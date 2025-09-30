Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

Crohn’s Disease runs in my family (or, as the terrible joke goes, it runs in our jeans). Captain Ironguts here got lucky. I’m one of those freaks who eats reaper chillies for fun and could probably digest a light aircraft. But on the whole, we’re not a gastrologically blessed group of humans. For the unaware, Crohn’s Disease involves your immune system periodically staging a mutiny against the inside of your digestive tract. The body attacks itself, resulting in chronic inflammation and pain all the way from piehole to exit door. During a flare-up, being further than a 60-second penguin waddle from a bathroom at any time is living very dangerously indeed.

Strangely enough, I’ve never heard of anyone wanting to “celebrate” their Crohn’s Disease.

It’s the same deal in my psychotherapy practice. I work with people struggling to live with and heal from all sorts of ailments and acronyms — depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder, complex PTSD, schizophrenia, addiction and eating disorders.

There are no cards or cakes or “congratulations” associated with any of these diagnoses.

“Unlucky you are. Herpes it is.”

But for some reason there’s a growing expectation that receiving an ADHD diagnosis is something that not only can but should be celebrated.

Like if you’re not out and proud, so to speak, you’re letting the side down. Like there’s no valid reason to be private or selective about disclosure. Like the only reason you might be devastated as well as vindicated (as I was) must surely be because of self-loathing. Internalised neurophobia, or something.

There’s little space in the discourse for the full range of possible responses to receiving the news that you have an an incurable developmental disorder that will require constant, vigilant, lifelong management.

The grief of it, the despairing impotent rage of it.

Just congratulations cards on Etsy and diagnosis cake reveals on TikTok. Good vibes only.

Look, I get it. Sort of. It’s life-changing to have a name for a big part of why you’ve found it so challenging to be a functional human — and once you’ve figured out the why, you can work much more effectively with your brain structure to get to the how. You can let go of solutions and systems that aren’t well-suited for you, and enjoy greater permission to think creatively about managing yourself.

As I've written about before, it’s a shame so many of us need the acronym to fully claim what we’ve always known about ourselves.

Also, cake is good.

I’ve somehow managed to complete my goal of writing 52 posts on Substack in 2025 EARLY, and you’d best believe I will be enjoying a formidable slab of carrot cake with inch-thick icing to celebrate.

If you also have ADHD you’ll understand the significance of this. If you’d told me when I was 22 that I’d be consistently writing my own stuff every week and publishing it for public consumption within the next 15 years, I’d have laughed myself sick then probably said something very rude to you.

I'm also running a half-price deal for the next month to celebrate, so if you've been thinking about subscribing now's a great time. I've had to quit working in the public system for the sake of my sanity, so Substack is fast becoming an important part of my income.

I update weekly at least, and all funds received go towards my work in psychotherapeutic treatment development research and running funded trauma recovery groups.

I’m proud of meeting my 52-posts goal. I’ve worked hard over many years to be in a position where it’s possible to set a goal and a deadline on something that matters to me and just … make it happen. No external authority, no fear of failing a paper or losing a job, nothing but my own knowledge and systems and will.

Personally, I’d rather have a cake for such an achievement. Not to celebrate something I was probably born with and which has almost nothing to do with me, a fact no more remarkable than being short or having long eyelashes.

I also understand that part of “cake culture” around neurodiversity diagnosis is about fierce pushback against shame. A sweet, blazing fuck-you to a lifetime of being labelled crazy, lazy or bad by people who think you’re deliberately being slothful or defiant. Again, I’d say you have probably always known the truth about yourself. You know when you’re trying your best, and you know when you’re letting yourself down, if you slow down and listen carefully to yourself. Needing to push back so strongly against the opinions of people who don’t care to understand you indicates that you’re probably still giving them a bit too much power.

The responses of my two closest friends, when I told them about my diagnosis, demonstrate exactly why I love them:

(1) “Well that explains a lot. Want to try the cheesecake sour next? My shout.”

(2) “Oh right. I kinda just … assumed you knew.”

My friends understood the significance of this news to me (they were speaking warmly, not dismissively) but it wasn’t particularly remarkable to them. Sure, it was helpful to have a name for why I struggled with things that affected them (punctuality, a tendency towards being a bit too intense) but they already knew what I was like and accepted those flaws as part of the package.

While I don’t believe in cards and cakes for ADHD any more than I believe in cards and cakes for Crohn’s Disease or bipolar disorder, it doesn’t really affect me if it’s something others want to do. I’m not the cake police (quite the opposite) and I’m not your mother. But it does start to concern me when there’s such powerful pushback and erasure of the downsides of living with ADHD. Because there are downsides.

