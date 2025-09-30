Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elephanttimes's avatar
elephanttimes
2d

I get this a bit with autistic discourse too. My daughter has a genetic condition, which has led to autism and developmental delays, amongst other things. We struggle sometimes, because this kind of framing just bears no resemblance to the reality of her life and ours - her future is limited in ways no parent would wish for their child, and honestly it's terrifying. Her autism diagnosis, her genetic diagnosis, these were not cake moments for us. I personally have adhd, diagnosed as an adult, and it is primarily a massive pain - I don't enjoy feeling like a shaken up can of coke at all points in time, it makes everything harder, it is daily work. The name is helpful, because it gives me a way to talk about it with my husband, that feels less like "sorry love, I just suck at stuff", but yeah, the problems are still problems, with or without a label attached.

I think for every person being like the cake folks you describe, there are many others who feel like you do, and just get on with it, but the problem (and why i care a little bit what other people do) is that quiet people don't drive perception, and in some ways it makes it harder to just get on - like for my daughter, I think it contributes to the gargantuan misunderstandings people have, just in a new way compared to the rubbish we'd have got 20 yrs ago, and navigating around their misunderstanding is just one more thing we have to do, on a list that is already too long and too hard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
Rhys's avatar
Rhys
3d

Your Yoda cake caption made me laugh out loud 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture