patterns of splitting in the people and groups who interact with them.

(What, you thought this was going to be another essay about diagnosing your ex with BPD? Are you new here? If so … welcome, and please consider subscribing if you’re enjoying yourself, it’s for a good cause).



Get 40% OFF A MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION

Get 50% OFF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Most of of my work is published unpaywalled (because I want people to read it). But if you enjoy what I do and can spare a contribution, you’ll get access to my whole archive of work (currently 90+ articles) AND you’ll be helping with real-world stuff.

I’m a real person who uses the income I get from Substack to do real-world things like therapy research and running trauma groups.

Alternatively, please join me for future posts by becoming a free subscriber:

Watch the Pattern

I’ve enjoyed writing about my time as a baby shrink in a therapeutic community, but it’s a bit like reading dream fragments from someone else’s life.

I can tell reasonably coherent stories about it but only upon lengthy reflection. Most of the time I felt exactly as inexperienced and naive as I was at that stage in my career, trying to find some solidity to stand on between projecting confidence in a way that taps into genuine determination and faking what I don’t feel for ego-protection purposes. Sometimes I succeeded. Often, I didn’t.

It was a bruising experience, and I don’t think I would have managed to complete it without having a very perceptive, dedicated and intelligent supervisor. One of the first things she taught me was one of the most important. I still use it both inside and outside my clinic, more often as the world gets madder.

To set the scene, a young woman had been admitted to the therapeutic community a few weeks prior and the clinical team were having a blazing row about her. Roughly half the team wanted her discharged for her admittedly challenging behaviour (which was not, it should be said, uncommonly bad for someone unwell enough to be admitted to a live-in facility). They used words like manipulative, defiant, disrespectful, volatile, and dangerous.

The other half of the team were outraged that we were even having this conversation. They used words like traumatized, desperate, psychologically young, suffering, scared and vulnerable.

I felt crazy. I was only there a day or two a week at that stage, and hadn’t even met the young woman in question, but it was like the staff were talking about two completely different people (and in a way they were, but that’s a story for another day). I found myself looking at her photo in the handover notes, reading through her various transgressions, and wondering which version was the truth.

Fortunately, after the meeting, my supervisor pulled me into a consulting room for a chat.

“You’ll see that every so often,” she told me. “Especially if you come back next year for a full internship and more so if you work here after you graduate. That’ll be harder, because sometimes it will be your patient, and then it’s harder to do what I’m going to ask you to do: I want you to notice the patterns around the patient. Watch what happens with the clinical team. Watch what happens with the other residents. How others respond to them will give you more genuine information about a person’s internal world than anything else. Trying to find out ‘the truth’ is both powerfully instinctive and wrong. The truth about this person is that she is split within herself, and each half of the team is seeing and responding to the unintegrated parts. The two parts of her don’t know about each other, and the same thing happens with the people around her. As she becomes more integrated, more of a whole person, the responses will become less fragmented and crazymaking. This is not happening because she is “good” or “bad”, it’s happening because she’s deeply unwell but capable of hiding it better than most. Anytime you find yourself trying to figure out “the truth” of someone who produces split responses, watch what happens around them. It also allows you to hold onto your own mind and continue thinking your own thoughts without getting pulled into reacting. That’s the only way to keep approaching something true and sane in terms of thinking about what is happening here.”

The past decade in this work has served only to solidify and further evidence what my supervisor taught me about splitting: as within, so without. When you notice a group at odds about the reality of a person’s goodness or badness, that’s a big clue (a red flag, you might say) about the dynamics of their internal world. It’s likely that someone at the nexus of such a conflict is divided against themselves, and those around them line up on opposite sides of the split. Which usually means one of two things: personality disorder dynamics (usually Borderline Personality Disorder or Narcissistic Personality Disorder) or a serious trauma history.

So. Splitting is a process that happens inside a person, and it’s also something that happens in the people surrounding them.

I also think it happens around topics that touch on traumatic experiences. The audience splits in a way that’s crazymaking but also sort of magnetic and hard to resist.

It happened around the Lindsay Clancy case. We’re seeing it right now with Cornell. It mobilizes around just about any disturbing story that involves mental health and gender identity, or suicide, or rape.