It would be insane to receive a celebratory Crohn’s Disease cake, because as much as it’s great to know why you keep ending up in the hospital with gastrointestinal abscesses, and it’s worthy to shame-bust the stigma of having guts that constantly betray you, it’s not great news. Sure, fuck-you to the people that get skitty about anything involving poop and decide it’s too hard to be your friend over something you have very little control over. Right on. But you’re also receiving news that you have an incurable condition. You’ll need to watch your diet carefully for the rest of your life, give up anything even vaguely unhealthy, and be hypervigilant to never consume anything with a skin (no walnuts in the carrot cake for you, my friend). You’re very probably going to need sections of bowel removed as you age, and there’s almost 50-50 odds the scarring will get bad enough for you to end up with a colostomy bag.

Same deal with ADHD. It’s wonderful that you have an answer, and part of that answer does tend to involve embracing that you’re a colourful and lovably eccentric soul (as if you weren’t already aware). It’s balm to the struggling, lonely kid inside that tried so hard but never quite managed to get it right, who internalised that failure to thrive and connect and decided it made them unworthy of good things in life. Immoral or unloveable or a fuckup, instead of someone that had a particular set of problems and needed a particular kind of help.

Doubly so if you were intelligent, and people expected that intelligence to translate into similarly precocious emotional maturity and self-control.

But you’re also receiving news that you need to take very seriously. As someone with ADHD you are at massively increased risk of addiction, divorce, imprisonment, vehicle accidents and suicide, not to mention thousands of less measurable “hold my drink” incidents and strong odds of experiencing chronic loneliness, anxiety and depression. People with ADHD die 7-9 years earlier than the general population, both because of all of the above and also because we just don’t tend to take very good care of ourselves. Too much toast and ramen, not enough flossing and lifting.

ADHD isn’t words on a cake. Getting a diagnosis isn’t the end of the story, it’s the turning point. It’s realising you have to take the ring to Mordor, so to speak. It doesn’t define you — it must not define you, at the cost of your life.

But if you must have a cake, if diagnosis feels personally meaningful to you, here’s an idea.

There’s a concept in psychotherapy that I don’t think gets nearly enough attention: honouring your adaptions. I’m not going to bake a cake for someone who receives a BPD diagnosis, for one thing they’d probably set fire to my couch (and I’d probably deserve it for being so patronising about something so serious). But what I might do (in the appropriate time, and in a thoughtful way) is encouraging a process of gently recognising what it has cost them to survive with this condition, without glossing over the harm that has been done to self and others along the way. Many if not most psychiatric conditions make some adaptive sense, without which the sufferer might not have survived.

For example: I don’t think this is universal by any means, but many people speak of understanding depression as an internal marker that something in life is misaligned, unspoken, unable to be known. You wouldn’t wish depression on anyone, but at least in some circumstances it can be seen as a psychic adaption to something even more unbearable.

I appreciate that this will be controversial, but many suicidal people I have known felt that having that final, terrible door open as an option was (paradoxically) the only way for them to go on living. Flushing their pill stash or throwing away their blades felt far more scary than keeping them close.

Some of my schizophrenic patients have been able to trace a path that makes sense even through psychosis: for example, linking early experiences where nothing was trustworthy to paranoid states in adulthood. They have come to understand what happens to them as a protective (albeit deeply unhelpful, dangerous and disturbing) adaptive brain feature. Honouring this, even though they would do anything not to be living with it anymore, helps them make coherent sense of themselves. It’s humanising.

I won’t speculate too much on the likely genesis of ADHD as a condition — evolutionary psychology has ideas about superior hunter-gatherer skills, while some psychotherapy researchers point to mismatches in temperament, constitution and attachment capacity between parent and child. I also think it’s just as possible ADHD doesn’t have any bigger purpose or a clear cause. There are plenty of glitches in the human system, mutations that occur spontaneously, conditions that serve only to limit life. Crohn’s disease has no upsides unless you count never having to eat peas and tomatoes as a kid.

But when I sit down to eat my cake, to celebrate the past nine months of effort gestating and birthing Painting with Lightning, I’ll also take some time to honour how I’ve adapted to my challenges with ADHD and how I’ve grown my gifts to compensate. As Dr Russell Barkley is fond of saying (and he’s about the most doomer guy around where ADHD is concerned), every human has gifts and strengths, and ADHD calls on us to grasp them tightly, whether you see them as linked to your diagnosis or not.

Don’t celebrate your diagnosis, it has almost nothing to do with you.

Honour your adaptions, your gifts, your unique contribution to humanity. No matter what acronym you claim for yourself, how bad your time blindness is, and whether or not eating raisins will earn you a trip to the ED.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.