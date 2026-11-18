Everyone’s cutting their parents off these days, and it’s all because of The Therapists. That’s the story, anyway.

It’s a tale visceral enough to become archetypal, repeated often enough to take on a life of its own. Three main characters: a parent, an adult child, and a therapist. A hero, a villain, and a wise one (or, if you’re familiar with Karpman’s Drama Triangle, a Victim, a Persecutor, and a Rescuer). Who you instinctively cast in each role when you read about adult children going no-contact after starting therapy says a lot.

Is the villain the kids (selfish, fragile, ungrateful) the parents (narcissistic, abusive, invalidating) or the therapists (either well-meaning morons or malevolent poison-whisperers depending on who’s controlling the narrative)?

By way of an answer, I’m going to tell this particular tale the way I’ve come to understand it.

There is a family sitting around a table, and all of them are starving. Most people reading this won’t really know hunger: the DoorDash guy getting confused by your shared driveway and asking you to walk to the letterbox doesn’t count. If you haven’t reached the point where you’d fight someone to the death for a KitKat — because either outcome will end the sensation — you don’t really know hunger either.

There is a family sitting around a table, surrounded by food, and all of them are hungry. They’re all trying to eat what’s piled high around them, but they can’t. It’s a cursed illusion, even though the food looks and smells and even feels maddeningly real. It’s like that scene in Pan’s Labyrinth where the starving girl has to walk past the world’s most magnificent banquet, but it all belongs to this guy:

“Try the potato salad, hon … calories don’t count on holidays...”

The second you reach for the food, you’re going to really wish you hadn’t.

And just to be clear: by food, I mean any morsel of real relating. At the narcissistic family table everyone is trying to get it from the others, which is the very thing that ensures everyone goes home hungry.

The father mentions a topical scandal, asking the opinions of the warm bodies seated around him as a formality. It doesn’t matter what they say, or if they open their mouths at all: this is not an invitation to engage, to perhaps be mutually known through a sparky back-and-forth. While the others understand this — they know the notes to this prelude like a childhood nursery rhyme — sometimes hope still kicks experience below the belt for the adult children.

Maybe, just maybe, he actually cares what I think and wants to hear about it, the son wonders. Perhaps it’s different this time (it is not different this time). He voices his own perspective, and Dad gives the speech he was always going to give with no real acknowledgement. Perhaps he implies his son is stupid and naive, perhaps not. Perhaps the son curses himself for being stupid and naive. After all, he bothered to answer knowing that this particular song always ends on a disappointing note. The specifics don’t matter, neither of them are real: the father is a guy performing an impassioned soliloquy to an imaginary audience, an audience wearing his son’s face. But whatever words come out he’s saying something real, and it’s the same thing over and over and over again: I am hungry, I am hungry, I am hungry.

That’s all anyone can say at the narcissistic family table.

One of the other adult children gives a long speech about her new job, how hard she’s been working, how much money she makes, the new tiles she’s bought to renovate the kitchen. I am hungry. The grandmother says something in the boss babe’s general direction about how her career won’t love her back, and isn’t she lonely in that big house without a husband? I am hungry. Each woman hears an insult to her life’s decisions (read: an existential threat). I am hungry.

Notice me, value me, show genuine interest in me. Feed me. Admire my intelligence, my success, my ability to calm or soothe or serve or look good or be nice or tell crazy stories or make you laugh. Except none of these things are actually me — just things I perform — so even if I do get what I want, it won’t mean anything. It won’t work, it won’t last, it’s not real.

Riddled with anxiety, hearing the rising tension, the mother works hard to make everything OK so she can feel OK (but also so she can retain the special position of ‘person who makes things OK’). I am hungry. Her daughter snaps at her, angry that her mother’s need to keep everything “nice” matters more than her hurt feelings. I am hungry.

And on it goes. At the narcissistic family table, everyone is starving and nobody can eat.