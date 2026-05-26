Disclaimer: I’m going to tell a number of cosmetic lies in this piece, for which I hope I will be forgiven. I will be as honest as I can about everything of consequence, and alter details only when they serve to protect the privacy and safety of myself and others. I do not wish to out anyone else involved in this mess without their consent (yes, I’m using that word very deliberately) and I am also very much in favour of not being sued.

In Part One of this series, ‘The Problem With #MeToo’, I wrote about how at the height of the #MeToo movement (if ‘height’ is indeed the correct word) I’d just escaped from the media equivalent of Epstein Island. I’m kidding (but only just) and while it isn’t very funny I’d rather laugh than cry. I suspect this might be at least partly why I’m still kicking.

It’s an ugly, grubby little story in which nobody covers themselves in glory, and while I’m aiming to make this piece work as a standalone it’s probably worth reading in full.

In short: before I was a psychotherapist I worked in advertising and entertainment. Prolific sexual predation by two of the personalities whose star power brought in vast amounts of money was an open secret within the company.

I used that story to outline why #MeToo’s framing as a movement to hold powerful men accountable failed to fully consider the structural and systemic ways in which predation becomes entrenched. When companies, brands, and intellectual property are build on the shoulders of personalities, when the livelihoods of hundreds of people depend on their mythos remaining unblemished, they become “too big to fail”.

“Psychopaths and sadists will always exist in the places that shape culture, and flaws in both our systems and our basic human conditioning enable them in ways we haven’t even begun to seriously grapple with.”

For Part Two, I’m going to talk about the impossibility of justice.

Even for the perfect victim.

As I’ve mentioned before I don’t owe anyone the details of my own debasement and I won’t be giving them. But for context: this was a workplace in which one of the personalities would cheerfully walk into the content and promotions office, put anal porn on the projector screen, and openly sit down to watch: clearly taking a great deal of enjoyment out of how uncomfortable this made everyone. This is the level at which this person understood their power and got off on making everyone aware of that almost-total omnipotence.

I need you to understand that in my experience such things are common and unremarkable within the industry, or at least were at this time — a sort of psychotic collusion.

This is the environment in which open predation occurs. Not because Porn Bad, thats a whole other argument, but because I Can Do Anything I Want and Nobody Will Stop Me. This is everyone at the BBC knowing exactly what Jimmy Savile was doing when he openly picked girls out of the studio audience, took them into his room, and shut the door. Knowing on some level but refusing to completely accept it, to really stare with both eyes open into something evil and hypnotic and name what it is and what it does.

Because how do you do that and live with yourself afterwards if you don’t act?

Where we left off in Part One, I’d just learned that my old workplace had somehow, against all odds, been publicly outed as the hotbed of sexual impropriety, harassment, bullying, coercion and criminality it absolutely was. The gig was up, the whistles were ear-splitting, and at least one of the two predatory personalities (Savile and Weinstein, if you like) looked to be facing serious sexual assault charges. The company issued a generic We Are Shocked and Appalled statement in response to the allegations, which was of course completely disingenuous to anyone who’d spent more than five minutes in the building.

They also ordered an independent investigation, which I decided to take part in because I was stupid.

I try to look back on this decision with some measure of compassion, a bit like how I couldn’t tie my laces when I was three and from a certain perspective that makes me really dumb … but it’s a little more complicated than that. Nobody had taught me. And what children don’t learn the world will eventually teach them, usually violently.

If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough

You know the old saying about how HR isn’t your friend, they’re the company’s? Yeah, that applies here too. If a corporation commits to doing something ‘because it’s the right thing to do’ in a press release, sure as God made little apples they have interest in the right thing only as far as it intersects with the right optics. As most people learn when they’re children, if you’re caught with the cookie jar it pays to look contrite and hand back what’s in your fist … but there’s no need to turn out your pockets unless you’re forced to.

What I learned was that while a corporate investigation might be ‘independent’, and the lawyer recruited to conduct it a man with an excellent reputation for integrity, the company still sets the terms and this will be done extremely strategically. Which time period the investigation covers, who is eligible to be interviewed, what the focus of the investigation is expected to be, etc.

As expected, the investigation report pinned almost the entire mess on the less malevolent of the two predators (Weinstein) because it was engineered precisely to do so. He was already the subject of a criminal rape investigation and hence unsalvageable: a convenient scapegoat, now mercifully apprehended by the authorities. There were a few token lines about how the company could probably do better to be less ‘laddish’ and do more to advance women and minorities, naughty naughty, and that was all.

Not a word about the more sadistic and prolific of the two men (Savile), even though I gave precise details about criminal acts that occurred openly in the workplace (we’re talking a lot worse than big-screen porn at 10am here). As it turned out, my interviews were ineligible for inclusion in the final report because I was no longer an employee. This struck me as particularly sadistic, allowing me to testify (probably in order to understand exactly what I knew and was prepared to reveal) in a pointless, painful farce that cost me horribly in ways that any other survivor will be intimately familiar with. This is what the system does. You are not going to stop it with a hashtag.

Still. I wanted to try, and I figured I had one last card I was prepared to try and play: I could attempt legal mediation with the company directly. I found the best employment lawyer I could, and he told me that given the circumstances (heightened publicity, criminal charges, and grand statements of corporate contrition) it was worth it to file. Not because they’d do anything in good faith (that much was clear) but because at this particular point in time I had the ability to damage them if they refused. A long shot, but a shot nonetheless.

I also figured I had a moral responsibility to try because if not me, then who.