The answer is never “Just try harder”. Never.

Multiply how many minutes you think it will take you to get there by three, then leave five minutes earlier than that.

Stash books in the car. That way, when you get somewhere early you get a treat (time to read) instead of punishment (having to wait).

If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing badly.

You’re not going to start that boring project any sooner than you absolutely have to. You’re just not. Do some fun things and stop fretting in the meantime, otherwise you’ll feel like shit and have nothing to show for the time except stress acne.

If you’re really angry, or really upset, DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES do the first thing you want to do. You can always tell someone to get fucked tomorrow upon weighing up your options.

Don’t put it down, put it away. If you can master this, you’ll have a pretty sane life and it is possible to learn this power even with an ADHD brain. It may take a long time, but keep trying - trying has an organising effect on the mind.

Plan to fail. I’m serious. Most goals and plans and strategies fail because you don’t build in the certainty that you will get the wobbles, and then you give up when you can’t stick to it the way you want. Fail, then use that information to readjust.

You won’t remember, write it down.

No seriously, don’t lie to yourself, YOU WILL NOT REMEMBER. Write it down. Keep a wee notebook on you at all times, this is your external working memory. It works better than your phone for some reason.

You will never, ever scroll on your phone and come away thinking “that was a great idea”. The second you realise you’re scrolling, stop. You don’t need to finish what you’re doing, you can NEVER scroll to the end, that’s the point. Our brains need off-ramps more than normal brains, and you will need to build your own if you’re going to use social media.

Do some exercise at least every three days or you will feel itchy in a not-easily-definable way.

Remember to WAIT: Why Am I Talking.

Notice when you’re feeling powerless, the very act of noticing can stop a meltdown.

Get in the ocean as often as you can, and always put your whole head under.

Don’t be a dick to yourself when you mess up, but DO fix it. Repairing after rupture builds strong relationships, whether that’s your relationship with your self, your partner, a friend, or a colleague.

Accept that the car/drawer/shower will always be messy. There is always a messy place that is thoroughly ungovernable, this should really be in the ADHD symptom list.

Be curious, people love curious bitches, but stop short of coming off like a police interrogator. This is important.

Are you anxious or do you just need to eat?

If you love a piece of clothing and it is comfortable, buy several.

Listening to the Mario Kart theme music will help you complete almost any household task (don’t look at me like that, I know it’s weird as shit, I don’t make the rules).

Keep some snacks in the car to avoid hanger. You’ll probably forget about them, so it’s like buying a gift for your future self.

Treat the ‘Half Full’ point in your fuel gauge as the ‘Empty’ point.

You will never have an empty inbox, and that’s OK. Just make sure you reply to emails that need a response within 1-3 days IMMEDIATELY.

Set up every payment you possibly can to go out automatically.

Get one of those washing machines that beeps at you until you empty it. Resist the urge to open the lid so it shuts up, because you will not remember the washing. See point 9.

Have a wee chat to yourself in the car before you go into a social event, the way you would to a six-year-old. “Now, we are going to have fun. We are NOT going to eat a whole bowl of M&Ms and run around in circles and end up crying and vomiting. Cool?”

Sip your wine, don’t gulp it.

Sucking at something is the first step to being sorta good at something.

Sometimes the only power you have is the power to make a situation even worse. Recognising this is powerful in itself.

You can do much less in 10 minutes than you think.

You can do way, way more in a year than you think.

If you can hang onto your sense of humour you can get through anything, and many ADHD fuckups are objectively hilarious with a little time and distance.

If you are feeling anxious in a social situation, actively notice your surroundings and people-watch. Anxiety narrows your focus to worrying about how you are coming across, and then you are disconnected from people, and it is this that causes problems.

You will probably do much better than you think in the moment when the worst actually does happen. When others freeze up, you can think and act. ADHDers move through chaos like a bluefin tuna in a lagoon. Ever seen one of those things go for it? Poseidon’s bullets.

Embrace the cool parts of being childlike. Not everyone sees the world in as much colour as you, or gets as excited as you, or loves as deep as you, even if they don’t get as mad as you or struggle as hard as you.

If you don’t create, you will feel less alive, and you won’t understand why.

Don’t ask someone if they want a cup of tea or a piece of toast before you’ve had your meds, it’ll just sit there and get cold.

Brush your teeth in the shower.

You don’t need any more notebooks, the last 50 didn’t change your life and neither does the one you’re admiring. But go ahead and buy it if it makes you happy, the joy of little pretty trinkets is underrated.

Remember that most often, what people react to in your “weirdness” isn’t actually your weirdness, it is your discomfort with your weirdness. Over time, if you can learn to embody it fully and love it, you will be enjoyed and respected for that in a way that transcends “liking”. Don’t believe me? You know people like this in your life. They may not be your friends, they may not be on your wavelength, but they are magnetic and calming.

There is no emotional state that is not improved by putting your hand on the trunk of a tree and taking deep breaths for a few moments.

You can be a literal rocket scientist and still benefit from someone you love helping you prioritise when you are feeling overwhelmed.

Don’t aim for being a “balance person”, that’s not who you are. Remember you are a person with tides, like the ocean. There are cool things you can do when the tide is in and you are feeling creative and motivated (hiking, writing, painting, dancing), and there are cool things you can do when the tide is out and you are feeling depleted (rest, tea, soft things, cat cuddles).

Remember that the tide will always come in again.

Keep your promises to yourself, it will help you like yourself better.

But make only three promises tops about what you will do in a day.

You’re not everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s good. Nobody actually likes the weak-ass, inoffensive tea they serve at funerals, and perfect people are annoying and hard to connect to.

Find mentors that will help reparent you, but who do not baby you. This is the difference between wanting to take someone’s advice and wanting to do the exact opposite. You feel patronised and less-than, not inspired and welcomed.