Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist (diagnosed ADHD) and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

Unsplash/Drew Dizzy Graham

Everyone likes Rule One of Therapy, at first.

Nobody does anything unless they’re getting something out of it.

The complainers. The misers. The avoidants. The drama queens. Your critical mother. Your narcissistic ex. Something in them gets more out of being awful than they would out of not being awful. What a righteous realisation.

Unfortunately, Rule One of Therapy also applies to you.

I dated a chef once (massive letdown, by the way — nobody wants to bring their work home, so don’t imagine you’re going to get filet mignon or handcrafted matcha squid ink edible fucking calligraphy or whatever you’ve seen on The Bear). Anyway, chefs at the mid-high end sometimes have to supply and transport their own tools, and I didn’t know this until I watched this guy pull a bundle of dish towels the size of a small child out of his bag and unwrap layer after layer after layer. Like an adult pass-the-parcel, except instead of a bag of candy at the centre there was a blade as long as my forearm and sharp enough to cut bone like camembert. He’d been carrying that thing around everywhere the entire time I’d known him — buses, trains, the central city, quiet suburbia, the university campus. Wild.

Anyway, in this analogy that’s taken far too long to set up, that knife is the image that comes to mind whenever I think of Rule One of Therapy. Only layer by layer can you unwrap that interpretation with somebody, even though it’s always in the room. The more defended someone is and more layers to their pain there are, the slower we must go. Being open to the idea that you’re getting something out of the thing you do with your suffering means being prepared to pull apart an unhealed wound.

No matter how much someone struggles with a compulsion, or addiction, or behaviour, or pattern. No matter how much they hate it, no matter how much it costs them. No matter that the idea of any sort of payoff sounds objectively insane when the cost is so high and so obvious. There’s method folded into the madness and structure beneath the chaos, always.

Nobody does anything unless they are getting something out of it.

So if someone is seeking an audience, it’s worth asking why.

It’s probably not the reason they claim. Or at least, not only that. That’s chump-level deduction, being prepared to take someone at their word — and if you’ve made it this far without writing me off as offensive or victim-blaming, you’re smarter than that.

So, I’m going to teach you a little about unconscious motivation the best and only way I know how: reminiscing (slightly indulgently) about therapy school.

We began learning about “reading” people almost immediately, with appropriately dire warnings that this is never an exact science, and frequent reminders that we are painfully schizoid humans not Gods. Lest this piece lead you to believe that anyone with therapy training can read your mind, rest assured that I still can’t tell when I need to shut the fuck up about psychoanalysis at parties (and the answer is always, always, always immediately, if not sooner).

Right away, we were instructed to begin practicing mock therapy sessions with our peers, taking turns playing “therapist” and “client” while being encouraged to lean into both truth and theatre in both roles. If you were cosplaying as a client, your task was to bring a “real” issue from your own life that’s low intensity, then ham it up a bit. So, it all feels important and authentic, but you’re not splashing around in risky emotional territory with someone who’s still learning to swim and can’t read currents for shit.

If you’re in the boss chair, your job description is basically to throw things at the wall and see what sticks based off whatever theory you’re currently engaging with. While keeping in mind that you have no idea how the therapist part of you is going to shape up over the next 10,000 hours of practice (so try not to have an existential crisis when you inevitably sound exactly as inexperienced and scared as you are).

We filmed these sessions (if you think listening to a voice recording of yourself is cringe, imagine seeing yourself as a therapist for the first time on-screen). Then, we were taught to pick apart the “therapy” moment-to-moment. Each week, we were asked to choose a 10-minute block where we felt like something was “happening” in a therapeutic encounter, transcribe the conversation word-for-word with timestamps, then make three columns:

Spoken communication: the actual words being said, with pauses and changes in volume and tone indicated. Non-verbal communication: the non-spoken language at each point in the dialogue for both “therapist” and “client”. Arms crossed/uncrossed. Tissues pulled aggressively from the tissue box. Head in hands. Fidgeting. Blinking. Looking out the window. Holding eye contact. Staring at the floor. Shaking head. Picking cuticles. Unconscious communication: the possible meaning that can be assigned to (1) and (2), given what we know about human relating in general and the human in front of us in particular. Their life history. Their personality and relational constitution. Their family dynamics. Their fears and frustrations. Their attitude towards other authority figures. Their automatic assumptions about other people.

If we were completely new to working with someone, there usually wasn’t a lot in column 3, and it was drilled into us that no matter how well we know someone we can never claim to be the sole arbiters of “truth” in the room. Therapy shouldn’t be a “heads I win, tails you lose” proposition (where if the client agrees with the therapist’s interpretation then it’s obviously true, and if the client disagrees with it then it’s even more true because they’re in denial about it).

Now, why is this relevant? Because over time, as we fleshed out Column 3, it started to become more and more clear:

What this person probably believes about themselves/others/the world, irrespective of what they claim.

What I represent to this person.

What this person expects from me.

What this person wants from me (sometimes this is very different from what they expect/anticipate).

Whether it would be a therapeutically wise idea to give them what they expect or want, or whether either/both should be avoided at all costs.

How I can use all this information to offer valuable interpretations to this person about how they operate in the world and relate to others.

So what’s all this got to do with writing on Substack?

Well, in order to navigate this place effectively and sanely (while making sure you get as much out of your time here as possible) it’s worth thinking about motivation (both conscious and unconscious). How it applies to both yourself and others you encounter along the way. How you might choose to respond to the challenges you face.

To recap:

(1) Nobody does anything unless they’re getting something out of it.

People seeking an audience seek an audience for a reason. It’s not just about the writing, because you can do that on the back of a beer coaster and throw it in the bottom of your handbag when you’re done.

AND

(2) Someone’s explicitly stated or most obvious motivation is not likely to be the only one (or the most important one).

AND

(3) Numbers (1) and (2) also apply to you.